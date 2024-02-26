February 26, 2024 at 11:36 am EST

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it bought back 9,988 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.1402, for a total consideration of EUR91,292.68.

To date, the company holds 18.8 million treasury shares, or 10.2 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock is down 0.2 percent at EUR9.17 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.