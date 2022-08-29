Log in
    531426   INE107A01015

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

(531426)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
259.75 INR   -1.24%
12:33pTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Transportation of bagasse / fuel (coal/ raw lignite) from and to m/s eid parry india ltd, pugalur on rate contract basis for sugar season 2022-23
PU
12:33pTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Transportation of bagasse / fuel (coal/ raw lignite) from and to m/s bannari amman sugars ltd, sathyamangalam on rate contract basis for sugar season 2022-23
PU
12:33pTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Transportation of paper reels/bundles/boxes from tnpl unit-1 at kagithapuram and its outside godowns (situated in and around 60 kmradius / 61-130km radius from kagithapuram) to various branches/destinations throughout india by truck through road
PU
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Operation of lime sludge drying system at TNPL Cement Plant

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers LtdRFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

KAGITHAPURAM (PO), KARUR (DT) - 639 136

TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING

RFQ No 222333000256

DATE: 25/08/2022

Sub: Operation of lime sludge drying system at TNPL Cement Plant

Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions. Envisaged period of the contract shall be for One year from the date of award of contract. The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure-I,II,III,IV & IVA.

Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON-PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID and FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.

FIRM PRICE BID (Annexure-I C) should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover 'A') along with NON-PRICE BID (Annexure I A) & BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure I B) in a separate cover (Cover `B'). Please write clearly on the top of the covers for "FIRM PRICE BID" and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID". Both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (Cover `A') and NON-PRICE BID with BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Cover `B') are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover `C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram, Karur Dt - 639 136.

CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:

The tenderers shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid"

  • Copies of documentary evidence towards experience in operation of Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Combustion Boiler (AFBC) or coal fired Hot Air Generator in any Industry or Govt. establishment and carried out works for a value not less than 5 lakh within a period of twelve (12) continuous months between 01/07/2017 and 30/06/2022.
    The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non-Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid
    • Copies of Orders / Contracts / Agreements / Contract details with work completion certificate & value
    • Evidences of payment received (i.e., Copies of Bills or Invoices, with Payment Vouchers, RTGS payment details in case of payment thro' Bank etc.)
    • Copies of IT Return submitted for the past three (3) Assessment Years.
    • Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of 70,000/- and Tender fee 590/- in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at KARUR.
    • Budgetary Price Bid (Annexure-I B) in a separate cover (Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
    • Firm Price Bid (Annexure - I C) in a separate sealed cover(Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
    • Solvency Certificate for a value of 5/- lakh.

Page 1 of 34

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd

RFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Note: Tenders received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E-Auction (Reverse Auction).

Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting tender, EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.

No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.

Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value item rate of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.

After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rate indicated by bidders in their budgetary quote will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation for item rate of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.

Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-Auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non-Price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid will be considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders at its own discretion.

Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Rate, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact AGM (TOS & Disposals) at 04324-277001 (Extn: 4268), 277266, Email: tos.u1@tnpl.co.in.

After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.

Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within three (3) years will not be considered.

The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.

Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit a non-refundabletender fee for 590/- (i.e. 500/-+GST @ 18%) drawn in favour of TNPL payable at Karur in the Non-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered

Page 2 of 34

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd

RFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / security deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

Successful tenderer on issue of order shall pay a further security deposit of 50,000/- in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram payable at Karur. The Security deposit will not bear any interest and will be returned to the successful tenderer only on satisfactory compliance of the contract.

EMD shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers within three months from the date of opening of Non-Price Bid & Budgetary Price Bid.

TNPL shall not be responsible for any delay/loss in transit or non-receipt of tender document.

TNPL reserves the right to

  • split the quantum and award the contract to one or more tenderers.
  • reject any or all tenders in part or in full without assigning any reason therefor.
  • reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation.
  • waive any tender condition at its own discretion.

Before submitting the tender, tenderers are advised to visit the Site at Kagithapuram and contact

  • Concerned Engineer / Officer-in-charge to understand the nature of work involved and
  • Human Resources Department (HR) to understand the prevailing Labour Rules in TNPL.

Tender consisting of both NON-PRICE BID (Annexure-I A), BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure - I B) and "FIRM PRICE BID" (Annexure-I C) in a sealed cover is deemed for submission in the Technical Outsourcing Dept. not later than 3.00 PM of 12/09/2022.

for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

Deputy General Manager (TOS & Disposals)

Encl. : a.a.

Page 3 of 34

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd

RFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

ANNEXURE-I

1. SCOPE OF WORK

1.1. OPERATION OF LIME SLUDGE DRYING SYSTEM (Item Code : 8335500152)

The lime sludge drying system (LSDS) consists of two parts viz., Lime Mud Handling System and Lime Mud Drying System.

  1. Lime mud handling consists of equipments like
    1. One number lime mud washer of size 21,337 mm dia x 2,976 mm height fitted with rake mechanism
    2. Two mud storage tanks 7 Mtr. dia x 7 Mtr. height fitted with paddle type agitators
    3. Two set vacuum drum filters / vat agitators / vacuum pumps / relay tank pumps
    4. Mud transfer / filtrate transfer pumps and pipe lines
    5. Mud transfer belt conveyors
    6. Water seal pit pumps
  3. Mud drying system consists of equipments like
    1. 6mm size coal fired hot air generator furnace - two (2) numbers with ID, FD, SA fans
    2. Rapid dryer to dry lime mud to a moisture of 2% from 45%
    3. Bag filters
    4. Air slides and its fan
    5. Bucket elevator
    6. Screw conveyors for coal feeding

Manpower requirement:

Category

Manpower requirement

Qualification

per day

G

A

B

C

Total

Operator for Lime

-

1

1

1

3

Diploma / ITI with NAC in any

Mud Drying System

trade

Operator for Hot Air

-

1

1

1

Diploma / ITI with NAC in any

Generator

3

trade (preferably Boiler Attendant

Certificate Holder)

Operator for Rapid

-

1

1

1

Diploma / ITI with NAC in any

Drier

3

trade (preferably Boiler Attendant

Certificate Holder)

Technician

1

-

-

-

1

ITI (National Trade Certificate) in

Fitter Trade

Helper for HAG

-

1

1

1

Helper for Rapid Drier

-

1

1

1

9

---

Helper for Lime Mud

-

1

1

1

Drying System

Total

19

NAC: National Apprenticeship Certificate

Page 4 of 34

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd

RFQ No 222333000256 dt. 25/08/2022

1.2. OPERATION OF LIME SLUDGE DRYING SYSTEM (Excluding Hot Air Generator Operation) (Item Code : 8335500978)

The lime sludge drying system (LSDS) consists of two parts viz., Lime Mud Handling System and Lime Mud Drying System.

  1. Lime mud handling consists of equipments like
    1. One number lime mud washer of size 21,337 mm dia x 2,976 mm height fitted with rake mechanism
    2. Two mud storage tanks 7 Mtr. dia x 7 Mtr. height fitted with paddle type agitators
    3. Two set vacuum drum filters / vat agitators / vacuum pumps / relay tank pumps
    4. Mud transfer / filtrate transfer pumps and pipe lines
    5. Mud transfer belt conveyors
    6. Water seal pit pumps
  3. Mud drying system consists of equipments like
    1. Booster fan & damper
    2. Rapid drier to dry lime mud to a moisture of 2% from 45%
    3. Bag filters
    4. Air slides and its fan
    5. Bucket elevator

Manpower requirement:

Category

Manpower requirement

Qualification

per day

G

A

B

C

Total

Operator for Lime

-

1

1

1

3

Diploma / ITI with NAC in any

Mud System

trade

Operator for Rapid

-

1

1

1

Diploma / ITI with NAC in any

Drier

3

trade

(preferably

Boiler

Attendant Certificate Holder)

Technician

1

-

-

-

1

ITI (National Trade Certificate)

in Fitter Trade

Helper for Rapid Drier

-

1

1

1

Helper for Lime Mud

-

1

1

1

6

---

Drying System

Total

13

NAC: National Apprenticeship Certificate

The above mentioned minimum manpower has to be provided by the successful tenderer in shift wise for operation of both sections like Lime Mud Drying System and maintenance technician with helper in General Shift to carry out routine maintenance works like gland rope tightening, gasket changing, greasing, valve servicing and etc.

The quantum of manpower per day is only indicative and may vary on either side. However, TNPL does not guarantee for any minimum quantity.

Minimum Age: Twenty (20) Years.

Page 5 of 34

Disclaimer

TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:31:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
