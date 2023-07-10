Today at 10:46 am

(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Monday that between July 3 and July 7 it bought back 82,588 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of EUR9.0882 for a total consideration of EUR750,580.10.

As of today's date, the company holds 17.6 million treasury shares or 9.6 percent of the share capital.

Tamburi Investment Partners is down 0.2 percent at EUR9.02 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.