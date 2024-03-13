GJ 1 oY
Tf\'DEEN
2024 (.)oll.;.4 12 : &JL:i.11 24/r)/30/t.� :oJL,;,! �J
(7)
··
·
'.ill ;i..iiw:il w)ll
. j ;;.l
I -'I
JWI
"I
I� wwk
:i.il..
f'9..J UY
.. ..
�
..J Y
··1
0
..,
_,t:.·.-:
.. .
o.lWI
_
j
.l
L. �I.:..
-w)u.a:i
UWI
)II
_bW,j
JWI
.
..).J
.J
..
.J
..
0 .).J
�.J
�
I
I
,;i.,iy�
I wL.
uc, e::�';
1
O
.JY-"' u� y:.;W
_,k..J
..J
1
1
,
o)lcl
t
·
1
1
··: 1
.J
· -
->"'
y.,:>.r'
··1
I� r-Ll.il
·Li
0 _,....
..
1
.
U .
yLlS.1
1
t}
J,..aill
� )1
11 ;;
L:."Li
LS"',
..J
P .
2010
W
u,o (1-1-4)
·
.l.4'.ill
0:l
:i.S
y.,,,.
;;
l.ll
..) .
.2
0
--'- •
L.:i.:,.I
� t
.
23/12/31
. j
�
·WJ
;i..i ,b. -- 11
w
�
....r.J-i"'
:i ·-·:, -11 UWI ;u..Jl
� ..
L.
-'--'
_,..,,..,..
I
:i..w .C::I
..
--�
·
�"I .
UC- e::
p C
wlS ·
=,II UWI
y= ..
i · � -<1
yu ..
I
wwli.i.ll
':ij
...
�
.
��
·
·
I
w
..)""":!
LTY u
.
i
.
;i..i
.:WI
....J
C yu.J
--�
JJjyJl�I��
OJl.i'il � �.J
t:J.J7oJ
TMDFEN
Y
, 1u1.n.ll
+965 188 2233 - 2536 2330
:uQ.Jili
+965 2536 2360 JJ.1.Sl.9
WWW.lAMDEENllE.COM
:y.L,P
�g_SJI 13079 ol.6._o_JI 21816
34202 roiiJ I.SJ� J �.JJJ
KD 43,193,304 JloJI uJ.JiJ
{:. d ro.u.u<>l.n.Q_JI U,J '.U)JJ I ii.SJJjJ Tarndeen Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
)�
[µ,.1o.l
lj\DEEN
CtJJlfu2.JI
2024 v-v)..o 12
�,1 Wl
2024 v-v;Lo 12 �I�I s:l/iliJ I JJ� C.f.;l.iisJI ��I
ct.S';-..:ii i:i;I.:iI � ..iJisvI
�>A),P.:JI q,oJJa,oJ I
:yJW4 JJL9 9 i� l..iw1.Jl9
i:i.l.>-1�1 <_u3a_luji _jlo.3a_i="">
� �I iWLo.JI i:'u...v.JI u.!: i:iS.,_..;;:J..l �I iWLo.JI ..::..Li WI .:il.o.u::I .1
.2023�.:i31
�I 0..0
%18 � 2023
JJl.c u.!: 'Y.jjjj i:4)
&J.9J
l
�4
�,91.11
t
�-W-o..l l �l...w..olJ � � u-,ill 18 8-915}1
½?I M,-u-LLi
'4-<>--wJI
.J��I t,Y,;U! ct.S'� I ..::..� �
.2
vC �WI l,,S'J l.oJI >'�I �9 •>'�I .!.IJ� v,,i 4ii,.1 Cl!/L9 '4�p:JI �_gJ.si.oJ I .;;..; lS iJ I,;,, � 1,,S'Jl.oJI ,;S.,.oJI � >'�I .,S� IM!.
..)!J,AC u.o � Lo.9 uLw,1 l.o.oJI .9 u�li..oJI
ulS�I l,,S9� � ,>19,0 v,,ilSsu l leJ.9 � '4,>mV. �� ve c:LA9�� cu:.���,!J u.o Cb:-,1 .1.R aS.,_,:;., ,J,,,OL9 bl
>'�19 �_gJ.si.oJI .,s� � � o..9�1 ul� Cb:-,1 .>..oJIulS,)-AAoUI l,,S9� � c:LA9�1 u!,9 ,cu:.�I � u.o Cb:-,1 .>..oJI
.� aS�I .:JJ.:i � ...,..;.,...o.JI l,,S'Jl.oJI
,·,--,'·-, ...,.·f
,.,.,�,•:
!;J .
/
(
C.dr{l..JJJ cuJlru2.JI u n.o.JJI coJ.JJJ Tamcleen Real [state Conipw1y K.P.S.C
Financial Results Form
Kuwaiti Company(l<>
Company Name
Tamdeen Real Estate company
[Select from the list
2023-12-31
__=---
_ _
J Board of Directors Meeting Date
2024-03-12
Required Documents
Approved financial statements.
Approved auditor's report
This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the
documents mentioned above are provided
�UI .:,J�I �w [->� (,.!!,.>} �_,5'.JI .:..IS'>-4,Jt
-1----��--
I
-
t->..,...U4 +9l.9JJ ":--'-?'l,.ll .:..l..u.l....1.1
ii..w...11 <4.Jll.1..:..l.;�I V" �
..w...11 ..:..1,iL..,.,ll �Ir yfa V" �
..:..
..u.i...J.I o.iA d�h � i--J Lo)�
1',-l.J4lll.iA �
'll
l
.
(%<)�1,.
I
��J
Clfange·;(%V
t$1'A'Pa1ttttll,e;:f,ear
2022-12-31
��1-�t
•
...
t0rtftl't¥t!iir
.
w�I
2023-12-31
Statement
4.4%
15,045,797
4.4%
37.5
(33.3%)
134,947,432
(4.6%}
589,422,291
(17%}
114,629,500
(13.6%)
213,919,500
2.8%
223,715,135
1.6%
24,543,500
1.2%
18,244,500
--
W't.,;....,.1t.....;.�Y-'ll
15,708,311
39.1 89,965,229 562,592,206 95,016,174 184,875,490 230,018,562 24,944,461 18,463,404 W't.,;....,.1t.....;.�Y-'ll
!"'ill ...S:,..WI �L....i ..,.,WI
(iiJL....;JI} e,JI JL.o
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent Company
�l9 '4,.<,,L..'i!I �I (ii)....») �
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
.J
.u l..ul,1..:..1.>p._,.l.1
_,
Current Assets
l.>
l
Total Assets
..:..
p._,.l.
J4!
.U
1..u!. I ..:..½_,.lb.l.l
_,
Current Liabilities
l
Total Liabilities
..:..½_,.lb.l. J4!
I
'45'.ill
d_,..;.,..J4J
!"'ill ..S,r:J I �L....i <1;,:,W
Total Equity attributable to the owners of the
Parent Company
�l.:..
.>J.l)II
J4J
Total Operating Revenue
l
(ii k;JI} e,JI JL.o
�I
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
J
t,J.i.1.1 JU.I u"h/
l;UI yk;JI
W'
Accumulated Loss/ Paid-Up Share Capital
Financial Results Form Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
(%)y!¾,il)I
u;Li.l.1 l-)1)1�.,JI
JWI til.,.ll �.,JI
Fourth quarter
�,�Fourth quarter Curret
u�I
Change(%)
Comparative Year
Year
Statement
2022-12-31
2023-12-31
/ill �y-4.11'-?"-4�u<>WI(o)..••""-'1)c>) Jl+a
(9.4%}
963,877
873,322
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent
Company
(9.4%}
2.4
2.2
ill.!d.l..9<4-wL.u'lil �I {o)..,�) ½
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
2.8%
5,847,698
6,014,433
�I wl.ll.rl)'I .)4)
Total Operating Revenue
12.2%
3,871,081
4,342,290
�I {o).,dl) c>)I Jl+a
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
• Not Applicable for first Quarter
lncrease/Qecr.ease 11:1 Net Profit (tas,s) is ti!Ufi to
- Increase in profit from results of associates.
�JS"),l:!.l 2,568,514
�JS"},l:!.l 4,278,977
Financial Results Form
2
;,,JUI..:..l;t.,,.Jt
0Y
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
(.-!!.,),..,L_,s:Jl..:..�23
Auditor Opinion
jl
]
..:,�l,..;JI .,_diyi 1$�
1.
Unqualified Opinion
181
.h.i..:tl. J� (?h
.1
2.
Qualified Opinion
□
.h.i..:tl. (?h
.2
3.
Disclaimer of Opinion
□
<,S)I ,1--½!r'JL
.3
4.
Adverse Opinion
□
'-'"5L..o<,SG
.4
In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,
dJ+>J � 4 .9 3 .9i 2 �J -U./J41>-i Jb.i
the following table must be filled out, andthis form is not
� I"-½ iJ lo ld. t��l 1.i4 fa.ii 'i.9 ,JWI J.9..L;t.ll
considered complete unless it is filled.
Financial Results Form
3
-...Jlll.:.l.;l;,.11 t::lW i;:.>�
r"
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
..!l.,}�_,s:Jl.:.'6� �
�
Corporate Actions
<>
-
%18
--
--
--
--
--
<_is27_..2c_...3a_ji>(i,J.,
Com an Seal
,1
�I
��18
--
--
--
Jl..t.,.,';11 o_,')k.
Issue Premium
�J-11�)
Title
(�_;ll .:..l.�'l/1) f'<'"'JI .:.IAUoc1...,I
�..uw.:..�jy
Cash Dividends
� M--"'i .:.l..Jj_,.;
Bonus Share
LS;->iw�jy
Other Dividend
c:.4h:!j_,. r...u:.
No Dividends
JUI Ll"'G -�½>
Capital Increase
JUI Ll"'b �
Capital Decrease
Financial Results Form
4
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tamdeen Real Estate Company KPSC published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 07:35:04 UTC.