(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa reported Monday that it purchased 18,339 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.5433, for a total consideration of EUR156,711.71.

As of today, the company holds 18.1 million treasury shares, or 9.8 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Monday in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR8.56 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

