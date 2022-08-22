Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp – Hardwood 80 for Unit-I & II

MM/SP/TENDER/222313003030 19.08.2022 M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Procurement of Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) - Hardwood 80 for Unit- I & II - reg Ref: Our Tender No. 222313003030 dt 19.08.2022 We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 2,500 ADMT ± 5% of Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp - Hardwood 80 (BCTMP-HW 80) for Unit- I & II on CFR Tuticorin basisagainst the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following: 1 Qualifying factors Annexure - I 2 General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement Annexure - II & Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) 3 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - III 4 Price Bid schedule (to be submitted in a separate sealed cover) Annexure - IV The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions & Process Compliance Statement for e-auction(Annexure II) and send one copy each of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance, along with the TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID (Annexure-III) in a separate cover. Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICALBID" The PRICE BID (Annexure-IV) should also be sent in a separate sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be sent in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due Date addressed to GM (PURCHASE) TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu, India. The due date for submission of the tender is 02.09.2022 before 3.00 PM. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-I are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who comply with the qualifying factors with documentary proof (wherever required) only will be qualified in the tender and considered for Price bid stage.

technical-cum-commercial bids will be evaluated. As per the technical cum commercial evaluation statement, vendors will be qualified for further processing. TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the Reverse Auction and the date and time of e-auction will be communicated to the qualified parties. After the e-auction, TNPL will open the sealed Price Bids in the presence of interested bidders.

e-auction will be communicated to the qualified parties. After the e-auction, TNPL will open the sealed Price Bids in the presence of interested bidders. The lowest offer received either through Reverse Auction or through price bid whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. Tender Fee: In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, DD for Rs.590/- is to be furnished towards tender fee. Alternatively, tenderer shall also remit the tender fee through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT)/ Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). NEFT / RTGS charges to tenderer's account. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): An EMD of Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand only) should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid by DD drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. Alternatively, tenderer shall also remit the EMD through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT)/ Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). NEFT / RTGS charges to tenderer's account. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. Also please note that TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. For remittance of tender fee and EMD through NEFT/RTGS, TNPL's bank account details are given below: Beneficiary Name TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED Bank Name Karur Vysya Bank Limited Branch Name Karur LNS Branch Account Number 1152135000003371 IFS CODE KVBL0001152 MICR CODE 639053003 AD Code 6100119-900009 SWIFT Code KVBLINBBIND Branch Address 68, LNS Branch, Erode Road, LNS Post, Karur - 2 Tenderer should not combine the tender fee and EMD remittance NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any other quotation at its sole discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and go for re- tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered to be higher. Decision of TNPL in this regard is final. TNPL is not responsible for postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, GM (PURCHASE)

TENDER NO: 222313003030 - BCTMP -HW 80 Annexure - I: Qualifying Criteria 1. Tenderer should be a manufacturer. However, in case the tenderer is a dealer, necessary dealership certificate/authorization letter from the manufacturer is to be submitted. The Pulp offered against the current tender should conform to TNPL specifications. Submission of Sample. The tenderer is required to submit 2 kgs of Sample of the pulp offered to supply against the tender for testing the suitability.

However, whose samples have already been tested and accepted (or) the Pulp is already used by TNPL are exempted from submission of sample provided they should offer to supply the same quality pulp from the same source supplied earlier against the present tender.

In case of new supplier, the sample submitted will be tested in our laboratory and if found suitable, they will be qualified in the tender. Otherwise the tender will be rejected. Submission of Tender Fee and EMD . Tender fee of Rs.590/- and EMD of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty thousand only) should be submitted separately by DD drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR through courier addressed to GM (PURCHASE) so as to reach before due date. Alternatively, tenderer shall also remit the tender fee and EMD through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT)/ Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). NEFT/RTGS charges to tenderer's account. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Submission of performance Bank Guarantee . The tenderer should execute a performance Bank Guarantee for 10% value of the consignment shipped through any nationalized bank or any reputed foreign bank having branches in India valid for a period of 3 months from the date of shipment. Once the consignment is tested at our laboratory and accepted, the bank guarantee will be returned after expiry of the validity period.

Once the consignment is tested at our laboratory and accepted, the bank guarantee will be returned after expiry of the validity period. Alternatively, TNPL will keep 10% payment of the consignment towards performance and release the same after 2 months from the date of receipt and acceptance of the material on direct payment basis. Acceptance for commitment of the tender quantity. Submission of Tender within the due date and time.

TENDER NO: 222313003030- BCTMP -HW 80 ANNEXURE: II - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS: 1. QUANTITY: 2,500 ADMT ± 5% (UNIT - l : 1,500 ADMT + UNIT - ll :1,000 ADMT) The quantity is only indicative and TNPL reserves the right to revise the quantity based on its requirement. Tenderer should offer to supply minimum 50% of tender quantity. 2. SPECIFICATIONS: Tenderer should be in a position to supply the material strictly as per specifications given below: Material Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Hardwood 80 Specifications Moisture % 10.0 (max) Brightness % ISO 80.0 (min) Freeness ml CSF 375 ± 25 Bulk cc/g 2.80 (min) Tensile Index Nm/g 12.0 (min) NOTE: - Tolerance limit of 5% on lower side is allowed on Bulk and Strength properties. - Pulp should be easily slushable, free from bundles and should not cause any foam problem in the slushier as well as in the Paper / Board Machine. Rejection Criteria: - Material willl be rejected if Brightness of the pulp is lower than the specification. - Material will be rejected if Bulk of the Pulp falls below allowable tolerance limit. - Material having lower strength properties, below the allowable tolerance limit will be rejected. The pulp shall be supplied on Air Dry Metric Tonne basis (Moisture content of 10%). Moisture content of the pulp shall be tested at the manufacturing plant. Considering the actual moisture observed in the above testing, the invoice / bill of lading quantity shall be adjusted to ADMT (Moisture content of 10%). Certificate of moisture should be enclosed for every consignment. This should indicate net weight of pulp, moisture content and quantity in ADMT. 3. SAMPLE: The tenderer is required to submit 2 kgs of Sample of the pulp offered to supply against the tender for testing the suitability. The test result of our Laboratory will be final and binding and no dispute will be entertained. However, samples which have already been tested and accepted (or) the Pulp is already used by TNPL are exempted from submission of sample provided they should offer to supply the same quality pulp from the same source supplied earlier against the present tender. In case of new supplier, the sample submitted will be tested in our laboratory and if found suitable, they will be qualified in the tender. Otherwise, the tender will be rejected. 4. DELIVERY SCHEDULE: The delivery schedule to Port of Discharge (ETA - Tuticorin Port) is as follows: Delivery schedule (ETA) Unit 4th week of Dec'22 4th week of Jan'23 I 1000 ADMT 500 ADMT Shipment quantity ll 500 ADMT 500 ADMT However, TNPL reserves the right to defer the shipments depending upon the production requirement. 5. MODE OF SHIPMENT: Shipment shall be made in containers on CFR Tuticorin basis and 14 days free time for containers at discharge port should be allowed. Applicable Terminal Handling Charges (THC) will be paid by TNPL. …2