Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Download Corporate Governance 2021-22

with the Company's procedures and practices. A new Director is welcomed to the Board of Directors of the Company by sharing various documents and information of the Company for his/her reference such as brief introduction to the Company and profile of Board of Directors of the Company, details of various Committees of the Board, latest Annual Reports, Code of Conduct for Directors, Code of Conduct for Senior Management and Employees, Code of Conduct for Independent Directors, Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, Code of Practices for Fair Disclosure etc. Periodic presentations are made at the Board and Committee Meetings, on business and performance updates of the Company, business strategy and risks involved. This enables the Directors to get a deeper insight into the operations of the Company. Such presentations also provide an opportunity to the Independent Directors to interact with the Senior Management team of the Company and help them to understand the Company's policies, its long term vision and strategy, business model, operations and such other areas as are relevant from time to time. The Company updates the Board Members on a continuing basis on any significant changes therein and provides them an insight to their expected roles and responsibilities so as to be in a position to take a well-informed and timely decisions and contribute significantly to the Company.

All Directors are apprised of any changes in the codes or policies of the Company. The Board of Directors has access to the information within the Company which is necessary to enable them to perform their role and responsibilities diligently.

The Independent Directors, from time to time request management to provide detailed understanding of any specific project, activity or process of the Company. The management provides such information and training either at the meeting of Board of Directors or otherwise.

The Statutory Auditors and External Internal Auditors of the Company make presentations to the Board of Directors with regard to regulatory changes from time to time while approving the Financial Results.

The details of familiarization programme is disclosed at Company's website at www.tnpl.com.

Board Meetings Process

The Board plays a pivotal role in ensuring good governance. The Board's role, functions, responsibility and accountability are clearly defined. In addition to its primary role of setting corporate goals and monitoring corporate performance, it directs and guides the activities of the Management towards creating long term sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders. The Board also sets standards of behavior and ethical conduct for all the employees.

It also ensures strict compliance with the law and all regulations by the Company. Board's key functions include: