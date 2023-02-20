Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:41 2023-02-20 am EST
7.750 EUR   -0.51%
01:48pTamburi bought back own shares for EUR647,000
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/17Lists bearish; BPER touches annual high
AN
Tamburi bought back own shares for EUR647,000

02/20/2023 | 01:48pm EST
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa on Monday reported that it purchased--in the period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17--82,175 ordinary shares, equal to 0.045 percent of the share capital.

The weighted average price was EUR7.8687, for a total consideration of approximately EUR647,000.

The company thus holds 16.9 million of its own ordinary shares, equivalent to 9.168 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi closed Monday's session in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR7.75 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,50 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net income 2022 32,8 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 442 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 1 305 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 318x
EV / Sales 2023 254x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,79 €
Average target price 11,29 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.6.57%1 392
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%107 250
UBS GROUP AG17.93%67 966
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%41 635
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.12.88%37 011
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%31 692