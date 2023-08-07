(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that between July 31 and Aug. 4 it bought back 138,952 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of EUR8.6984 for a total consideration of EUR1.2 million.

As of today's date, the company holds 18.0 million treasury shares or 9.8 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners closed Monday down 0.2 percent at EUR8.65 per share.

