Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE PURITY 50% FOR UNIT I & UNIT II

TENDER NO: 222313002153 16.07.2022 M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Tender for Procurement of HYDROGEN PEROXIDE PURITY 50% for UnitI & II- Reg Ref: Our Tender No. 222313002153 TNPL would like to procure HYDROGEN PEROXIDE 50% for Unit-I & II against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following: Annexure-I General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and conditions for Reverse auction procedure. Annexure-II Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover) The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of Tender, Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the duly filled Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover. General terms and conditions of Tender Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Process Compliance Statement Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM- COMMERCIAL BID" addressed to GM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu. The Price bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover Superscribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and DUE DATE. The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 29.07.2022at 3.00 PM. The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for Price Bid stage. Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 222313002153 [2] Qualifying factors of the tender: Please note that the following are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. Tenderer should be a manufacturer (registration certificate should be enclosed). In case of dealer / importer, authorisation letter in original from the manufacturer and copy of registration certificate of the manufacturer are to be submitted along with technical bid without fail. Remittance of tender fee of Rs.590/- (Including GST) Remittance of EMD Acceptance of price validity as per tender. Submission of tender within due date and time PRICE BID STAGE: At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the tender:- Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately. After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day at 4.00 PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of interested bidders. The lowest offer received either through E_auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order. Earnest Money Deposit(EMD): An EMD amount Rs 2,00,000/- should be submitted by DD along with the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest. EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after releasing the order. Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order. Contd…3

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 222313002153 [3] Tender Fee: Tender Fee of Rs.590/- (Including GST) should be submitted by DD along with the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERICAL BID drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, DGM (PURCHASE) Encl: as above

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO: 222313002153 - ANNEXURE I - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS 01. QUANTITY: Our THREE MONTHS requirement of HYDROGEN PEROXIDE PURITY 50% CONC is 1850 MT for Unit-I and 325 MT for Unit-II. The quantity indicated is only approximate and it may vary on either side and TNPL does not guarantee for the same. 02. SPECIFICATION:- S.No PARAMETERS UNIT SPECIFICATION 01 Purity as H2O2 (Min) % 50.0 REJECTION CRITERIA: Consignment having purity less than 50% up to 49.5% will be accepted on single pro-rata basis on the landed cost (Net of GST).

pro-rata basis on the landed cost (Net of GST). If the purity is below 49.0%, the consignment will be rejected. 03. QUALITY: Quality is the essence of this tender. The supplier should supply the material strictly as per the specification mentioned above. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our Site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our laboratory analysis report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you. 04. VALIDITY: The rate quoted during on line auction should be kept valid for a minimum period of 90 days from the date of Reverse Auction held / opening of Price Bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order shall be kept valid for a period of THREE MONTHS from the date of release of purchase order. During the validity period of the order, no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies. 05. TRANSPORTATION: It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R. Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram/Mondipatti basis only. The material should be despatched in trucks by road on freight PAID basis. The actual weight recorded in TNPL weigh bridge will be taken for accounting and payment purpose. Hence, TNPL weight is final. 06. TERMS OF PAYMENT: 100% payment will be made within 35 days from the date of receipt of material by RTGS with applicable bank charges will be to your account. All the payment will be made only through RTGS mode. Supplier should provide RTGS details in their letter head with duly endorsed by the banker. If payment is being received already in RTGS mode, need not furnish the same again. contd... 2