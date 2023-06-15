Advanced search
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
06:14:19 2023-06-15
9.210 EUR   -0.75%
06:04aTamburi divests stake in Azimut|Benetti; Saudi fund enters group
AN
05:24aTamburi Investment Partners S P A : Partial disposal of the stake held in azimut|benetti
PU
06/12Tamburi acquires treasury shares for approximately EUR450,000
AN
Tamburi divests stake in Azimut|Benetti; Saudi fund enters group

06/15/2023 | 06:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Thursday that it has sold a 3.98 percent stake in Azimut|Benetti.

The transaction took place in the context of a reorganization of the Azimut|Benetti group's shareholding structure as a result of which the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, entered the capital of Azimut|Benetti by acquiring a 33 percent stake.

Through the opening of the capital to PIF, "a long-term strategic partnership has been launched to support the next phase of development of the Azimut|Benetti Group, with the aim of leveraging the synergies that the new investor will be able to stimulate in support of both dimensional and technological growth," the company specified in a note.

TIP remains a shareholder of Azimut|Benetti with a stake of about 8.1 percent.

TIP's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR9.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3,50 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net income 2023 28,8 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2023 486 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
EV / Sales 2023 582x
EV / Sales 2024 348x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,28 €
Average target price 12,48 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.26.95%1 683
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.28%103 703
UBS GROUP AG7.44%61 582
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.57%54 372
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.19.16%43 208
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.97%34 856
