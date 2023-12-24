Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Bid No.
: TNPL/UNIT-II/PMD/CB/232423003714
Date of Issue: 22.12.2023
Dear Sirs,
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
- TNPL intends to carried out Electrical Erection Works for Additional Pulp Storage Tower in TNPL Unit-II, Trichy.
- TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Electrical Erection Works for Additional Pulp Storage Tower in TNPL Unit-II as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
- The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.
- Qualification Criteria
The bidder shall be a reputed Electrical Contractor having Valid Electrical 'A' Grade Contractor's License (EHT License preferred for carrying out erection work) having installed, tested and commissioned industrial electrical installation works and should have executed atleast two (2) contracts of value over Rs.10 lakhs each during the past five (5) years out of which at least one should be in successful operation for the last 12 months reckoned back from the date of submission of the bid. Also, one statutory approval have been obtained from Electrical Inspector during the past five (5) years.
The bidder should have been registered and established since last 5 years. The financial results of the firm should be sound enough: it should not have suffered any financial loss for the preceding 3 years ending 31/03/2023. The firm shall enclose copy of audited balance sheet and profit & loss account statement.
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.
Bid Security of Rs.10,000/- (Indian Rupees Ten thousand only) should be remitted by the Bidder
- through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)
- An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
- A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India.
-
The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal:https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
- Bank details for RTGS payment:
Benificiary Name
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited UNIT II
Bank Name
Karur Vysya Bank Limited
Branch Name
Mondipatti
Account Number
1862223000000010
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001862
- Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document
- A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
- The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E- procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 05th January 2024.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm on 06th January 2024.
-
TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due
date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
- Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
- DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)
- DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)
15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
- Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
- Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
- Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form
- TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
- The bid document should be uploaded in full after signing of all pages having agreed to all clauses mentioned. If not submitted, it will be construed that the bidder is adhering to all the terms and conditions of the bid.
- Also, the bidder shall adhere to the Additional terms & conditions, the detailed terms & conditions for deployment of contract labours and minimum wage details shall be as per Appendix 1 & Appendix 2 of Part 1 respectively.
- All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
To: pmd1@tnpl.co.in
Cc: nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in
