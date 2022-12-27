Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: d'Amico has taken over 5,000 shares in Tamburi
AN
Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Additional periodic disclosure at September 30, 2022 Tamburi Investment Partners Group
PU
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Tamburi Investment Partners updates on share buybacks

12/27/2022 | 12:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 73,291 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR7.2201, for a total value of EUR529,167.15.

As of today, the company holds 17.3 million treasury shares, representing 9.4 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR7.31 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

