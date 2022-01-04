Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF LAMINATED WRAPPER FOR CENTUM EXAMINATION –UNRULED SHEETS (580X780MM

M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Tender for PROCUREMENT OF LAMINATED WRAPPER FOR CENTUM EXAMINATION - UNRULED SHEETS (580X780MM) - Reg. Tender.NO:212213004486 _____________________________________________________________________________ With reference to the above please find enclosed our RFQ for supply of Laminated Wrapper for Centum Examination Sheets consisting of the following: Annexure-I General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction procedure. Annexure-II Wrapper Design Annexure-III Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - IV Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover) The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover. General Terms and Conditions of Contract Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Process Compliance Statement Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERCIAL BID" addressed to DGM(PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu. The PRICE BID should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover (which is enclosed herewith) along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover superscribing the ENQUIRY NUMBER and DUE DATE. The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 12.01.2022before 3 PM. The TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BIDS satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of PRICE BID. The price bid of those bidders who do not satisfy the terms and conditions of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are liable for rejection. Corporate Office: 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Cont…2 Phone Nos: (0091) 044 - 22354415/16/18. Fax: (0091) 044-22350834 / 22354614

TENDER.NO:212213004486 [2] Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Please note that the following points asked for in the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are the qualifying factors in the Tender. Therefore, Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for opening of price bid. 1. TENDERER SHOULD BE A MANUFACTURER (COPY OF REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE TO BE ENCLOSED).HOWEVER IN CASE THE TENDERER IS A DEALER, NECESSARY DEALERSHIP CERTIFICATE FROM THE MANUFACTURER SHOULD BE ENCLOSED ALONG WITH REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF MANUFACTURER. 2. SUBMISSION OF TENDER FEE OF Rs.590/- IN CASE OF SUBMISSION OF TENDER. 3. SUBMISSION OF E M D OF Rs.50,000/- 4. RECEIPT AND ACCEPTANCE OF SAMPLE. 5. ACCEPTANCE OF PRICE VALIDITY AS PER TENDER. 6. SUBMISSION OF TENDER WITHIN DUE DATE AND TIME. 7. TENDERER SHOULD POSSESS VALID GST/PAN REGISTRATION (COPY OF CERTIFICATES TO BE ENCLOSED) The date of opening of price bid will be communicated to the qualified vendors in due course and the price bids will be opened in the presence of interested bidders. PRICE BID STAGE: At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the tender:- I. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid. II. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately. III. After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day or next working day at 4:00PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of interested bidders. IV. The lowest offer received through E-auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order. Tender Fee: a) An Tender fee of Rs.590/- (including GST@18%) shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The Tender fee amount should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): 1. An EMD amount of Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand Only) shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited payable at Karur. The EMD amount should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid. 2. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. 3. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. 4. The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest. 5. The EMD of unsuccessful tenderer will be returned to the tenderer only after releasing the order. The EMD shall not bear any interest. 6. Further, if the tenderer offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order. NOTE:TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at its own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for postal delay or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, AGM (PURCHASE)

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO:212213004486 01. QUANTITY: ANNEXURE I - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS Our Annual requirement of Laminated Wrapper for Centum Examination-Unruled 5,00,000 Nos. The quantity indicated is only approximate and it may vary on either side. not guarantee for the same. 02. SPECIFICATIONS: Sheets is TNPL does Sl.No Parameter Specification 1 Substance (Finished Wrapper) 90 ± 5% g/m² 2 Burst Factor Min 24 3 Wrapper Designs AS PER DESIGN GIVEN ALONG WITH PURCHASE ORDER Rejection Criteria: Material will be rejected if the Burst Factor is lower than the above specifications. However supplies with low Burst Factor will be accepted with deduction on the basic price as detailed below: DEDUCTION CLAUSE: S.N Description Deduction O For BF between 24 - 23 2% on the basic price 1 For BF between 23 - 22 5% on the basic price For BF below 22, the material will be rejected 1 Size of the wrapper 58 x 78 CM 2 Base Paper 80GSM SS Maplitho Grade 3 Lamination 15 Microns - BOPP 4 Printed Paper To be printed on BOPP and Laminate on the Base paper in single colour - Running Design. 5 Design As per Approval 03. QUALITY: Quality is the essence of this enquiry. The supplier shall supply the material strictly as per the specification mentioned above. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our Site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/ quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our Inspection report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you. 04. VALIDITY: be valid for a minimum period of 90 days for acceptance from the date of The rate quoted should opening of price bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order will be valid for a period of one year from the date of purchase order. During the validity period of the order, no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies. Quantity mentioned is only indicative. In case required, TNPL may propose additional quantity on the supplier/s during the validity period and the supplier shall supply the material as per the rate, terms and conditions of the rate contract. Cont...2

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER.NO:212213004486 [2] 5. TRANSPORTATION: a).It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram basis only. b). Please clearly state the terms of offer i.e whether delivery is F.O.R Kagithapuram or F.O.R despatching station or Ex factory. If packing and forwarding charges are extra, please state the charges applicable clearly. 6. TERMS OF PAYMENT: 100% payment will be made within 35 days from the date of receipt of materials subject to acceptance by RTGS Scheme through our Bankers M/s.Indian Overseas Bank, Kandampalayam Branch, Velayuthampalayam, Karur District and M/s.State Bank of India, Pugalur Branch, Kagithapuram. Please provide the following details duly certified by your bankersto the undersigned for onward submission to our Accounts Department:- b) Name of the Bank 2. Branch Code 3. Branch Name 4. Account Number. 7. DUTIES AND TAXES: etc if applicable should be mentioned clearly and separately with Goods and Service Tax (GST), taxes the percentage of duties and taxes applicable. CENVAT: Duplicate copy of GST invoice should be sent along with each supply for the purpose of availing CENVAT credit. Copy of GST invoice should be sent in a separate cover addressed to SM (Stores) as may be specified in the purchase order. Without copy of GST invoice, material will not be unloaded. 8. DELIVERY: The quantity indicated is only approximate and it may vary on either side and TNPL does not guarantee for the same. In the event of an order, you shall be in a position to start supplies within short notice and despatches are to be effected as per delivery schedule given by TNPL from time to time and the material shall be procured based on our plant requirement. 9. DELAY OR NON DELIVERY: completion of delivery dates agreed to are binding on the Time is the essence of the contract and seller. In the event the seller is not able to supply as per the delivery schedules given by TNPL, Purchaser will have a right either to cancel the order without prejudice to any other rights or to make purchase from an alternate source at the risk and cost of the seller. 10. SAMPLE: All the tenderers are requested to submit sample sheets of material strictly as per specification mentioned in S.No:2 of Annexure- I along with Technical Cum Commercial Bid as below. Sl.no Description No. of sample sheets 1 Unprinted Laminated Wrapper 20 Minimum I n case of non-receipt of sample, the tender will not be considered. Those who fail to submit the sample in time and whose sample is not found acceptable, their tender will not be considered. The tenderers are expected to submit only one sample meeting our requirement. In case any tenderer submits more than one sample, only one sample will be tested and the result of such sample will be considered for evaluation purpose. In case sample is sent separately, please ensure that the same should reach us on or before 12.01.2022. TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in receipt of sample and sample received after 12.01.2022will not be accepted. Tenders containing inadequate sample will not be considered. The test result of our Laboratory will be final and binding and no dispute will be entertained. Note: However, existing suppliers against current orders are exempted from submission of sample. Old suppliers are also exempted from submission of sample if the material specification is not changed after their last supply. Cont...4