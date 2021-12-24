Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF HIGH CATIONIC STARCH

|
TENDER No: 212213004466
24.12.2021
M/s.
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Procurement of HIGH CATIONIC STARCH (IN JUMBO BAGS) - Reg.
Ref: Tender No: 212213004466
TNPL intends to procure HIGH CATIONIC STARCH (IN JUMBO BAGS) against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:
Annexure-I
General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms
and conditions for Reverse auction procedure.
Annexure-II
|
Technical-cum-Commercial Bid
Annexure - III
|
Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover)
The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of Tender, Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the duly filled Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover.
General terms and conditions of Tender
Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure
Process Compliance Statement
Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERCIALBID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS
LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu.
The Price bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover Superscribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and DUE DATE.
The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 06.01.2022on or before 3.00 PM.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for Price Bid stage.
Qualifying factors of the tender:
Please note that the following are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage.
-
TENDERER SHOULD BE A MANUFACTURER (REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE SHOULD BE ENCLOSED). IN CASE OF DEALER/IMPORTER, AUTHORISATION LETTER IN ORIGINAL FROM THE MANUFACTURER AND COPY OF REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF THE MANUFACTURER ARE TO BE SUBMITTED ALONG WITH TECHNICAL BID WITHOUT FAIL.
-
REMITTANCE OF TENDER FEE OF Rs.590/- (INCLUDING GST).
-
REMITTANCE OF EMD
-
SUBMISSION AND ACCEPTANCE OF SAMPLE.
-
ACCEPTANCE OF PRICE VALIDITY AS PER TENDER.
-
SUBMISSION OF TENDER WITHIN DUE DATE AND TIME.
-
ACCEPTANCE TO SUPPLY THE MATERIAL IN JUMBO BAGS OF CAPACITY RANGING FROM 0.5 MT TO 1.0 MT.
PRICE BID STAGE:
At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the tender:-
Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid.
-
TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately.
-
After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day at 4.00 PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of interested bidders.
-
The lowest offer received either through E_auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order.
Earnest Money Deposit(EMD):
An EMD amount Rs.50,000/- should be submitted by DD along with the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest.
EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after releasing the order.
Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order.
Tender Fee:
Tender Fee of Rs.590/-(Including GST) should be submitted by DD along with the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERICAL BID drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR.
NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher.
TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,
AGM (PURCHASE)
Encl: as above
ANNEXURE I - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
01. QUANTITY:
Our one-monthrequirement of HIGH CATIONIC STARCH (IN JUMBO BAGS) is 55 MT. The quantity indicated is only approximate and it may vary on either side and TNPL does not guarantee for the same.
Note: High Cationic starch should be of Maize based.
02. SPECIFICATION:
S.NO
PARAMETERS
UNIT
SPECIFICATION
REMARKS
1
|
pH of 10% SLURRY
-
6.0 - 8.0
Indicative
2
Brightness (Min)
% ISO
85.0
CONTROL
3
Moisture(Max)
%
13.0
CONTROL
4
Ash OD basis (Max)
%
1.0
Indicative
5
Cold water soluble,(Max)
%
3.0
CONTROL
6
Viscosity of 2 % Solution @ 50° C
(Sp.No.2 @ 60RPM)
cps
100-400
Indicative
7
Nitrogen content, Min (SCAN
P56:86), min
%
0.30
CONTROL
|
8
Physical Nature
-
Free flowing Powder
Indicative
TEST METHOD: For measurement of Nitrogen, SCAN P56:86 test method will be followed.
REJECTION CRITERIA:
-
1. Moisture: Supplies above 13.0% moisture and upto 15.0% will be accepted with proportionate deduction in Landed cost (Net of GST). Supplies above 15.0% moisture will be rejected.
-
Brightness: Supplies below 85.0% brightness and upto 83.0% will be accepted with proportionate deduction in Landed cost (Net of GST). Supplies below 83.0% brightness will be rejected.
-
Nitrogen content: Supplies below 0.30% Nitrogen content and upto 0.28% will be accepted with proportionate deduction in Landed cost (Net of GST). Supplies below 0.28% Nitrogen content will be rejected.
-
Cold water soluble: Supplies more than 3.0 % cold water soluble will be rejected.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REFERENCE: Viscosity should be measured based on International Starch Institute standards. (http://www.starch.dk/isi/methods/17brookfield.htm)
03. QUALITY:
Quality is the essence of this tender. The supplier shall supply the material strictly as per the specification. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our Site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our laboratory analysis report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you.
04. VALIDITY:
The rate quoted during on line auction should be kept valid for a minimum period of 90 days from the date of reverse auction held / opening of Price Bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order shall be kept valid for a period of ONE MONTH from the date of release of purchase order. During the validity period of the order no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies.
05. TRANSPORTATION:
-
It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R. Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram basis only.
-
The actual weight recorded in TNPL weigh bridge will be taken for accounting and payment purpose. Hence, TNPL weight is final.
06. TERMS OF PAYMENT:
100% payment will be made within 35 days from the date of receipt of material by RTGS with applicable bank charges will be to your account.
Supplier should provide RTGS details in their letter head with duly endorsed by the banker. If payment is being received already in RTGS mode, need not furnish the same again.
07. TAXES:
Taxes if applicable should be mentioned clearly and separately with the percentage.
08. DELIVERY:
In the event of an order, you shall be in a position to start supplies within short notice and despatches are to be effected as per delivery schedule given by TNPL from time to time.
09. DELAY OR NON DELIVERY:
Time is the essence of the contract and completion of delivery dates agreed to are binding on the seller. In the event the seller is not able to supply as per the delivery schedules given by TNPL, Purchaser will have a right either to cancel the order without prejudice to any other rights or to make purchase from an alternate source at the risk and cost of the seller.
10. REJECTION:
-
TNPL requires HIGH CATIONIC STARCH strictly as per our specification given in S.No.2 above. Material not meeting our specification will be rejected outright and the rejected material shall be taken back within 7 days and replacement should be made within 7 days from the date of intimation.
-
In case of rejection, the rejected material should be taken back within a maximum of ten days. Otherwise, the material shall be sent back to you at your risk and cost.
Contd….3