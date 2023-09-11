(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa reported Monday that it purchased 27,857 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.6101, for a total consideration of EUR239,851.70.

As of today, the company holds 18.1 million treasury shares, or 9.8 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock on Monday closed up 0.5 percent at EUR8.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.