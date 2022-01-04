Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF 720GSM KRAFT CORRUGATED CIRCULAR DISC (5 PLY) OF SIZE 97 CM for Unit-I & Unit-II

TENDER.NO:212213004565 04.01.2022 M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Tender for PROCUREMENT OF 720GSM KRAFT CORRUGATED CIRCULAR DISC (5 PLY) OF SIZE 97 CM for Unit-I & Unit-II - Reg . Ref: Tender. No: 212213004565 TNPL would like to procure 720GSM KRAFT CORRUGATED CIRCULAR DISC (5 PLY) OF SIZE 97CM against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following: Annexure-I General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction procedure. Annexure-II Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover) The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover. General Terms and Conditions of Contract Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Process Compliance Statement Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERCIAL BID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE),TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu. The Price Bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover superscribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the TENDER NO and DUE DATE. The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 17.01.2022 before 3.00 PM. The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for Price bid stage. Cont...2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER. NO: 212213004565 [2] Qualifying factors of the tender: Please note that the following are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. 1. TENDERER SHOULD BE A MANUFACTURER (COPY OF REGISTRTION CERTIFICATE TO BE ENCLOSED). HOWEVER IN CASE THE TENDERER IS A DEALER. NECESSARY DEALERSHIP CERTIFICATE FROM THE MANUFACTURER SHOULD BE ENCLOSED 2. ALONG WITH NECESSARY REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF MANUFACTURER. SUBMISSION OF TENDER FEE OF Rs.590/- 3. SUBMISSION OF E M D OF Rs.50,000/- 4. RECEIPT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SAMPLE. 5. ACCEPTANCE OF PRICE VALIDITY AS PER TENDER. 6. SUBMISSION OF TENDER WITHIN DUE DATE AND TIME 7. THE TENDERER SHOULD HAVE ONLINE DRYING SYSTEM. OF 8. TENDERER SHOULD POSSES VALID GST/PAN REGISTRATION (COPY CERTIFICATES TO BE ENCLOSED). PRICE BID STAGE: At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the tender:- along with I. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover technical cum commercial bid. II. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately. III. After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day or next working day at 4:00PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of interested bidders. IV. The lowest offer received through E-auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order. Tender Fee: 1. An Tender fee of Rs.590/- (including GST@18%) shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The Tender fee amount should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): 2. An EMD amount of Rs.50,000/- shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The EMD amount should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. 3. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. 4. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. 5. The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest. 6. The EMD of unsuccessful tenderer will be returned to the tenderer only after releasing the order. The EMD shall not bear any interest. 7. Further, if the tenderer offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order. NOTE:TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, AGM (PURCHASE)

AN NEXURE I - TERMS AND CO NDITIONS TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD 01. QUANTITY: Our THREE MONTHS requirement of 720GSM KRAFT CORRUGATED CIRCULAR DISC (5 PLY) OF SIZE 97 CM for Unit-I is 150 MT & for Unit-II is 39 MT. The quantity indicated is only approximate. It may vary on either side and TNPL does not guarantee for the same. 02. SPECIFICATIONS FOR 720GSM CORRUGATED CIRCULAR DISC (5 PLY) - 97 CM SL. NO PARAMETERS UNIT SPECIFICATION 01. Bursting Strength KGS/CM2 6 (Minimum) 11 02. Moisture (Maximum) % Rejection Criteria: Material will be rejected if the moisture is higher and the Bursting Strength is lower than the above specifications. However supplies received with high moisture and low Bursting Strength will be accepted with deduction as detailed below: DEDUCTION CLAUSE: S.NO: Moisture% Remarks 11.00% Above 11%- upto 15% Acceptable with double proportionate deduction on 1 Above - 15% landed cost of material Acceptable with 50% deduction on landed cost of the material. In case of more than three loads get rejected during the currency of the contract period, the order will be cancelled at the discretion of TNPL. Bursting Strength Remarks (kg/cm2) 5.9 to 5.5 Acceptable with double proportionate deduction on 2 landed cost of material Less than 5.5 Acceptable with 50% deduction on landed cost of the material. In case of more than three loads get rejected during the currency of the contract period, the order will be cancelled at the discretion of TNPL. OTHER PARAMETERS: SPECIFICATION SL. NO PARAMETERS UNIT 01. Substance G/M2 720 +/- 7.5% 02. Disc Dia CM 97 03. Number of ply - 5 Remarks: -The paper should be sized. -The Top Liner should be sized to a COBB level of 30 GSM. Cont…2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER. NO: 212213004565 [2] 03. QUALITY: Quality is the essence of this tender. The supplier shall supply the material strictly as per the specification mentioned above. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our laboratory analysis report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you. 04. VALIDITY: The rate quoted should be valid for a minimum period of 90 DAYS for acceptance from the date of opening of Price Bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order shall be kept valid for a period of THREE MONTHS from the date of released of purchase order. During the validity period of the order, no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies. 05. TRANSPORTATION: It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R. Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram / Mondipatti basis only. Otherwise the offer is liable for rejection. The actual weight recorded in TNPL weigh bridge will be taken for accounting and payment purpose. Hence, TNPL weight is final. 06. TERMS OF PAYMENT: 100% payment will be made within 35 days from the date of receipt of materials subject to acceptance by RTGS Scheme. Please provide the following details duly certified by your bankersto the undersigned for onward submission to our Accounts Department:- 1. Name of the Bank 3. Branch Code 2. Branch Name 4. Account Number 07. DUTIES AND TAXES: Goods and Service Tax (GST), taxes etc if applicable should be mentioned clearly and separately with the percentage of duties and taxes applicable. GST: Duplicate copy of GST invoice should be sent along with each supply for the purpose of availing CENVAT credit. Copy of GST invoice should be sent in a separate cover addressed to SM (Stores) as may be specified in the purchase order. Without copy of GST invoice, material will not be unloaded. 08. DELIVERY: In the event of an order, you shall be in a position to start supplies within short notice and dispatches are to be effected as per delivery schedule given by TNPL from time to time by respective operating units (Unit-I & Unit-II). 09. DELAY OR NON DELIVERY: Time is the essence of the contract and completion of delivery dates agreed to are binding on the seller. In the event the seller is not able to supply as per the delivery schedules given by respective operating units (Unit-I & Unit-II) of TNPL, Purchaser will have a right either to cancel the order without prejudice to any other rights or to make purchase from an alternate source at the risk and cost of the seller. Cont…3