Tamburi Investment Partners updates on share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 73,291 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR7.2201, for a total value of EUR529,167.15.

As of today, the company holds 17.3 million treasury shares, representing 9.4 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR7.31 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

