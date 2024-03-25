PART 1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Bid. No. : TNPL/UNIT-II/PMD/CB/232423004930 Date of Issue: 23.03.2024
Dear Sirs,
1. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram and Mondipatti in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
2. TNPL intends to procure Supply of Fiber Optic Cable for IP Based EPABX in TNPL Unit-II Housing colony & School at its Mill in Mondipatti, Trichy.
3. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Supply of Fiber Optic Cable for IP Based EPABX in TNPL Unit-II Housing colony & School and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
4. The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.
5. Qualification Criteria
The bidder should be a manufacturer or their authorised dealer for supply of fiber optic (FO) cables and should have supplied FO cables of 20000 mtrs in the past five (5) years (Jan 2019- Dec 2023).
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.
6. Bid Fee:
Nil
7. Bid Security:
Bid Security of Rs.10,000/- (Indian Rupees Ten Thousand only) should be remitted by the Bidder
through RTGS / NEFT mode.
(OR)
An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India.
8. The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal:https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
9. Bank details for RTGS payment:
Benificiary Name
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited UNIT II
Bank Name
Karur Vysya Bank Limited
Branch Name
Mondipatti
Account Number
1862223000000010
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001862
10. Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document
11. A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
12. The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 01st April 2024.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm
on 02nd April 2024.
13. TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portalhttps://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
14. Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)
DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)
15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form
16. TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
17. All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
To:pmd1@tnpl.co.in
Cc:nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in
