Tamburi bought back own shares for EUR647,000

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa on Monday reported that it purchased--in the period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17--82,175 ordinary shares, equal to 0.045 percent of the share capital.

The weighted average price was EUR7.8687, for a total consideration of approximately EUR647,000.

The company thus holds 16.9 million of its own ordinary shares, equivalent to 9.168 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi closed Monday's session in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR7.75 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.