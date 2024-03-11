Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Bid Document # TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/232413007593
PART 1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Bid No.
: TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/232413007593
Date of Issue
: 09.03.2024
Dear Sirs,
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
- TNPL intends to procure 3.3kV, 160KW, 1000RPM High Voltage Motor for pulper application at its Mill in Kagithapuram, Karur.
-
TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for supply of High Voltage for TNPL Unit-I and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of
this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
- The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.
- Qualification Criteria
The bidder shall be an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and supplied at least 20nos. of 3.3kV HT Motors of TEFC Enclosure above 160kW rating in the past five
(5) financial years (Apr' 2018 - Mar' 2023).
Also, the bidder should have successfully executed atleast two (2) orders for supply of HT Motors with value not less than Rs.50 lakh in the last five (5) financial years (Apr' 2018 to Mar' 2023).
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.
- Bid Fee: Rs.590/-
- Bid Security:
Bid Security of Rs.50,000/- (Indian fifty thousand only) should be remitted by the Bidder
- through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)
- An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
- A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.
-
The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal:https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Security is not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
- Bank details for RTGS payment:
ACCOUNT NAME
TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD
BANK NAME
KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD
ACCOUNT NUMBER
1152223000000372
ACCOUNT TYPE
CASH CREDIT
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001152
MICR CODE
639053003
BRANCH
KARUR LNS
- Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document
- A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
- The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 30th March 2024.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm on 01st April 2024.
- TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due
date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
- Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
¾ DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)
15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
- Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
- Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
- Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form
- TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
- The bid document should be uploaded in full after signing of all pages having agreed to all clauses mentioned. If not submitted, it will be construed that the bidder is adhering to all the terms and conditions of the bid.
- Also, the bidder shall adhere to the Additional terms & conditions, the detailed terms & conditions for deployment of contract labours and minimum wage details shall be as per Appendix 1 & Appendix 2 of Part 1 respectively.
- All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
To: pmd1@tnpl.co.in
Cc: nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in
Part 1
3
