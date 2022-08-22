Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit-I

MM/SP/TENDER/222313003031 19.08.2022

To

Dear Sir,

Sub: Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit-I - reg

Ref: Tender No.222313003031

We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 675 MT ± 5% of Imported Furnace Oil on CFR Tuticorin basisagainst the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

A) Requirement / Qty & Specifications B) Tender Qualifying conditions 1 C) General Terms and Conditions Annexure - I D) Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction E) Process Compliance Statement 2 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - II 3 Price Bid schedule (to be submitted in a separate sealed cover) Annexure-III

The tenderers are requested to go through the Requirement/Quantity/Specifications, Tender Qualifying Conditions, General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions & Process Compliance Statement for e-auction(Annexure I) and send one copy each of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance, along with the TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID(Annexure-II) in a separate cover. Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as

"TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID"

The PRICE BID (Annexure-III) should be sent in a separate sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due date along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID.

Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be sent in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due Date addressed to GM (Purchase), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Pin: 639 136, Tamil Nadu, India.

The due date for submission of the tender is 03.09.2022 before 3.00 PM.