  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
8.670 EUR   -0.69%
11:52aTamburi continues with share buybacks
AN
05/03Europeans up; unemployment drops in Italy
AN
05/03Europeans up; UniCredit soars after accounts
AN
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi continues with share buybacks

05/08/2023 | 11:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it bought back 41,265 of its own ordinary shares between May 2 and May 5.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR8.7049, for a total consideration of EUR359,205.86.

As of today, the company holds 17.2 million treasury shares, or 9.3 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Monday down 0.7 percent at EUR8.67 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 5,00 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
Net income 2023 32,0 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2023 417 M 459 M 459 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,9x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 375x
EV / Sales 2024 334x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,73 €
Average target price 12,35 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.19.43%1 608
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.05%96 519
UBS GROUP AG1.13%58 331
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.01%34 542
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.56%32 489
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.48%30 335
