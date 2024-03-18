14. Following original documents are to be submitted at

Project Management Division,

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

Kagithapuram 639 136,

Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:

DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)

DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)

15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at

Project Management Division,

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

Kagithapuram 639 136,

Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid

Documents for meeting the qualification criteria

Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder. All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:

To: pmd1@tnpl.co.in

Cc: nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in