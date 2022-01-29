Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Download Corporate Governance 2020-21

ANNEXURE- VII

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

This Corporate Governance Report relating to the year ended on 31st March, 2021 has been issued in compliance with the requirements of Regulation 34(3) read with Clause of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forms part of the Report of the Directors to the Members of the Company.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

Company's Philosophy

TNPL's philosophy on Corporate Governance is to achieve high levels of integrity, equity and transparency in all its operations. The company believes that good Corporate Governance is essential for achieving long term goals and enhancing stakeholders' value. The Company's business objective is to manufacture and market products which create value that can be sustained over time for the benefit of customers, shareholders, employees, bankers and Government. Board of Directors

Composition and Category of Directors

As on 31 st March, 2021, the Board consisted of Nine directors - a Chairman, Managing Director (Executive Director) nominated by GOTN and three non-executive Directors nominated by GOTN, and Five independent non-executive Directors including one woman director.

As per Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board of Directors shall have an optimum combination of executive and non-executive directors with at least one woman director and not less than fifty percent of the Board of Directors shall comprise of non-executive directors. Where the chairperson of the Board of Directors is a non-executive director, at least one-third of the board of directors shall comprise of independent directors and where the listed entity does not have a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half of the Board of Directors shall comprise of independent directors provided that where the regular non-executive chairperson is a promoter of the listed entity or is related to any promoter or person occupying management positions at the level of Board of Director or at one level below the board of directors, at least half of the Board of Directors of the listed entity shall consist of Independent Directors.

The composition of the Board of Directors of TNPL complied with the provisions of Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Tvl. N. Narayanan, I.A.S., (Retd.), V. Chandrasekaran, Tmt. Soundara Kumar, P. B. Santhanakrishnan and Dr M. Arumugam are categorized as Independent Directors.

During the year 2020-21, following changes took place in the composition of the Board:

Sl. No. Name of Director Event Date Appointment / Cessation 1. Tmt Soundara Kumar 30.06.2020 Re Appointed as Director (2nd Term) 2. Dr R. Anandakumar, I.A.S., 19.10.2020 Appointed as Additional Director 3. Tmt Reeta Harish Thakkar, I.A.S., 19.10.2020 Ceased to be a Director 4. Thiru V. Chandrasekaran 13.11.2020 Re Appointed as Director (2nd Term)

There is no inter se relationship between the directors.