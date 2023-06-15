Tamburi divests stake in Azimut|Benetti; Saudi fund enters group

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Thursday that it has sold a 3.98 percent stake in Azimut|Benetti.

The transaction took place in the context of a reorganization of the Azimut|Benetti group's shareholding structure as a result of which the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, entered the capital of Azimut|Benetti by acquiring a 33 percent stake.

Through the opening of the capital to PIF, "a long-term strategic partnership has been launched to support the next phase of development of the Azimut|Benetti Group, with the aim of leveraging the synergies that the new investor will be able to stimulate in support of both dimensional and technological growth," the company specified in a note.

TIP remains a shareholder of Azimut|Benetti with a stake of about 8.1 percent.

TIP's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR9.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.