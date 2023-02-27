Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR1 million

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that it purchased 154,696 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR7.6401, for a total consideration of EUR1.2 million.

To date, the company holds 17.1 million treasury shares, or 9.3 percent of its share capital.

TIP's stock closed Monday up 1.9 percent at EUR7.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.