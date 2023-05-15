Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
2023-05-15
8.800 EUR   +0.69%
10:54aTamburi increases pro forma profit in quarter; revenues rise
AN
10:45aTamburi Investment Partners S P A : Approved the quarterly consolidated financial report as at March 31, 2023
PU
05/08Tamburi continues with share buybacks
AN
Tamburi increases pro forma profit in quarter; revenues rise

05/15/2023 | 10:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa on Monday approved its consolidated interim report as of March 31, having closed the first three months with a pro forma profit of EUR19.6 million, compared with EUR3.3 million in like-for-like earnings as of March 31, 2022.

Consolidated shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 is about EUR1.26 billion, compared to EUR1.17 billion as of December 31, 2022.

"In the absence of significant divestments, the result for the quarter is mainly due to the good overall contribution of results from associates, which overall achieved even better results than those for the first quarter of 2022. Particularly noteworthy is the performance of Alpitour, a group that is making a strong recovery after suffering from the effects of Covid-related restrictions," the company explained in a note.

Pro forma revenues amounted to EUR327,212 from pro forma revenues of EUR311,225 as of March 31, 2022.

TIP Group's consolidated net financial position as of March 31 was negative about EUR444 million, compared to about EUR419 million as of December 31, 2022.

Tamburi Investment Partners trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR8.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 5,00 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2023 32,0 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2023 417 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,0x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 376x
EV / Sales 2024 334x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
