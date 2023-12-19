(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it has acquired 2,249 ordinary shares of Italian Design Brands Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.4820, for a total consideration of EUR21,325.02.

TIP's stock closed Tuesday up 0.6 percent at EUR8.90 per share while IDB's stock closed at par at EUR9.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

