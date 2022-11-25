Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Diesel Forklift Truck – 5 Tons Dual Drive for TNPL Unit II.

TNPL/U2/PUR/222323003113

Dear Sir,

Sub : Procurement of Diesel Forklift Truck - 5 Tons Dual Drive for TNPL Unit II. Ref : Our Press Tender No. 222323003113.

We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), Unit-II, TNPL would like to procure Diesel Forklift Truck - 5 Tons Dual Drive for TNPL, Unit II against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

1 E-tendering Terms and conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying factors of the tender Annexure - II General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement and Terms & 3 Conditions for Reverse Auction (To be signed in all pages & uploaded by Annexure - III Supplier) 4 Technical cum Commercial Bid (To be filled & uploaded by Supplier) Annexure - IV 5 Price Bid schedule Annexure - V 6 Material, Quantity, Specification & Scope of Work Annexure - VI 7 Technical Specification (To be filled & uploaded by Supplier) Annexure - VII

The tender will be processed online through e-tender cum reverse auction System. The tenderers shall submit their response through bid submission to the tender on E-procurement platform at https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Other form of submission of offer or hard copy will not be accepted.

New Tenderer Registration:

New Tenderer can register themselves in e-Procurement System https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. The required details for registration are to be filled up by the tenderer. Upon registration, the tenderer can login to the above e-procurement portal for submission of bid. Bidder manuals can be downloaded from https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app?page=BiddersManualKit&service=page

The Tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully and attach one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in e-procurement portal.

The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid, Tender fee, EMD and the Price bid through online E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 08.12.2022 before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 09.12.2022.

