MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 Dear Sir, Sub: Fixing Contract for Collection, Loading and Transportation of Valued answer booklets/Books/Waste papers/Press cuttings from various District Govt.Offices, Universities, Polytechnic colleges, Schools, Govt. Presses, Public sector offices and other various offices to TNPL Factory at Kagithapuram. Ref: Our Tender No: 232413005351 dt 24/11/2023 TNPL would like to fix up Contract for Collection, Loading and Transportation of Valued answer booklets/Books/Waste papers/Press cuttings from various districts Govt.Offices, Universities, Polytechnic colleges, Schools, Govt. Presses, Public sector offices and other various offices to TNPL Factory at Kagithapuram as per the details given in BOQ for the following destinations. Chennai Thiruvallur Kanchipuram In this connection, please find enclosed the following: Scope of Work, General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Technical cum Commercial Bid (To be attached in e-portal) Price Bid schedule is to be filled in the e-portal (BOQ) 4 Instructions To Bidders For Submission Bids Annexure - I Annexure - II Annexure - III The tender will be processed online through e-procurement system. The bidder shall submit his response through bid submission to the tender on e-procurement platform at https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Bidders are requested to quote their most competitive price through the online e-procurementportal/system. New Tenderer can register themselves in e-Procurement System https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/appby clicking the link. The required details for registration are to be filled up by the tenderer. Upon registration, the tenderer can login to the above e-procurement portal for submission of bid. For more details, please check Annexure - III. The Tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully and attach one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in e-procurement portal. Tenders must submit their Technical and Price bids (BOQ) in E-Procurement portal on or before 30/11/2023 11.00 AM. Techno Commercial offer will be opened through e-procurement portal on 30/11/2023 at 03.00 PM. The due date for submission of Technical cum Commercial Bid and Price Bid is 30/11/2023 before 11.00 AM.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED [2] MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bid, satisfying all the tender conditions, will only be considered for PRICE BID Stage. Please refer Qualifying conditions given at Annexure I (a) TENDER FINALISATION METHOD: The tenderers are advised to note that at the Reverse Auction / Price Bid, they have to quote the rate on FOR Kagithapuram basis only. The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would follow the following methodology to finalise the tender. a. Technical Bid is to be filled separately in given format & attached in the e-portal. b. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be uploaded in the e-portal. TNPL will open the Price Bids of technically qualified bidders in the e-procurement portal. The Lowest price obtained in the price bid/TNPL will fix opening price and TNPL would fix the minimum bid decrement for the e-auction ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nic gep/app ) and the date and time of e-auction will be communicated to the qualified parties through your registered Mobile number and E-mail ID in NIC portal. The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through e-portal price bid (BOQ) whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factors mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened and will be disqualified. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, DGM (purchase) Encl: as above

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 ANNEXURE - I (a) - Qualifying conditions Tenderer shall have minimum 3 years experience in transporting the bulk materials / waste paper by Truck during the past 3 financial years (2020-21,2021-22 & 2022-23). Necessary Documentary proof are to be enclosed. The contractor who have worked earlier for TNPL and whose performance was found bad / unsatisfactory will not be considered. TNPL's decision is final in this regard. Tenderer should enclose the PAN copy Submission of Earnest Money Deposit as per tender terms. Submission of Tender within the due date and time.

Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):

TENDER FEE: In case, the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, Tender Fee of Rs.590/- is to be remitted through RTGS/NEFT mode

EMD: Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand Only) should be submitted along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid through RTGS mode.

The remittance details of both Tender fee and EMD should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app Bank details for RTGS payment: 6 Account Number 1152223000000372 Description CC Account Account Name TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD Corporate Address KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU- 639136 BANK NAME KARUR VYSYA BANK Branch address KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, PIN Code 639002 IFSC Code KVBL0001152 Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Note: Tenderers who do not comply with the above conditions will not be qualified in the tender for Reverse Auction stage.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 ANNEXURE - I GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS: DEFINITIONS: 01 PURCHASER: Purchaser means Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited having its Registered Office at No 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032. The term Purchaser includes successors and assigns of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited. 02 SUPPLIER: Supplier means the persons, firm or corporation to which the contract is addressed. The term supplier includes its successors and assigns. 03 COMPLETE AGREEMENT: The order/contract to be finalised including the terms and conditions, the work specifications hereto and any additional terms and conditions incorporated into and attached hereto. 04 Scope of Work: The detailed scope of work shall be as follows.

Transportation of Valued answer booklets/Books/Waste papers/Press cuttings from various district Govt.Offices, Universities, Polytechnic colleges, Schools, Govt.Presses & Public sector offices and other various offices all over Tamil Nadu to TNPL factory at Kagithapuram as per the instruction of TNPL officials by providing suitable Truck.

The awarded contractor shall collect the material from all the Universities, Colleges, Godowns, schools, DEO/CEO offices, Govt.Presses, Govt.offices, Public sector offices etc., of a particular Districts without leaving any of the above.

In addition to the above, contractor shall collect the material available in various places anywhere in the awarded Districts.

The approximate available quantity in each zone is given in Price Bid page.

Weighment shall be done in the presence of the Officer Incharges 1st and final weights and certification has to be obtained for Weighment from the concerned /Officer in-charge for the exact quantity lifted from lifting area.

in-charge for the exact quantity lifted from lifting area. The loaded TRUCK should be covered with good quality tarpaulin without fail. Tenderers can quote their rate per MT basis for Transportation & other works including sorting, bundling, lifting the material from different floors/places and loading into trucks in the BOQ. The overall rate (Transportation & Other works) only will be considered as L1 Rate for the particular destination. For lifting of material from Tamilnadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TTBC), loading charges @ Rs.350/MT need to be paid by the transporter to the respective destination. Hence, tenderers are informed to make note of this and quote. The material should be delivered on good/safe condition. Being Govt. Documents you should take extreme care while transporting. The material should be properly loaded and packed with good quality of tarpaulin. You have to ensure safe transportation and any shortage, spillage will be viewed seriously. 05 Quantity: The quantity indicated in the tender is only approximate and TNPL does not guarantee for the quantum of work to be handled. TNPL also reserve the right to split the contract to more than one transporter. Tenderers should lift the entire available material from all the Universities, Colleges, Godowns, schools, DEO/CEO offices, Govt.Presses, Govt.offices, Public sector offices and other various offices etc., of a particular District without leaving any of the above. The rate quoted by the tenderers should not have any binding on quantity and shall be on rate contract basis. The Tender form is not transferable. TNPL reserves its right to award contract to any number of transporters for any number of locations based on the capability of the transporter to undertake the work. Contd...2

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 [2] 06 Loadablity: The Loadablity shall vary from 1 MT-16 MT depends up on the availability & volume of the material. However, it is upto the individual tenderers to assess the lodablity. The awarded contractor should place trucks and lift the available quantity on receipt of intimation from TNPL and the contractor should be in a position to lift even small quantities.Also it is the responsibility of the tenderers to take care of the RTO regulations for load restrictions under section 114 of Motor vehicles act 88 and any restriction on load limitation by Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and any other statutory regulations. In case of loading at multiple locations, weighments to be made at every location. 07 PRICE: The price should be quoted on FOR Kagithapuram basis. The price quoted and accepted against the tender would be FIRM for the entire duration of the contract. (c) L1 Evaluation will be based on each destination and not on overall basis. 08 FORMULA FOR REVISION IN DIESEL PRICE (INCREASE/DECREASE): If the Diesel price increases/decreases beyond 5%, the freight rates will be revised as per the formula given below and the revisions (increase/decrease) in freight rate will be effected after 15 days from the date of diesel price revision. (However in case the first increase/decrease from the present rate is below 5%,the freight rates will be revised whenever the cumulative increase/decrease reaches 5% from the present diesel price). Accordingly subsequent revisions will be effected whenever cumulative increase/decrease reaches beyond 5% from the revised rate The increase/decrease in freight per MT = For every 5% increase or decrease in diesel price, the transport charges will be increased / decreased by 1%. Note: If the diesel price revised beyond 5% after opening of price bid/negotiation, the rates will be considered as per the revised diesel price applicable at the time of awarding work order. VALIDITY:

Your offer should be kept valid for 90 days from the date of closing of online auction and the rate should be valid upto 26.07.2024 from the date of purchase order. During the validity of the offer, the bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate or withdraw his offer. In case of withdrawal of offer or revision of rate as stated above, the EMD amount will be forfeited. PAYMENT TERMS:

100% Payment will be made within 7 days from the date of receipt of your bills along with acknowledged copies of G.C. Contd...3

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 [3] DETENTION CHARGES:

No detention charges will be paid either at loading point or unloading point.

Any incidental charges while loading / unloading shall be borne by the transporter.

The awarded contractor should place trucks and lift the available quantity on receipt of intimation from TNPL and the contractor should be in a position to lift even small quantities.

In case of any untoward delay in lifting material, alternate transporter will be arranged. In this case, if any additional cost involved in lifting & transporting material, the additional cost will be deducted from your pending bills. GST: GST will be extra to TNPL account. 13 WEIGHT VARIATION CLAUSE: Weight variation up to 0.5% shall be permissible on truck to truck basis to take care of inaccuracies between weigh bridges. In case of variation over and above 0.5%, the actual landed cost plus 10%towards administrative expenses will be recovered from you. CANCELLATION:

In the event of cancellation of contract due to failure of the transporter to comply with the terms of the contract, the retention money, Security Deposit shall be forfeited by TNPL without prejudice. TNPL also reserves the right to claim compensation for the losses incurred, if any

The material should be delivered in good/safe condition. If any abnormal shortages are noticed at our end, the appropriate cost will be deducted from your bills. In this connection the decision taken by TNPL will be final.

The successful tenderer should be in a position to place suitable truck immediately within 24 hours from the time of receipt of intimation from TNPL without fail. In case of non placement of trucks intime, alternate transporter shall be engaged at your risk and cost. The quantity indicated has to be lifted at any point of time during the period of contract. Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):

The remittance details of both Tender fee and EMD should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 [4] RISK PURCHASE:

In the event of Purchaser terminating the contract in whole or in part due to poor performance of the supplier, he may procure on such terms and in such manner as he deems appropriate, supplies similar to those so terminated and the Supplier shall be liable to the Purchaser for any excess costs for similar supplies. However, in case of part term nation of contract by the Purchaser, the Supplier shall continue the performance of the contract to the extent it is not terminated under provisions of this clause. CORRESPONDENCE:

All correspondences concerning the Tender shall state the Tender number and shall be addressed to DGM (Purchase), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram - 639 136, Karur Dist, Tamil Nadu, India. JURISDICTION FOR LEGAL PROCEEDINGS:

Notwithstanding anything contained herein, it is hereby agreed that only the Courts at Chennai shall have exclusive jurisdiction for the adjudication of any disputes between the parties hereto, to the specific exclusion of all other courts. TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept (or) reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. The tenderers are permitted to deal only with Purchase Department.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR REVERSE AUCTION: Contact Details: Mr. S. Shanmuga Kumar Phone 04324-277 001 Fax 04324 - 276 368 DGM (Purchase) e-mail shanmugakumar.s@tnpl.co.in Selection process of vendors: Bidders must submit the Process Compliance Statement duly signed, to TNPL along with Technical- cum-Commercial bid through Online portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app E - reverse auction will be conducted on the specified date and time intimated separately through e-mail On the event date, Vendors shall submit bids from their computers through Internet on https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app . As and when other bidders place the bids, they would have the opportunity to revise their bid downwards if they wish to do so. The detailed procedure for reverse auction shall be as per the clause no.11 of Annexure - III: E-Tendering Terms And Conditions All other terms and conditions are as per TNPL tender. Bidding Price Format: Bidders should quote the Rate on per MT basis in INR. At the end of the sourcing event, TNPL will have a list of all the bidders with their final bids, and will decide on awarding the business based on the comprehensive value proposition of each Bidder. TNPL's decision on the award shall be final and binding. In case two bidders emerge as L1 in the bidding, the supplier who has placed the bid early would be considered active L1 and given weightage. All other terms and conditions are as per TNPL tender. Opening Price: Opening price is defined as the lowest evaluated price in price bid (BOQ)/ /TNPL will fix opening price.

Bidders can bid lower than the Opening Price. Bid Decrement: Bid Decrement is the minimum fixed amount by which the next bid value can be decreased. Bid event format: This bid event will be conducted in Standard English Price Bid Event, with Alias Name Format. Quantity/Specifications/Terms and Conditions: Please refer the Annexure - I for the above details. Bidding Time & date:Will be communicated to your registered mobile number/ E-mail by NIC separately. Contd…1

[2] TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 232413005351 24/11/2023 EVENT INFORMATION Extension Rule: There would be system generated Auto Extensions of 5 minutes each, if there is a bid placed by any participating supplier(s) in the last 5 minutes.

Extension of 5 minutes would happen for any number of times, if bid(s) is/are placed in the last 5 minutes.

Extension will cease to occur, if no bid(s) are placed in the last 5 minutes. Illustration: If a bid is placed between 14:55 Hours to 15.00 hours (say 14.57), the bidding would be extended till 15.05 hours.

If no bids are placed between 14:55 hours to 15.00 hours, the bidding will conclude at 15.00 hours. Validity: The bidders should keep their bids valid for a period of 90 Days from the date of Closing of online auction. No bidder is permitted to withdraw his quoted rate within the validity period. In case of withdrawal of offer, the EMD will be forfeited and TNPL may claim additional expenses, if any incurred, from the bidder due to withdrawal of offer by him.