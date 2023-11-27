November 27, 2023 at 11:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24 it bought back 15,940 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of EUR8.3552 for a total value of EUR133,182.45.

The company holds 18.8 million treasury shares equal to more than 10 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners is down 1.3 percent at EUR8.32 per share.

