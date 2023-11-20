(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, it bought back 61,287 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of EUR8.3699 for a total value of EUR512,968.06.

The company holds 18.7 million treasury shares equal to more than 10 percent of its share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners on Monday closed up 1.5 percent at EUR8.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

