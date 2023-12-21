(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Thursday that it has acquired 2,068 ordinary shares of Italian Design Brands Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR9.5150, for a total consideration of EUR19,677.02.

TIP's stock closed Thursday up 0.1 percent to EUR8.98 per share while IDB's stock gained 0.1 percent to EUR9.57 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

