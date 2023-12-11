(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it has acquired 3,500 ordinary shares of Italian Design Brands Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR9.1680, for a total consideration of EUR32,088.

TIP's stock closed Monday up 0.5 percent to EUR8.88 per share while IDB's stock rose 0.8 percent to EUR9.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

