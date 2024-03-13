GJ 1 oY

CtJJlfu2.JI

2024 v-v)..o 12

,1 Wl

2024 v-v;Lo 12 �I�I s:l/iliJ I JJ� C.f.;l.iisJI ��I

ct.S';-..:ii i:i;I.:iI � ..iJisvI

�>A),P.:JI q,oJJa,oJ I

:yJW4 JJL9 9 i� l..iw1.Jl9

i:i.l.>-1�1 <_u3a_luji _jlo.3a_i="">

� �I iWLo.JI i:'u...v.JI u.!: i:iS.,_..;;:J..l �I iWLo.JI ..::..Li WI .:il.o.u::I .1

.2023�.:i31

�I 0..0

%18 � 2023

JJl.c u.!: 'Y.jjjj i:4)

&J.9J

l

�4

�,91.11

t

�-W-o..l l �l...w..olJ � � u-,ill 18 8-915}1

½?I M,-u-LLi

'4-<>--wJI

.J��I t,Y,;U! ct.S'� I ..::..� �

.2

vC �WI l,,S'J l.oJI >'�I �9 •>'�I .!.IJ� v,,i 4ii,.1 Cl!/L9 '4�p:JI �_gJ.si.oJ I .;;..; lS iJ I,;,, � 1,,S'Jl.oJI ,;S.,.oJI � >'�I .,S� IM!.

..)!J,AC u.o � Lo.9 uLw,1 l.o.oJI .9 u�li..oJI

ulS�I l,,S9� � ,>19,0 v,,ilSsu l leJ.9 � '4,>mV. �� ve c:LA9�� cu:.���,!J u.o Cb:-,1 .1.R aS.,_,:;., ,J,,,OL9 bl

>'�19 �_gJ.si.oJI .,s� � � o..9�1 ul� Cb:-,1 .>..oJIulS,)-AAoUI l,,S9� � c:LA9�1 u!,9 ,cu:.�I � u.o Cb:-,1 .>..oJI

.� aS�I .:JJ.:i � ...,..;.,...o.JI l,,S'Jl.oJI

,·,--,'·-, ...,.·f

,.,.,,:

!;J .

/

(

C.dr{l..JJJ cuJlru2.JI u n.o.JJI coJ.JJJ Tamcleen Real [state Conipw1y K.P.S.C

Financial Results Form

Kuwaiti Company(l<>

Company Name

Tamdeen Real Estate company

[Select from the list

2023-12-31

__=---

_ _

J Board of Directors Meeting Date

2024-03-12

Required Documents

Approved financial statements.

Approved auditor's report

This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the

documents mentioned above are provided

�UI .:,J�I �w [->� (,.!!,.>} �_,5'.JI .:..IS'>-4,Jt

-1----��--

I

-

t->..,...U4 +9l.9JJ ":--'-?'l,.ll .:..l..u.l....1.1

ii..w...11 <4.Jll.1..:..l.;�I V" �

..w...11 ..:..1,iL..,.,ll �Ir yfa V" �

..:..

..u.i...J.I o.iA d�h � i--J Lo)�

1',-l.J4lll.iA �

'll

l

.

(%<)�1,.

I

��J

Clfange·;(%V

t$1'A'Pa1ttttll,e;:f,ear

2022-12-31

��1-�t

...

t0rtftl't¥t!iir

.

w�I

2023-12-31

Statement

4.4%

15,045,797

4.4%

37.5

(33.3%)

134,947,432

(4.6%}

589,422,291

(17%}

114,629,500

(13.6%)

213,919,500

2.8%

223,715,135

1.6%

24,543,500

1.2%

18,244,500

--

W't.,;....,.1t.....;.�Y-'ll

15,708,311

39.1 89,965,229 562,592,206 95,016,174 184,875,490 230,018,562 24,944,461 18,463,404 W't.,;....,.1t.....;.�Y-'ll

!"'ill ...S:,..WI �L....i ..,.,WI

(iiJL....;JI} e,JI JL.o

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent Company

�l9 '4,.<,,L..'i!I �I (ii)....») �

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

.J

.u l..ul,1..:..1.>p._,.l.1

_,

Current Assets

l.>

l

Total Assets

..:..

p._,.l.

J4!

.U

1..u!. I ..:..½_,.lb.l.l

_,

Current Liabilities

l

Total Liabilities

..:..½_,.lb.l. J4!

I

'45'.ill

d_,..;.,..J4J

!"'ill ..S,r:J I �L....i <1;,:,W

Total Equity attributable to the owners of the

Parent Company

�l.:..

.>J.l)II

J4J

Total Operating Revenue

l

(ii k;JI} e,JI JL.o

�I

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

J

t,J.i.1.1 JU.I u"h/

l;UI yk;JI

W'

Accumulated Loss/ Paid-Up Share Capital

Financial Results Form Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(%)y!¾,il)I

u;Li.l.1 l-)1)1.,JI

JWI til.,.ll .,JI

Fourth quarter

,�Fourth quarter Curret

u�I

Change(%)

Comparative Year

Year

Statement

2022-12-31

2023-12-31

/ill �y-4.11'-?"-4�u<>WI(o)..••""-'1)c>) Jl+a

(9.4%}

963,877

873,322

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent

Company

(9.4%}

2.4

2.2

ill.!d.l..9<4-wL.u'lil �I {o)..,�) ½

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

2.8%

5,847,698

6,014,433

�I wl.ll.rl)'I .)4)

Total Operating Revenue

12.2%

3,871,081

4,342,290

�I {o).,dl) c>)I Jl+a

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

• Not Applicable for first Quarter

lncrease/Qecr.ease 11:1 Net Profit (tas,s) is ti!Ufi to

- Increase in profit from results of associates.

�JS"),l:!.l 2,568,514

�JS"},l:!.l 4,278,977

Financial Results Form

2

;,,JUI..:..l;t.,,.Jt

0Y

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.-!!.,),..,L_,s:Jl..:..�23

Auditor Opinion

jl

]

..:,�l,..;JI .,_diyi 1$�

1.

Unqualified Opinion

181

.h.i..:tl. J� (?h

.1

2.

Qualified Opinion

.h.i..:tl. (?h

.2

3.

Disclaimer of Opinion

<,S)I ,1--½!r'JL

.3

4.

Adverse Opinion

'-'"5L..o<,SG

.4

In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,

dJ+>J � 4 .9 3 .9i 2 �J -U./J41>-i Jb.i

the following table must be filled out, andthis form is not

� I"-½ iJ lo ld. t��l 1.i4 fa.ii 'i.9 ,JWI J.9..L;t.ll

considered complete unless it is filled.

Financial Results Form

3

-...Jlll.:.l.;l;,.11 t::lW i;:.>�

r"

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

..!l.,}�_,s:Jl.:.'6�

Corporate Actions

<>

-

%18

--

--

--

--

--

<_is27_..2c_...3a_ji>(i,J.,

Com an Seal

,1

�I

��18

--

--

--

Jl..t.,.,';11 o_,')k.

Issue Premium

�J-11�)

Title

(�_;ll .:..l.�'l/1) f'<'"'JI .:.IAUoc1...,I

�..uw.:..�jy

Cash Dividends

M--"'i .:.l..Jj_,.;

Bonus Share

LS;->iw�jy

Other Dividend

c:.4h:!j_,. r...u:.

No Dividends

JUI Ll"'G -�½>

Capital Increase

JUI Ll"'b �

Capital Decrease

Financial Results Form

4

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

