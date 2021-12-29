Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Providing Manpower for TAFCORN, Farm Forestry and Captive plantation areas
12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
RFQ No 212213004464 dt 23/12/2021
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
KAGITHAPURAM (PO), KARUR (DT) - 639 136
TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING
RFQ No 212213004464
DATE: 23/12/2021
Sub: Providing Manpower for TAFCORN, Farm Forestry and Captive plantation areas.
Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions.
Envisaged period of the contract shall be for one year from the date of award of contract.
The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure-I & III.
Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON-PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID and FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.
FIRM PRICE BID should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover `A') along with NON-PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID in a separate cover (Cover `B'). Please write clearly on the top of the covers for "FIRM PRICE BID" and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID". Both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (A) and NON-PRICE BID with BUDGETARY PRICE BID (B) are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover `C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram, Karur Dt - 639 136.
CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:
Tenderer shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid
Copies of documentary evidence towards experience in carrying out labour oriented works like Plantation area / Horticulture works / Forest Management with skilled and unskilled Labour, manual packing of materials, manual handling of materials, manual loading, unloading and stacking of materials, manual / mechanized feeding of materials, operation & maintenance of equipments and machineries or installation of Plant and Machinery by engaging skilled and unskilled workmen in any Industry or Govt. establishment and carried out works for a value not less than 14 lakh within a period of twelve (12) continuous months between 01/10/2016 and 30/09/2021. The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non-Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid
Copies of Orders / Contracts / Agreements / Contract details with work completion certificate & value
Copies of Bills (or) Invoices
Evidences of payment received (i.e., Payment Vouchers, RTGS payment details in case of payment thro' Bank etc.)
Copies of IT Return submitted for the past three (3) Assessment Years
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of 2,15,000/- and tender fee 590/-in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at KARUR.
Budgetary Price Bid (Annexure - II A) in a separate cover.
Firm Price Bid (Annexure - II B) in a separatesealed cover.
Solvency certificate for a value of 5/- lakh.

RFQ No 212213004464 dt 23/12/2021
In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Note: Tenders received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E-auction (Reverse Auction).
Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting tender, EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.
Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value item rate of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.
After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rate indicated by bidders in their budgetary quote will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation for item rate of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.
Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-Auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non-Price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid will be considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders at its own discretion.
Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Rate, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact AGM (TOS & Disposals) at 04324-277001 (Extn: 4268), 277266, Email: tos.u1@tnpl.co.in.
After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.
Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within three (3) years will not be considered.
The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.
Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit anon-refundabletender fee for590/- (i.e.500/-+GST @ 18%) drawn in favour of TNPL payable at Karur in theNon-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered

RFQ No 212213004464 dt 23/12/2021
TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / security deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
Successful tenderer on issue of order shall pay a further security deposit of 1,40,000/- in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram payable at Karur. The Security deposit will not bear any interest and will be returned to the successful tenderer only on satisfactory compliance of the contract.
EMD shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers within three months from the date of opening of Non-Price Bid & Budgetary Price Bid.
TNPL shall not be responsible for any delay/loss in transit or non-receipt of tender document.
TNPL reserves the right to
split the quantum and award the contract to one or more tenderers.
reject any or all tenders in part or in full without assigning any reason therefor.
reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation.
waive any tender condition at its own discretion.
Before submitting the tender, tenderers are advised to visit the Site at Kagithapuram and contact
Concerned Engineer / Officer-in-charge to understand the nature of work involved and
Human Resources Department (HR) to understand the prevailing Labour Rules in TNPL.
Tender consisting of both NON-PRICED BID (Annexure-I A), BUDGETARY PRICED BID (Annexure - II A) and "FIRM PRICE BID" (Annexure-II B) in a sealed cover is deemed for submission in the Technical Outsourcing Dept. not later than 3.00 PM of 12/01/2022.
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
Asst. General Manager (TOS & Disposals)
Encl. : a.a.

RFQ No 212213004464 dt 23/12/2021
ANNEXURE-I
1. SCOPE OF WORK
The scope of work shall be providing Skilled and Unskilled manpower (under outsource category) at TAFCORN, Farm Forestry and Captive Plantation areas.
The field assistants are to co-ordinate with the farmers, contractors and bank officers to implement the farm forestry scheme (collection of demand drafts, supply of plants to farmers, collecting back the root trainers, monitoring, felling and transportation of matured plantations).
The field assistants are to co-ordinate with Forest Department Officials for pulpwood extraction from TAFCORN/ Division areas.
The field assistants are to visit the plantations in their allotted area periodically for assessment of establishment and growth of the plantation in their allocation area periodically for assessment of establishment and growth of the plantation and send report to the Assistant Field Officer/ Junior Officer concerned.
The field assistants are to get direction of day to day work and sent report to the concerned officer on a daily basis.
The field assistants are to monitor captive plantation works in respective areas and assist the concerned officers in all field works.
The field assistants should stay in the village allocated to them at their own cost
The field assistants are to be deployed at the location wherever required and whenever need as per the instructions of GM (Plantation).
The entire field activities (TAFCORN/ farm forestry/Captive plantations) shall be documented by the field assistants through Plantation Mobile App with GPS tagging.
All the field assistants should have own Android Mobile phone for working in the Plantation Mobile App.
All the field assistants should have their Own Motor Bikes with valid driving license. Road safety should be strictly followed.
The deployment of Manpower Assistance under this contract shall be 85
persons per day. Estimated mandays for one year shall be around 26,520
{Skilled: 16536 + Unskilled: 9984}.
Sl.No.
Category
No.of
Qualification
persons/day
1.
Skilled
53
Degree / Diploma holders
2.
Unskilled manpower
32
School education (6th Std. to 12th
Std.)
The quantum of mandays is only indicative and may vary on either side. However, TNPL does not guarantee for any minimum quantity.

RFQ No 212213004464 dt 23/12/2021
1.12. The successful tenderer is required to bring adequate number of persons to perform the job assigned to them.
Note: Conveyance allowance of 120 per day shall be reimbursed by TNPL to each person for field visit, which is extra.
RATE
The tenderer shall quote their rate given in the Proforma enclosed as Annexure II-A & II-B. The rate quoted by the tenderer shall remain firm and fixed without any escalation whatsoever during the tenure of the contract.
VALIDITY
The rate quoted should be valid for a minimum of 120 days for acceptance from due date. During the validity period, tenderer is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate.
PAYMENT TERMS
The tenderer shall raise running bills once in a month and the same shall be duly certified by the Engineer / Officer-in-charge. Payment shall be effected within 7 days from the date of receipt of certified bills at our Accounts department as follows thro' RTGS:
90% of the certified bill value shall be released within 15 days from the date of preparation of bill certification / service receipt.
10% shall be withheld as retention money and released on satisfactory completion of the contract.
CONTRACT PERIOD
The contract shall be valid for one year from the date of award of contract. However, the period may be extended on the existing terms and conditions mutually agreed.
OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS
Tenderer shall quote their rate after thoroughly assessing the quantum/nature of work. The rate quoted by him shall remain firm and fixed without any escalation throughout the contract period. After submission of bid, in case the tenderer withdraws from the tender during the process towards award of contract on a later date for any reason the EMD submitted by Tenderer shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
The lowest among the "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of contract. The unit rate quoted by the tenderer in their bid only shall be considered for evaluation of tender.
The unit rate quoted by the tenderer in the firm price bid shall be considered for further evaluation of the tender, if emerged lowest among reverse auction bid and firm price bid.
