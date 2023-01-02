Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR145,000

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that during the period from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 20,133 ordinary shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR7.2553 for a total consideration of EUR146,070.28.

As of Dec. 30, 2022, the company held 17.2 million treasury shares or 9.4 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR7.23 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

