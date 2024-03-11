Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/232413007593

PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No. : TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/232413007593 Date of Issue : 09.03.2024

Dear Sirs,

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India. TNPL intends to procure 3.3kV, 160KW, 1000RPM High Voltage Motor for pulper application at its Mill in Kagithapuram, Karur. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for supply of High Voltage for TNPL Unit-I and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of

this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ). The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.

The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively. Qualification Criteria

The bidder shall be an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and supplied at least 20nos. of 3.3kV HT Motors of TEFC Enclosure above 160kW rating in the past five

(5) financial years (Apr' 2018 - Mar' 2023).

Also, the bidder should have successfully executed atleast two (2) orders for supply of HT Motors with value not less than Rs.50 lakh in the last five (5) financial years (Apr' 2018 to Mar' 2023).

The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.