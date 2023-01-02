Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12 2023-01-02 am EST
7.310 EUR    0.00%
2022D'Amico took over 5,000 shares of Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
2022Tamburi Investment Partners updates on share buybacks
AN
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: d'Amico has taken over 5,000 shares in Tamburi
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi takes over own shares for more than EUR145,000

01/02/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that during the period from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 20,133 ordinary shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR7.2553 for a total consideration of EUR146,070.28.

As of Dec. 30, 2022, the company held 17.2 million treasury shares or 9.4 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR7.23 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
2022D'Amico took over 5,000 shares of Tamburi Investment Partners
AN
2022Tamburi Investment Partners updates on share buybacks
AN
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: d'Amico has taken over 5,000 shares in Tamburi
AN
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Additional periodic disclosure at September 30, 2022 T..
PU
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Filed the consolidated interim management report as at..
PU
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Presentation investor meeting, Stifel
PU
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Investor meeting
PU
2022Tamburi Investment Partners S P A : Completion of the transaction relating to the acquisit..
PU
2022Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A. completed the acquisition of 43.2% stake in B..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,50 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
Net income 2022 32,8 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 442 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 1 221 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 302x
EV / Sales 2023 242x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,31 €
Average target price 11,29 €
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuela Mezzetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniela Anna Gym Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.0.00%1 305
BLACKROCK, INC.0.00%106 433
UBS GROUP AG0.00%59 213
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.00%49 521
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.00%36 793
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%33 135