TENDER NO :232413007822 DT.11.03.2024 Dear Sirs, Sub: E - Tender for procurement of 22TR FLOOR MOUNTED PACKAGED AIR CONDITIONING UNIT- Reg Ref: Tender No. 232413007822 dt.11.03.2024 TNPL indented to procure 1 No of 22TR FLOOR MOUNTED PACKAGED AIR CONDITIONING UNIT in TNPL Unit-I at Kagithapuram against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following: 1 E-tendering Terms and conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying factors of the tender Annexure - II 3 Scope of Work / requirements Annexure - III a. General Terms and Conditions, 4 b. Terms & Conditions for Reverse Auction Annexure - IV c. Process Compliance Statement 5 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - V 6 Price Bid schedule Annexure - VI The tenderers are requested to go through the E - tendering terms and conditions, General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully. The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid and the Price bid online through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 26.03.2024 before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 27.03.2024. Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 232413007822 (2) TENDER OPENING AND TECHNICAL BID EVALUATION Technical Bid opening will be done online and technical evaluation will be carried out after the due date of submission of online Bid. TNPL will examine the Technical Bids against the Qualifying criteria and Technical cum Commercial bid given in the Tender document. Evaluation will be done based on the documents submitted by the Bidder. The offered material should strictly conform to TNPL specification/requirements. The Bids which are not meeting Qualifying criteria will be rejected and further processing will not be carried out. Decision of TNPL is final and no dispute can be raised by any Bidder for rejection of their Bids and no claims on this account will be entertained. The Bidders whose Bids meet the Qualifying Criteria and Technical specifications of the tender will be called as "Technically Qualified Bidders". In case if the Bidder fails to comply with the requirements of TNPL, such Bids will be rejected without entertaining further correspondence in this regard. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-II are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price bid opening and E-reverse auction stage. OPENING OF THE PRICE BIDS: The date and time of opening of Price Bids will be later notified through registered e-mail to the Bidders who fulfill the tender terms and conditions. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalize the tender. Technical Bid is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. In the e-tender, the price bids received from the technically qualified bidders will be opened electronically. The opening price for the e - auction will be the lowest price obtained in the price bid or the opening price fixed by TNPL. The opening price, the minimum bid decrement and the date and time of the e-auction ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ), will be communicated to the qualified bidders. The lowest offer received either through e-portal price bid (BOQ) or through e-auction whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened. Note : All the clarification in the document and specification at once shall be requested by E-mail to purchase.elec@tnpl.co.in Contd..3

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 232413007822 (3) NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any other delay in submission of online bid on due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, AGM (PURCHASE) Encl: as above

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [1] ANNEXURE - I: E-TENDERING TERMS AND CONDITIONS INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE BIDS IN E-TENDER Techno-commercial bids and price bids should be submitted through the following link https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app The tender will be processed online through e-tender and e-reverse auction. The bidder shall submit his response through bid submission to the tender in the online procurement platform at NIC's website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.No other forms of bid submission is accepted. Bidders are requested to quote their price through the online e-procurement portal/system only. The procedures to be followed are explained below: Techno-Commercial Bids are to be filled in the given formats attached. The required and mandatory formats are available in the Tender Document in the e-portal. Price Bids are to be filled in the e-portal in the relevant web pages enabled for the bidders. Price bids will be opened before- reverse auction. Bidders are requested to read the instructions and terms & conditions carefully before submitting their online tenders.

The Bidders are required to submit soft copies of their Bids electronically on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, using valid Digital Signature Certificates. The necessary instructions are given to assist the Bidders in registering on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, prepare their Bids in accordance with the requirements and submitting their Bids online on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal.

More useful information for submitting online Bids on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal may be obtained at: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ) The bidding under this contract is electronic bid submission through website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Detailed guidelines for viewing bids and submission of online bids are given on the website. The bidder's can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and can view the details of Materials /works for which bids are invited. REGISTRATION: The bidders needs to submit bids online. However, the bidders are required to have enrolment/registration in the website by clicking on the link "Online bidder enrolment" which is free of charge. As part of the enrolment process, the bidders are required to choose a unique user name and assign a password for their accounts. Bidders are advised to register their valid email address and mobile number as part of the registration process. These details would be used for any communication from the e-Portal. Upon enrolment, the bidders are required to register their valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) (Class Class III Certificates with signing key usage) issued by any Certifying Authority recognized by CCA India (e.g. Sify / nCode / eMudhra etc.), with their profile. Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder. Please note that the bidders should ensure that they do not lend their DSC to others which may lead to misuse. Contd….2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [2] 1.6 Bidder then can login to the site through the secured login by entering their user ID / password and the password of the DSC / e-Token. 2.0 CONTACT PERSONS: For queries related to registration and For Other Queries online bidding TNPL CONTACT (NIC CONTACT): e-mail: support.etender@nic.in E_mail: eps.support@tnpl.co.in Contact No.: 044 - 24461505 Contact no: 94894 00798 3.0 SYSTEM REQUIREMENT: Operating System: Windows 7 or above, RAM - 1GB and above Internet connectivity with at least 2 Mbps speed Internet browser: IE 9 and above (or) Mozilla Firefox 3.5 up to version 49 Signing type: Digital Signature (class III) JRE 8.0 software to be downloaded and installed in the system. To enable ALL active X controls and disable 'use pop up blocker' under Tools→Internet Options→ custom level (Please run IE settings once) 4.0 SEARCHING FOR TENDER DOCUMENT: There are various search options built in the Website, to facilitate bidders to search active tenders by several parameters. These parameters could include Tender ID, organization name, location, date, value, etc. Once the bidders have selected the tenders they are interested in, they may download the required documents/tender schedules. These tenders can be moved to the respective 'My Tenders' folder. This would enable the Tamil Nadu Govt. e-Procurement Portal, to intimate the bidders through SMS / e-mail in case there is any corrigendum issued to the tender document. The bidder should make a note of the unique Tender ID assigned to each tender, in case they want to obtain any clarification / help from the Helpdesk. PREPARATION OF BIDS: Bidder should take into account any corrigendum published on the tender document before submitting their bids. Bidders are requested to go through the NIT and the tender document carefully to understand the documents required to be submitted as part of the bid. Please note the number of covers in which the bid documents have to be submitted, the number of documents including the names and content of each of the document that need to be submitted. Any deviations from these may lead to rejection of the bid. Bidders, in advance, should get ready the bid documents to be submitted as indicated in the tender document and generally, they can be in PDF / XLS / RAR / DWF / JPG formats. Bid documents may be scanned with 100 dpi, which helps in reducing size of the scanned document. Since the uploaded documents shall be downloaded for evaluation of bid, bidders are advised to upload clear scanned copies . 5.4 The completed bid comprising scanned copy of the proof for the payment of Tender fee/ EMD (if any) and necessary technical and commercial documents should be uploaded on the website along with signed and scanned copies of requisite certificates are mentioned in the different sections in the tender document.

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [3] 6.0 PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF BIDS: The bidder shall submit online, the requirements under qualification criteria and Technical Documents required and Price Schedule/BOQ. All the documents are required to be signed digitally by the bidder. After electronic online bid submission, the system generates a unique bid reference number which is time stamped. This shall be treated as acknowledgement of bid submission. Bidder should log- in to the site well in advance for Bid submission so that they can upload the Bid in time i.e. on or before the Bid submission time. Bidder will be responsible for any delay due to other issues. The Bidder has to digitally sign and upload the required Bid documents one by one as indicated in the Bid document. Bidder has to select the payment option as "offline" to pay the tender fee and EMD as applicable and enter details of the instrument. Bidder should prepare and submit the Tender fee & EMD as per the instructions specified in the Bid document. Bidders are requested to note that they should necessarily submit their price Bids in the format provided and no other format is acceptable. If the price Bid has been given as a standard BOQ format with the tender document, then the same is to be downloaded and to be filled by the Bidder. Bidders are required to download the BOQ file, open it and complete the Blue colored (unprotected) cells with their respective financial quotes and other details (such as name of the Bidder etc). No other cells should be changed. Once the details have been completed, the Bidder should save it and submit it online, without changing the filename. If the BOQ file is found to be modified by the Bidder, the Bid will be rejected. The server time (which is displayed on the Bidders' dash board) will be considered as the standard time for referencing the deadlines for submission of the Bids by the Bidders, opening of Bids etc. The Bidders should follow this time during Bid submission. All the documents being submitted by the Bidders would be encrypted to ensure the secrecy of the data. The data entered cannot be viewed by unauthorized persons until the time of Bid opening. The confidentiality of the Bids is maintained using the secured Socket Layer 128 bit encryption technology. Data storage encryption of sensitive fields is done. Any Bid document that is uploaded to the server is subjected to symmetric encryption using a system generated symmetric key. Further this key is subjected to asymmetric encryption using buyers/Bid openers public keys. The uploaded Bid documents become readable only after the tender opening by the authorized Bid openers Upon the successful and timely submission of Bid (i.e., after Clicking "Freeze Bid Submission" in the portal), the portal will give a successful Bid submission message & a Bid summary will be displayed with the Bid no. and the date & time of submission of the Bid with all other relevant details. Contd….4

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [4] The Bid summary has to be printed and kept as an acknowledgement of the submission of the Bid In all cases, Bidders should use their own ID and Password along with Digital Signature certificate at the time of submission of their Bid During the entire e-tender process, the Bidders will remain completely anonymous to one another and also to everybody else. The e-tender floor shall remain open from the pre-announced date & time till the specified due date & time. The electronic Bid submitted during the e-tender process shall be legally binding on the Bidder. Any Bid will be considered as valid only if it is submitted in the prescribed format given in the Bid document. It is mandatory that all the Bids are submitted with digital signature certificate otherwise the same will not be accepted by the system. TNPL reserves the right to cancel or reject or accept or withdraw or extend the due date for submission of Bid as the case may be without assigning any reason thereof. The NIC server time shall be treated as final and binding. Bids recorded in the server before the Bid closing time will only be treated as valid Bid. Bidders are, therefore, advised to submit their Bids well before the closing time of e-tender. If any Bid reaches the server after the Bid closing time as per server time, the same will not be recorded and no complaint in this regard shall be entertained. TNPL is not responsible for any sort of delay or the difficulties faced during the submission of Bids online by the Bidders due to local issues. Bidders are advised to exercise caution in submitting their Bids in e-tender and e-Reverse Auction, as the case may be, to avoid any mistake. Bids once submitted can't be recalled. Any order resulting from this Bidding process shall be governed by the terms and conditions mentioned in the Bid Documents. No deviation to the technical and commercial terms & conditions are acceptable. Bidders are required to sign in each page of the Bid specification. TNPL may, at its discretion, extend the deadline for the submission of bids by amending the bidding document, in which case all rights and obligations of TNPL and bidders subject to the previous deadline shall thereafter be subject to the deadline extended. 7.0 LATE BID: The Electronic bidding system would not allow any late submission of bids after due date and time, as per server time. Contd….5

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [5] MODIFICATION AND WITHDRAWAL OF BIDS: Bidders may modify their bids online before the deadline for submission of bids. In case a bidder intends to modify his bid online before the deadline, the bidder need not make any additional payment towards the cost of bid processing. For bid modification and consequential re-submission, the bidder is not required to withdraw his bid submitted earlier. Modification and consequential re-submission of bids is allowed any number of times. The last modified bid submitted by the bidder within the bid submission time shall be considered as the bid . For this purpose, modification/withdrawal by other means will not be accepted. The bidder may withdraw his bid by uploading his request before the deadline for submission of bids, however, if the bid is withdrawn, the re-submission of the bid is not allowed. No bid may be modified after the deadline for submission of Bids. ASSISTANCE TO BIDDERS: Any queries relating to the tender document and the terms and conditions contained therein should be addressed to the Tender Inviting Authority for a tender or the relevant contact person / email ID indicated in the Notice inviting tender. Any queries relating to the process of online bid submission or queries in general may be directed to the 24x7 Central Public Procurement Portal Helpdesk.

It may be noted by the bidders that NIC is only a service provider for conducting the online bidding process against this tender and shall not be a party to any contract between TNPL and the successful bidder(s) subsequent to the bidding process. 10.0 SUBMISSION OF HARD COPIES OF DOCUMENTS, IF REQUIRED The Bidders needs to submit all the documents through online submission. However, the required documents should be submitted in Hard copies after online submission, if demanded from TNPL. E - TENDER AND E- REVERSE AUCTION In e-tender, price Bids received from Technically Qualified Bidders only will be opened, electronically. The opening price for the e - auction will be either the lowest price obtained in the price bid or the opening price fixed by TNPL. Technically Qualified Bidders only will be allowed to participate in the E- Reverse auction process. After opening of the Price Bid, the Bidders who shall become eligible to participate in the Reverse Auction as per the conditions stated in this Document, known as the Qualified Bidders, will be intimated about their qualification through notification on the https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app website within their secured login as well as a system generated email. It shall be the sole responsibility of the Bidder to regularly check the https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app website and log in to see whether they have qualified or not. TNPL will not be responsible for non-receipt of email by the Bidder and its consequences. E-Bidding is the process of inviting final price offers from the Qualified Bidders through internet for the purpose of determination of the lowest Bidder (i.e the Bidder who submits the lowest price Bid in the Reverse Auction). Contd….6

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:232413007822 [6] The Qualified Bidder will remain anonymous to other Qualified Bidders participating in the electronic Bidding process. The Qualified Bidder will be able to see the prevailing lowest price Bid, but the name of the current L1 Bidder at any point of time will not be displayed. The Qualified Bidder shall have to put his price Bid below the displayed current L1 Bid by decrement as specified in above point, to become the L1 Bidder. The lowest price obtained after completion of the Reverse Auction Process, shall be the Closing Price and the bidder quoting the same will be considered as the L1 bidder. The electronic Bidding process for E-reverse auction will have a scheduled start and close time which will be displayed on screen. A Qualified Bidder will be able to put his price Bid after the start of Bid time and till the close time of electronic Bidding. The current server time (IST) will also be displayed on the screen. In the event a Bid is received during the last 10 (ten) minutes before the scheduled close time of electronic Bidding the close time of electronic Bidding will be automatically extended by 10 (ten) minutes from the last received Bid time to give equal opportunity to all other Qualified Bidders. This process of auto extension will continue till there is a period of 10 (ten) minutes during which no price Bids are received. During the tender process for electronic Bidding the Bidder shall be required to sign their Bids with their respective digital signature certificate (DSC) which has been used to login. Any digital signature certificate other than the above shall not be acceptable for Bid submission by the system. Bidders in their own interest are advised to get themselves acquainted with the electronic Reverse Auction process of ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ) by getting their Authorized Representative trained through demo electronic - Reverse Auction schedule at the link https://demoetenders.tn.nic.in/nicgep/app . 12.0 ABOUT DIGITAL SIGNATURE CERTIFICATE: A Bidder shall be required to possess a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) of signing type to be able to submit its Bid and to participate in the electronic Reverse Auction on https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app website. For this purpose, Bidders shall be required to authorize its Authorized Signatory to procure a Class III DSC of signing type from any Certifying Authority or their authorized agencies in India. The Bidder may note that only one user id will be mapped with a given DSC for the Authorized Representative. DSC once mapped with a particular user id of a Bidder will normally not be changed and therefore Bidders are advised to carefully select the DSC before forwarding the same to NIC for mapping. The Digital Signature Certificate will be used to digitally sign the Bids that the Bidder will submit online. It will be the sole responsibility of the Bidder and its respective Authorized Representative to maintain the secrecy of the password for the Digital Signature Certificate. The Bidder and its contact person shall be solely responsible for any misuse of the DSC and no complain / representation in this regard shall be entertained at any stage by TNPL Contd….7