Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/UNIT-II/PMD/CB/232423003714

PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No. : TNPL/UNIT-II/PMD/CB/232423003714

Date of Issue: 22.12.2023

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India. TNPL intends to carried out Electrical Erection Works for Additional Pulp Storage Tower in TNPL Unit-II, Trichy. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Electrical Erection Works for Additional Pulp Storage Tower in TNPL Unit-II as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ). The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.

The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively. Qualification Criteria

The bidder shall be a reputed Electrical Contractor having Valid Electrical 'A' Grade Contractor's License (EHT License preferred for carrying out erection work) having installed, tested and commissioned industrial electrical installation works and should have executed atleast two (2) contracts of value over Rs.10 lakhs each during the past five (5) years out of which at least one should be in successful operation for the last 12 months reckoned back from the date of submission of the bid. Also, one statutory approval have been obtained from Electrical Inspector during the past five (5) years.

The bidder should have been registered and established since last 5 years. The financial results of the firm should be sound enough: it should not have suffered any financial loss for the preceding 3 years ending 31/03/2023. The firm shall enclose copy of audited balance sheet and profit & loss account statement.

The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.

6. Bid Fee: Nil