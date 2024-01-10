January 10, 2024 at 04:40 am EST

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it has acquired 1,500 ordinary shares of Italian Design Brands Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.90, for a total consideration of EUR14,850.

TIP's stock is tied at EUR9.08 per share while IDB's stock gains 3.2 percent to EUR10.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

