Tamburi rises in Elica's capital by taking over 5,000 shares

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Tuesday that it has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares of Elica Spa.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.94, for a total consideration of EUR14,700.

TIP stock closed down 0.5 percent at EUR7.78 per share while Elica's stock rose 0.7 percent to EUR2.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

