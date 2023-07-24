(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it purchased 69,000 of its own ordinary shares between July 17 and July 21.

The shares were re-purchased at an average unit price of EUR9.0262, for a total consideration of EUR622,810.42.

As of today, the company holds 17.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 9.6 percent of its share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners' stock Monday closed down 0.5 percent at EUR8.92 per share.

