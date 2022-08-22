Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit-I
08/22/2022 | 03:46am EDT
MM/SP/TENDER/222313003031
19.08.2022
To
Dear Sir,
Sub: Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit-I - reg
Ref: Tender No.222313003031
We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 675 MT ± 5% of Imported Furnace Oil onCFR Tuticorin basisagainst the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:
A) Requirement / Qty & Specifications
B) Tender Qualifying conditions
1
C) General Terms and Conditions
Annexure - I
D) Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction
E) Process Compliance Statement
2
Technical cum Commercial Bid
Annexure - II
3
Price Bid schedule (to be submitted in a separate sealed cover)
Annexure-III
The tenderers are requested to go through the Requirement/Quantity/Specifications, Tender Qualifying Conditions, General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions & Process Compliance Statement for e-auction(Annexure I) and send one copy each of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance, along with the TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICALBID(Annexure-II) in a separate cover. Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as
"TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID"
The PRICE BID (Annexure-III) should be sent in a separate sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID.
Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be sent in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due Date addressed to GM (Purchase), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu, India.
The due date for submission of the tender is 03.09.2022 before 3.00 PM.
---2
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED /2/
MM/SP/TENDER/222313003031 dt 19.08.2022
Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-I (B) are the qualifying factors of the Tender.
Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who comply with the qualifying factors with documentary proof (wherever required) only will be qualified in the tender and considered for Price bid stage.
Tenderers who do not comply the qualifying factors of the tender will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage.
PRICE BID STAGE:
At the Price Bid stage, TNPL will adopt the following methodology to finalise the tender:-
Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid as mentioned above.
TNPL will fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the e-auction.
The date and time of e-auction will be communicated to the technically qualified tenderers separately.
After completion of the e-auction bidding, TNPL will open the sealed Price Bids of the qualified tenderers on the same day in the presence of interested bidders.
The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through Price Bid, whichever is lower, only will be considered for placement of order.
Tender Fee:
In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, DD for Rs.590/- is to be enclosed towards tender fee.
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):
An EMD of Rs.50,000/- should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid by DD drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. Also please note that TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
NOTE:
TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any other quotation at its sole discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered to be higher. Decision of TNPL in this regard is final.
TNPL is not responsible for postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,
GM (PURCHASE)
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER/222313003031 dt 19.08.2022
ANNEXURE - I (A) - REQUIREMENT / QUANTITY AND SPECIFICATIONS:
QUANTITY: 675 MT ± 5%. The quantity given is only indicative and TNPL reserves the right to revise the quantity based on its requirement.
SPECIFICATION: The tenderers should be in a position to supply the Imported Furnace Oil as per specification given below;
Sl.No
Parameters
Specification
Remarks
1
Gross Calorific Value
10,000 Kcal/Kg (Min)
Control
2
Kinematic Viscosity
180 CSt (Max)
Indicative
3
Density at 150 C
0.99 (Max)
Indicative
4
Water content (% by volume)
1% (Max)
Indicative
5
Sulphur content (% by mass)
4% (Max)
Indicative
In case of Gross Calorific Value (GCV) falls below 10,000 Kcal/Kg, following deduction will be applied in payment.
Sl.No
GCV
Deduction
1
Below 10,000 Kcal/Kg and upto 9,900 Kcal/Kg
0.35 cent (USD 0.0035)/Kg
2
Below 9,900 Kcal/Kg and upto 9,800 Kcal/Kg
0.70 cent (USD 0.0070)/Kg
3
Below 9,800 Kcal/Kg and upto 9,700 Kcal/Kg
1.05 cent (USD 0.0105)/Kg
Rejection Criteria:
Material will be rejected if GCV falls below 9,700 kcal/Kg.
Submission of Sample.
The tenderer is required to submit 2 litre of Sample of the Imported Furnace Oil offered to supply against the tender for testing the suitability.
The tenderer is expected to submit only one sample meeting our requirement. In case any tenderer submits more than one sample, only one sample will be tested and the result of such sample will be considered for evaluation purpose. The sample should reach us on or before due date/time of tender and we will not be responsible for any delay in receipt of sample and sample received after due date/time will not be accepted. Tenders containing inadequate sample will not be considered.
However, tenderers whose samples have already been tested and accepted (or) the imported Furnace oil is already used by TNPL are exempted from submission of sample, provided they should offer to supply the same quality imported Furnace oil from the same source supplied earlier, against the present tender.
In case of new origin/supplier, the sample submitted by the tenderer will be tested in our laboratory and if found suitable, they will be qualified in the tender. Otherwise the tender will be rejected.
The test result of our Laboratory will be final and binding and no dispute will be entertained.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
MM/SP/TENDER/222313003031 dt 19.08.2022
1
ANNEXURE - I (B) - TENDER QUALIFYING CONDITIONS:
Tenderers shall furnish the Lab report of imported furnace oil to be shipped against this
tender. Imported Furnace Oil shall strictly conform to TNPL specifications.
Tenderers should submit the authorization letter from their Principal.
The tenderer should have supplied atleast 2000 MT of Imported furnace oil per annum in
any one of the past three Financial/Calendar years and the certificate of the consumer for supply performance shall be furnished
Performance Bank Guarantee:
The tenderer should submit a performance Bank Guarantee for 30% value of the
4 consignment shipped through any nationalized bank in India valid for a period of 3 months from the date of shipment. Once the consignment is tested at our laboratory and accepted,
the bank guarantee will be returned after expiry of the validity.
5
Tenderers should submit their offer for the entire tender quantity. Otherwise their offer is liable for rejection.
Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):
Separate DDs should be submitted towards the Tender fee of Rs.590/- and EMD of Rs.50000/- in a sealed cover superscribing the tender number and due date addressed to GM (Purchase), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Pvt Ltd, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist,
Tamil Nadu. PIN: 639 136. Kindly ensure that no other documents are enclosed along with Tender fee &EMD in the sealed cover. Offers received without Tender fee and EMD are liable for rejection. Also please note that TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
Clearing & Forwarding and Transportation of Imported Furnace Oil:
The tenderers should nominate an experienced agency for clearing and forwarding activities like stevedoring (handling at CFS, documentation, custom examination, service charges, scanning charges, etc.,) and transportation of imported furnace oil from Tuticorin Port to
TNPL, Kagithapuram. It is the responsibility of agency to coordinate with custom officials to deliver the material at our Factory.
TNPL has fixed a rate of Rs.1200/MT (Exclusive of GST) for the above job and the work orders will be released at this rate only on the nominated agency. The tenderer has to consider this rate and offer their CFR Tuticorin rate for material accordingly.
In case of supplies on high seas sale basis, payment will be effected in Indian rupees at the inter banking closing cash rate (after deducting cash spot from spot rate) prevailing on
8 the date of bill of entry. If bill of entry date falls on non market day, the exchange rate prevailing on the previous working day as above will be applicable.
9
The weight recorded at TNPL weighbridge will be final and binding for all purposes
including payment.
Weight Variation of 1% will be allowed for each shipment to take care of weight difference
between weighbridges. In case the weight shortage exceeds 1%, reduction will be made only for the quantity shortage exceeds 1%.
Material should be packed in Flexi Bags in 20 feet containers
Note:
Tenderers who do not comply with the above conditions will not be qualified in the tender for Reverse Auction and Price Bid stage.
Price Bids pertaining to the unqualified Vendors will not be opened.
