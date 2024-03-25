PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid. No. : TNPL/UNIT-II/PMD/CB/232423004930 Date of Issue: 23.03.2024

Dear Sirs,

1. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram and Mondipatti in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.

2. TNPL intends to procure Supply of Fiber Optic Cable for IP Based EPABX in TNPL Unit-II Housing colony & School at its Mill in Mondipatti, Trichy.

3. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Supply of Fiber Optic Cable for IP Based EPABX in TNPL Unit-II Housing colony & School and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

4. The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited. The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.

5. Qualification Criteria The bidder should be a manufacturer or their authorised dealer for supply of fiber optic (FO) cables and should have supplied FO cables of 20000 mtrs in the past five (5) years (Jan 2019- Dec 2023). The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.

6. Bid Fee: Nil