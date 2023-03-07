Advanced search
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:15 2023-03-07 am EST
7.780 EUR   -0.51%
01:44pTamburi rises in Elica's capital by taking over 5,000 shares
AN
03/06Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR345,000
AN
02/27Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR1 million
AN
Tamburi rises in Elica's capital by taking over 5,000 shares

03/07/2023 | 01:44pm EST
(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares of Elica Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.94, for a total consideration of EUR14,700.

TIP stock closed down 0.5 percent at EUR7.78 per share while Elica's stock rose 0.7 percent to EUR2.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELICA S.P.A. 0.68% 2.94 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. -0.51% 7.78 Delayed Quote.6.98%
