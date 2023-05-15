Tamburi increases pro forma profit in quarter; revenues rise

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa on Monday approved its consolidated interim report as of March 31, having closed the first three months with a pro forma profit of EUR19.6 million, compared with EUR3.3 million in like-for-like earnings as of March 31, 2022.

Consolidated shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 is about EUR1.26 billion, compared to EUR1.17 billion as of December 31, 2022.

"In the absence of significant divestments, the result for the quarter is mainly due to the good overall contribution of results from associates, which overall achieved even better results than those for the first quarter of 2022. Particularly noteworthy is the performance of Alpitour, a group that is making a strong recovery after suffering from the effects of Covid-related restrictions," the company explained in a note.

Pro forma revenues amounted to EUR327,212 from pro forma revenues of EUR311,225 as of March 31, 2022.

TIP Group's consolidated net financial position as of March 31 was negative about EUR444 million, compared to about EUR419 million as of December 31, 2022.

Tamburi Investment Partners trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR8.80 per share.

