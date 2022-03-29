Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : PROCUREMENT OF SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE FOR UNIT – I

TENDER NO: 212213005760 29.03.2022

M/s.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Ref:Tender for Procurement of SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE for Unit-I- Reg Our TENDER No. 212213005760

TNPL would like to procure SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following:

Annexure-I General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and conditions for Reverse auction procedure. Annexure-II Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid Schedule (to be submitted in separate sealed cover)

The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of Tender, Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement. The tenderers are requested to send one copy of the following duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance, along with the duly filled Technical cum Commercial Bid in a separate cover.

1. General terms and conditions of Tender

2. Terms and conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure

3. Process Compliance Statement

Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERCIAL BID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu.

The Price bid (Annexure-III) should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover super-scribing Tender No and the Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover super-scribing the Tender No and DUE DATE.

The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is 11.04.2022 at 3.00 PM.

The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bids satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for Price Bid stage.

Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO: 212213005760

[2]

Qualifying factors of the tender:

Please note that the following are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage.

1. TENDERER SHOULD BE A MANUFACTURER (REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE SHOULD BE ENCLOSED). IN CASE OF DEALER / IMPORTER, AUTHORISATION LETTER IN ORIGINAL FROM THE MANUFACTURER AND COPY OF REGISTRATON CERTIFICATE OF THE MANUFACTURER ARE TO BE SUBMITTED ALONG WITH TECHNICAL BID WITHOUT FAIL.

2. REMITTANCE OF TENDER FEE OF Rs.590/- (INCLUDING GST).

3. REMITTANCE OF E M D

4. SUBMISSION AND ACCEPTANCE OF SAMPLE

5. ACCEPTANCE OF PRICE VALIDITY AS PER TENDER.

6. SUBMISSION OF TENDER WITHIN DUE DATE AND TIME

PRICE BID STAGE:

At Price Bid stage, TNPL will follow the following methodology to finalise the tender:-

1. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid.

2. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the E-auction (Reverse Auction). The date and time of E-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately.

3. After completion of the Reverse Auction bidding, on the same day at 4.00 PM, TNPL will open the Price Bids of the qualified tenderers in the presence of interested bidders.

4. The lowest offer received through E_auction or through Price Bid whichever is lower only will be considered for placement of order.

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):

An EMD amount Rs.1,00,000/- should be submitted by DD along with the Technical cum Commercial bid drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection.

TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest.

EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after releasing the order.

Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender their price bid will be returned back after releasing the order.

Tender Fee:

Tender Fee of Rs.590/- (Including GST) should be submitted by DD along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid drawn in favour of TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR.

Contd..3

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO: 212213005760

[3]

NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher.

TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,

AGM (PURCHASE)

Encl: as above

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO: 212213005760 - ANNEXURE I - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

01. QUANTITY:

Our Three months requirement of SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE is 125 MT. The quantity indicated is only approximate and it may vary on either side and TNPL does not guarantee for the same.

02. SPECIFICATION:

S.No. Parameter Unit Specification 1 Appearance White granular powder 2 Purity % Min. 87.0

Shelf life - Minimum 3 months

Rejection criteria:

Material with purity less than 87% and up to 85% will be accepted on proportionate deduction on the Landed cost (Net of GST). Material with purity less than 85% will be rejected.

03. QUALITY:

Quality is the essence of this tender. The supplier should supply the material strictly as per the specification mentioned above. The material supplied will be inspected at our factory. Quantity as ascertained on receipt of material at our Site will be treated as quantity supplied wherever the package/materials are received intact. For each supply/consignment, test/quality certificate should be sent without fail. As regards quality, our laboratory analysis report will be final and our decision on acceptance or rejection will be final and binding on you.

04. VALIDITY:

The rate quoted should be kept valid for a minimum period of 90 days from the date of Reverse Auction bidding / opening of Price Bid. During the validity period, bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate. The order shall be kept valid for a period of THREE MONTHS from the date of release of purchase order. During the validity period of the order, no upward revision in price will be allowed except in case of increase in statutory levies.

05. TRANSPORTATION:

a. It is the responsibility of the supplier to arrange transportation and supply the material on F.O.R. Destination basis. TNPL requires the material on F.O.R. Kagithapuram basis only.

b. The actual weight recorded in TNPL weigh bridge will be taken for accounting and payment purpose. Hence, TNPL weight is final.

06. TERMS OF PAYMENT: 100% payment will be made within 35 days from the date of receipt of material by RTGS with applicable bank charges will be to your account.

All the payment will be made only through RTGS mode. Supplier should provide RTGS details in their letter head with duly endorsed by the banker. If payment is being received already in RTGS mode, need not furnish the same again.

07. TAXES:

Taxes if applicable should be mentioned clearly and separately with the percentage. GST will be paid to the vendors only, if the input tax invoices/debit notes reported in GSTR-1 and corresponding GSTR-3B is filed.

Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO: 212213005760 08. SAMPLE:

[2]

All the Tenderers should submit Minimum 2 Kg sample of SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE as per the specification mentioned in clause no.2 separately. In case of non receipt of sample along with the tender, the tender will not be considered. Those who fail to submit the sample in time and whose sample is not found acceptable, their tender will not be considered. The tenderers are expected to submit only one sample meeting our requirement. In case any tenderer submits more than one sample, only one sample will be tested and the result of such sample will be considered for evaluation purpose. In case sample is sent separately, please ensure that the same should reach us on or before 11.04.2022 TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in receipt of sample and sample received after 11.04.2022 will not be accepted. Tenders containing inadequate sample will not be considered.

Note:

However existing suppliers against current orders are exempted from submission of sample. Proven/Existing suppliers are also exempted from submission of sample if the material specification is not changed after their last supply. The sample should be packed separately.

The technical bid or the price bid should not be placed in the sample pack.

09. PACKING & MARKING:

Material is to be packed in 50 Kg MS Drums with inner liner. The name of the supplier, Product Name, Weight of material, date of manufacture should be clearly mentioned on the drum.

10. DELIVERY:

In the event of an order, you shall be in a position to start supplies within short notice and despatches are to be effected as per delivery schedule given by TNPL from time to time.

11. DELAY OR NON DELIVERY:

Time is the essence of the contract and completion of delivery dates agreed to are binding on the seller. In the event the seller is not able to supply as per the delivery schedules given by TNPL, Purchaser will have a right either to cancel the order without prejudice to any other rights or to make purchase from an alternate source at the risk and cost of the seller.

12. REJECTION:

TNPL requires SODIUM HYDROSULPHITE strictly as per our specification given in S.No.2 above. Material not meeting our specification will be rejected outright and the rejected material is to be taken back within 7 days and replacement should be made within 7 days from the date of intimation.

13. In case of rejection and failure to replace goods, the order will be treated as incomplete and we may cancel the order and will arrange to purchase the goods from elsewhere at your risk and cost and the purchase order on you will be cancelled and action taken as per the order terms.

14. EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT:

All the bidders are required to remit EMD of Rs.1,00,000/- submitted by DD along with the Technical cum Commercial bid drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. This amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after finalization of the orders. Offers received without EMD is liable for rejection.

15. The offer should be valid for a minimum period of 90 DAYS from the date of Reverse Auction held / opening of price bid. No bidder is permitted to withdraw his offer within the validity period of the tender or before finalisation of the order. In case any bidder withdraws his offer within the validity period of the offer or before finalisation of the order, the EMD amount paid by him will be forfeited.

Contd..3