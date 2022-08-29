Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Operation and maintenance of Phase-I & Phase-II Windfarms at Devarkulam and Perungudi
08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers LtdRFQ No. 222313002701 dt. 04/08/2022
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
KAGITHAPURAM (PO), KARUR (DT) - 639 136
TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING
RFQ No. 222313002701
Date: 04/08/2022
Sub: Operation and maintenance of Phase-I & Phase-II Windfarms at Devarkulam and Perungudi
Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions.
Envisaged period of the contract shall be for three (3) years from the date of award of contract. However, initially the contract shall be entered for one (1) year period and after one (1) year, the contract shall be extended for further period at the discretion of TNPL.
The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure-I,II,III,IV,V,VI,VII & VII A.
Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON-PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID and FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.
FIRM PRICE BID (Annexure-I C) should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover `A') along with NON-PRICE BID (Annexure I A) & BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure I B) in a separate cover (Cover `B'). Please write clearly on the top of the covers for "FIRM PRICE BID" and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID". Both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (Cover`A') and NON-PRICE BID with BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Cover `B') are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover `C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram, Karur Dt
- 639 136.
CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:
The tenderer shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid
Copies of Documentary evidence towards experience in carrying out Operation & Maintenance of WEGs with a individual WEG capacity of 750 KW and above with a Windfarm capacity of 5 MW and above, located in a single site on round the clock basis for a total period of 36 months during the past 60 months between 01/07/2017 to 30/06/2022 in any Windfarm Project.
The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non-Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid
Copies of Orders / Contracts / Agreements / Contract details with work completion certificate & value
Evidences of payment received (i.e., Copies of Bills or Invoices, with Payment Vouchers, RTGS payment details in case of payment thro' Bank etc.)
Copies of IT Return submitted for the past three (3) Assessment Years
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of 4,05,000/- and Tender fee 590/- in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at KARUR.
Budgetary Price Bid (Annexure-I B) in a separate cover (Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
Firm Price Bid (Annexure - I C) in a separatesealed cover(Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
Solvency Certificate for a value of 5/- lakh.
In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Note: Tenders received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E-auction (Reverse Auction).
Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting tender, EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.
Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value item rate of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.
After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rate indicated by bidders in their budgetary quote will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation for item rate of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.
Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-Auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non-Price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid will be considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders at its own discretion.
Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Rate, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact DGM (TOS & Disposals) at 04324-277001 (Extn: 4268), 277266, Email: tos.u1@tnpl.co.in.
After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.
Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within three (3) years will not be considered.
The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.
Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit anon-refundabletender fee for590/- (i.e.500/-+GST @ 18%) drawn in favour of TNPL payable at Karur in theNon-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered
TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / security deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
Successful tenderer on issue of order shall pay a further security deposit of 2,70,000/- in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram payable at Karur. The Security deposit will not bear any interest and will be returned to the successful tenderer only on satisfactory compliance of the contract.
EMD shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers within three months from the date of opening of Non-Price Bid & Budgetary Price Bid.
TNPL shall not be responsible for any delay/loss in transit or non-receipt of tender document.
TNPL reserves the right to
split the quantum and award the contract to one or more tenderers.
reject any or all tenders in part or in full without assigning any reason therefor.
reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation.
waive any tender condition at its own discretion.
Before submitting the tender, tenderers are advised to visit the Site at
Devarkulam Windfarms
Perungudi Windfarms
Main Site, Kagithapuram and contact
Concerned Engineer / Officer-in-charge to understand the nature of work involved and
Human Resources Department (HR) to understand the prevailing Labour Rules in TNPL.
Tender consisting of both NON-PRICE BID (Annexure-I A), BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure - I B) and "FIRM PRICE BID" (Annexure-I C) in a sealed cover is deemed for submission in the Technical Outsourcing Dept. not later than 3.00 PM of 12/09/2022.
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
Deputy General Manager (TOS & Disposals)
Encl. : a.a.
ANNEXURE-I
GENERAL
TNPL is the largest Paper Mill in India producing Newsprint and Printing & Writing papers using bagasse (Sugar cane residue) as raw material. TNPL has 18 MW Wind Farm with 60 Wind Electric Generators (WEG) of 250 KW each and 4 Nos. 750 KW WEGs. Among them, 28 Nos. of 250 KW WEGs and 4 Nos. of 750 KW WEGs are available at Devarkulam village and 32 Nos. of 250 KW WEGs are available at Perungudi village, both located in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu. The 250 KW WEGs were supplied by M/s NEPC-Micon during 1992-93 and 750 KW WEGs were supplied by NEG-Micon during 2000-2001. This tender is intended for entering into a Service Contract for Operation and Maintenance of the above mentioned WEG installations at both the sites.
SCOPE OF WORK
The scope of work shall be
1.1. Operation and Maintenance of windfarms situated in Tirunelveli Dist., Tamil Nadu with requisite supply of manpower / tools & tackles:
Devarkulam Windfarm: 7 MW windfarm, consisting of 28 Nos of 250/60 KW "NEPC MICON" Make M-530 model Wind Electric Generators (WEG) and 3 MW Wind farm consisting of 4 Nos. of 750/200 KW "NEG-Micon" make Wind Electric Generators totaling to 10 MW Windfarm.
Perungudi Windfarm: 8 MW windfarm consisting of 32 Nos of 250/60 KW "NEPC MICON" Make M-530 model Wind Electric Generators (WEG).
and their associated equipments as per list mentioned in clause No.2.1 & other spares kept at sites as per list mentioned in clause No.12 and any additional equipments that may be added in future.
Optimization of operation for maximum power generation in the given wind conditions.
Trouble shooting and attending to breakdown, replacement or repair of defective components in shortest possible time. Delay in restoration of WEG after breakdown will warrant penalty as described elsewhere.
1.1.1 Preventive / planned maintenance / Trouble shooting of the above mentioned 60 Nos of 250 KW Wind Electric Generators, their associated electrical equipments including spare equipments / tools & tackles which assist such maintenance (e.g. oil filtering machine) kept at sites and also as per schedule with suitable tools & tackles including mobilization of big crane 12 operations per annum (cumulative for both windfarms of TNPL) and small cranes any number of times as per site requirement for 250 KW WEGs at Devarkulam and Perungudi.
1.2 Preventive / planned maintenance / Trouble shooting of the above mentioned 4 Nos of 750 KW Wind Electric Generators and attending to breakdown in shortest possible time in the above 4 Nos of Wind Electric Generators, their associated electrical equipments including spare equipments / tools & tackles which aids such operation kept at sites and also as per schedule with suitable tools & tackles in Devarkulam.
Mobilization of suitable Big crane for 750 KW Wind Electric Generators any number of times as per site requirement for erection / de-erection of Wind turbine blades, Generators, Main shaft, Tower shells, Nacells etc. shall be done by the tenderer at extra cost. Also small crane warranted for supporting the Big crane is to be arranged by the tenderer at free of cost.
Carrying out special maintenance jobs as and when warranted on free of cost/ at extra cost upon mutual agreement as the case may be as per Clause 8 and its sub clauses as described in the list given in Definitions & details.
Carrying out special maintenance jobs as and when warranted as per list given in Definitions & Details.
Maintenance of essential records and preparation of various reports as indicated in definitions & details.
Supply of additional manpower: In case of carrying out major modification / repair works or any other works including plantation activities by TNPL, Tenderer should be able to supply additional manpower viz. Electrician, Technician, unskilled labour at extra cost the rates for which should be given along with the tender. TNPL shall give intimation of such requirement for mobilization of manpower at least 3 days in advance.
Supply of Spares: Normally the required spares will be supplied by TNPL. However, in case of 750 KW WEGs, the tenderer have to keep one set of control cards,Slipring-1no,BHU-1No, slip ringcable-1set, K10 emergencyrelay-1No.as spare for replacement of defective unit till its repair. The tenderer have to support TNPL for the continuous running of WEGs by providing other essential spares also on returnable basis.
Taking MBD Insurance, Fire and Theft Policy are excluded from tenderer's scope of work.
DEFINITIONS & DETAILS
1.2. ASSOCIATED EQUIPMENTS DEVARKULAM
For 7 MW (28x250 MW)
28 Nos of 315 KVA Transformers and 1 No. 50 KVA station transformer 5 Nos. Electrical Switching Yards with 12 Nos. HV Breakers
2 Nos HV Capacitor Banks Web based SCADA System Gear oil coolers in all WEGs
LT reactive power compensation panels in all WEGs 1 No. of PLC Controller for WEG
For 3 MW (4x750 MW)
4 Nos - 950 KVA, 11 KV/690V/ 415 V transformers Incoming yard with HT breakers
