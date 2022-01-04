Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF 90GSM PLAIN KRAFT SHEETS OF VARIOUS SIZES

M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Tender for PROCUREMENT OF 90GSM PLAIN KRAFT SHEETS OF VARIOUS SIZES - Reg. Ref: Tender No.212213004487 TNPL would like to procure against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following: General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and Annexure-I conditions for Reverse Auction procedure. Annexure-II Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover) The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover. General Terms and Conditions of Contract Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Process Compliance Statement Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu. The Price Bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover superscribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender NO and DUE DATE. The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 17.01.2022before 3.00 PM. The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the RFQ conditions will only be considered for Price bid stage. Cont...2

TAMILNADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD Tender NO: 212213004487 [2] Qualifying factors of the Tender: Please note that the following are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the tender for Price Bid stage. 1. TENDERER SHOULD BE A MANUFACTURER (COPY OF REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE TO BE ENCLOSED). HOWEVER IN CASE THE TENDERER IS A DEALER, NECESSARY DEALERSHIP CERTIFICATE FROM THE MANUFACTURER SHOULD BE ENCLOSED ALONG WITH REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF MANUFACTURER. 2. SUBMISSION OF TENDER FEE OF RS.590/-IN CASE SUBMISSION OF TENDER 3. SUBMISSION OF E M D OF RS.50000/-. 4. RECEIPT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SAMPLE. 5. ACCEPTANCE OF PRICE VALIDITY AS PER RFQ. 6. SUBMISSION OF RFQ WITHIN DUE DATE AND TIME 7. TENDERER SHOULD POSSES VALID GST/PAN REGISTRATION (COPY OF CERTIFICATES TO BE ENCLOSED). PRICE BID STAGE: At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the RFQ:- 1. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical 2. cum commercial bid. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified 3. tenderers separately. After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day or next working day at 4:00PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of 4. interested bidders. The lowest offer received through E-auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order. Tender Fee: 1. An Tender fee of Rs.590/- (including GST@18%) shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The Tender fee amount should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): 2. An EMD amount of Rs.50,000/- shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The EMD amount should be sent 3. along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or 4. from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. 5. The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be 6. returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest. The EMD of unsuccessful tenderer will be returned to the tenderer only after releasing the order. 7. The EMD shall not bear any interest. Further, if the tenderer offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order. NOTE:TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, AGM (PURCHASE)

TAMILNADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER.NO:212213004487 ANNEXURE I - TERMS AND CONDITIONS 01. QUANTITY: Our six months requirement of 90 GSM Plain Kraft Sheet of various sizes are given below, The quantity indicated is only approximate and TNPL does not guarantee for the same. S.NO SIZE QTY(MT) 1 100 X 125 CM 60.00 2 114 X 140 CM 180.00 3 125 X 155 CM 90.00 4 125 X 165 CM 20.00 5 90 X 114 CM 100.00 TOTAL 450.00 02. SPECIFICATION S.NO PARAMETERS UNIT SPECIFICATION REMARKS 01. SUBSTANCE G/M2 90±5% CONTROL 02. BURST FACTOR, Min --- 24 CONTROL 03. COBB S1/S2, Max G/M2 30 CONTROL 04. MOISTURE , Max % 8 CONTROL 05. MD STRETCH, Min % 4 INDICATIVE DEDUCTION CLAUSE:  Burst Factor upto 22,Proportionate deduction Clause shall be applied  Burst Factor below 22,the consignment will be rejected PACKING: Other then the 125 X 165 Sheet, remaining all sheets sizes should be packed in flat condition without any folding . 03. QUALITY: Quality is the essence of this tender. The supplier shall supply the material strictly as per the specification mentioned above. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our Site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our laboratory analysis report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you. 04. VALIDITY: valid for a minimum period of 90 DAYS for acceptance from the date of opening The rate quoted should be of Price Bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order shall be kept valid for a period of six months from the date of release of purchase order. During the validity period of the order, no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies. 05. TRANSPORTATION: It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R. Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram basis only. Otherwise the offer is liable for rejection. The actual weight recorded in TNPL weigh bridge will be taken for accounting and payment purpose. Hence, TNPL weight is final. Cont…2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD Tender No. 212213004487 [2] 06. TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35 days from the date of receipt of materials subject to acceptance by 100% payment will be made within RTGS Scheme through our Bankers M/s.Indian Overseas Bank, Kandampalayam Branch, Velayuthampalayam, Karur District and M/s.State Bank of India, Pugalur Branch, Kagithapuram. Please provide the following details duly certified by your bankersto the undersigned for onward submission to our Accounts Department:- 1. Name of the Bank 3. Branch Code 2. Branch Name 4. Account Number 07. DUTIES AND TAXES: Goods and Service Tax (GST), taxes etc if applicable should be mentioned clearly and separately with the percentage of duties and taxes applicable. GST: Duplicate copy of GST invoice should be sent along with each supply for the purpose of availing GST credit. Copy of GST invoice should be sent in a separate cover addressed to AGM (Stores) as may be specified in the purchase order. Without copy of GST invoice, material will not be unloaded. 08. DELIVERY: In the event of an order, you shall be in a position to start supplies within short notice and dispatches are to be effected as per delivery schedule given by TNPL from time to time. 09. DELAY OR NON DELIVERY: Time is the essence of the contract and completion of delivery dates agreed to are binding on the seller. In the event the seller is not able to supply as per the delivery schedules given by TNPL, Purchaser will have a right either to cancel the order without prejudice to any other rights or to make purchase from an alternate source at the risk and cost of the seller. 10. SAMPLE: All the vendors should submit minimum 20 Nos of Sample sheets (A3 Size)along with Technical Cum Commercial Bid as per specification given S.No:2. In case of non-receipt of sample, the tender will not be considered. Those who fail to submit the sample in time and whose sample is not found acceptable, their tender will not be considered. The tenderers are expected to submit only one sample meeting our requirement. In case of any tenderer submits more than one sample, only one sample will be tested and the result of such sample will be considered for evaluation purpose. In case sample is sent separately, please ensure that the same should reach us on or before 17.01.2022TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in receipt of sample and sample received after 17.01.2022will not be accepted. Tenders containing inadequate sample will not be considered. The test result of our Laboratory/User department will be final and binding and no dispute will be entertained. Note: However, existing suppliers against current orders are exempted from submission of sample. Old suppliers are also exempted from submission of sample if the material specification is notchanged after their last supply. The sample should be packed separately. The technical bid or the price bid should not be placed in the sample pack. Cont…3