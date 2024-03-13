Tamdeen Real Estate Co KPSC is a Kuwait-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate investment and development activities inside and outside Kuwait. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into two business segments, namely Real Estate and Investment. The Company's primary operations consist of real estate purchase, ownership, lease and rent; development of real estate projects and construction contracts of buildings; managing properties of others, establishing and managing real estate investment funds; real estate studies and consultancy, and investment in companies with similar activities. The Company's projects include Madinat Al Fahaheel, 360 Mall, the Eight and Madinat Al Hareer. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's subsidiaries included Tamdeen Investment Company KSCC, Manshar Real Estate Company KSCC and Tamdeen Housing Company KSCC. In February, 2014, the Company, through auction, sold 14.58% stake to Tamdeen Investment Co KSCC.