Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF HIGH CATIONIC STARCH

M/s.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Procurement of HIGH CATIONIC STARCH (IN JUMBO BAGS) - Reg.

Ref: Tender No: 212213004466

TNPL intends to procure HIGH CATIONIC STARCH (IN JUMBO BAGS) against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

Annexure-I General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and conditions for Reverse auction procedure. Annexure-II Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover)

The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of Tender, Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the duly filled Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover.

General terms and conditions of Tender Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Process Compliance Statement

Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERCIALBID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS

LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu.

The Price bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover Superscribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and DUE DATE.

The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 06.01.2022on or before 3.00 PM.

The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for Price Bid stage.

