Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Operation of lime sludge drying system at TNPL Cement Plant

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd RFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Note: Tenders received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E-Auction (Reverse Auction).

Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting tender, EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.

No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.

Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value item rate of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.

After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rate indicated by bidders in their budgetary quote will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation for item rate of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.

Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-Auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non-Price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid will be considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders at its own discretion.

Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Rate, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact AGM (TOS & Disposals) at 04324-277001 (Extn: 4268), 277266, Email: tos.u1@tnpl.co.in.

After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.

Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within three (3) years will not be considered.

The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.

Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit a non-refundabletender fee for 590/- (i.e. 500/-+GST @ 18%) drawn in favour of TNPL payable at Karur in the Non-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered