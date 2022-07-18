Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Providing manpower assistance in Field Officer category for various Offsites
07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers LtdRFQ No. 222313002297 dt. 14/07/2022
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
KAGITHAPURAM (PO), KARUR (DT) - 639 136
TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING
RFQ No. 222313002297
Date: 14/07/2022
Sub: Providing manpower assistance in Field Officer category for various Offsites
Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions. Envisaged period of the contract shall be for One year from the date of award of contract. The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure-I,II,III,IV & IVA.
Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON-PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID and FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.
FIRM PRICE BID (Annexure-I C) should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover `A') along with NON-PRICE BID (Annexure I A) & BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure I B) in a separate cover (Cover `B'). Please write clearly on the top of the covers for "FIRM PRICE BID" and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID". Both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (Cover`A') and NON-PRICE BID with BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Cover `B') are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover `C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram, Karur Dt - 639 136.
CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:
The tenderer shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid
Copies of documentary evidence towards experience in carrying out labour oriented works like providing skilled manpower workmen for various works in plant operation / process / maintenance in any industry or Govt. establishment and carried out works for a value not less than 3.5/- lakh within a period of twelve (12) continuous months between 01/07/2017 to 30/06/2022.
The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non-Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid
Copies of Orders / Contracts / Agreements / Contract details with work completion certificate & value
Evidences of payment received (i.e., Copies of Bills or Invoices, with Payment Vouchers, RTGS payment details in case of payment thro' Bank etc.)
Copies of IT Return submitted for the past three (3) Assessment Years
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of 50,000/- and Tender fee 590/- in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at KARUR.
Budgetary Price Bid (Annexure-I B) in a separate cover (Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
Firm Price Bid (Annexure - I C) in a separatesealed cover(Unit Rate to be filled compulsorily).
Solvency Certificate for a value of 5/- lakh.
In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Note: Tenders received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E-auction (Reverse Auction).
Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting tender, EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.
Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value item rate of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.
After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rate indicated by bidders in their budgetary quote will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation for item rate of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.
Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-Auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non-Price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid will be considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders at its own discretion.
Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Rate, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact DGM (TOS & Disposals) at 04324-277001 (Extn: 4268), 277266, Email: tos.u1@tnpl.co.in.
After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.
Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within three (3) years will not be considered.
The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.
Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit anon-refundabletender fee for590/- (i.e.500/-+GST @ 18%) drawn in favour of TNPL payable at Karur in theNon-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered
TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / security deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
Successful tenderer on issue of order shall pay a further security deposit of 35,000/- in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram payable at Karur. The Security deposit will not bear any interest and will be returned to the successful tenderer only on satisfactory compliance of the contract.
EMD shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers within three months from the date of opening of Non-Price Bid & Budgetary Price Bid.
TNPL shall not be responsible for any delay/loss in transit or non-receipt of tender document.
TNPL reserves the right to
split the quantum and award the contract to one or more tenderers.
reject any or all tenders in part or in full without assigning any reason therefor.
reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation.
waive any tender condition at its own discretion.
Before submitting the tender, tenderers are advised to visit the Site at Kagithapuram and contact
Concerned Engineer / Officer-in-charge to understand the nature of work involved and
Human Resources Department (HR) to understand the prevailing Labour Rules in TNPL.
Tender consisting of both NON-PRICE BID (Annexure-I A), BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure - I B) and "FIRM PRICE BID" (Annexure-I C) in a sealed cover is deemed for submission in the Technical Outsourcing Dept. not later than 3.00 PM of 01/08/2022.
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
Deputy General Manager (TOS & Disposals)
Encl. : a.a.
ANNEXURE-I
SCOPE OF WORK
Tenderer shall provide Mechanical Engineers (under outsource category) to carry out the following work.
1.1. Mechanical Engineer
Monitoring the operation and performance of compactors, Depithers & conveyors.
Resolving the issues related to running breakdowns.
Proper maintenance of records related to manpower, lab, weigh bridge and site correspondence.
Attending running maintenance with high priority.
Planning manpower to execute day to day activities.
Ensuring cleanliness of the plant.
Ensuring the availability of spares for the equipments.
Mailing the daily reports to Head Quarters.
Monitoring plant & lab activities in relay shift.
Qualification: BE (Mech.) with minimum 2 years experience / DME (Mech.) with minimum 5 years experience in any process industry.
The total manpower requirement for operation per day is tabulated below and shall vary based on the operation of plant and shall be informed then and there.
S No.
Category
Total Mandays per day
1.
Mechanical Engineer
16 during running season;
4 during off season
Total
4 ~ 16
Field Offciers are required for the following Offsites:
1 TNPL Appakudal Offsites,
TNPL Pugalur Offsite, Pugalur, Karur DT
TNPL Sivagangai Offsites,
TNPL Bannari Offsite, Sathiyamangalam, Erode DT
TNPL Modakurichi Offsites,
TNPL Ponni Campsite, Pallipalayam, Erode DT
Manpower should be supplied based on the requirement at the above Offsites.
NOTE:
Manpower will be engaged based on the plant Operating condition at various TNPL Offsites. Based on the requirement of manpower for respective Offsites tenderer has to supply the manpower. Tenderer will be intimated one week in advance for supply of manpower.
Tenderer shall provide required manpower as per tender and to carry out the work as per terms and conditions of the contract. IN case of any deviation, TNPL may impose penalty at the discretion of Engineer-in-charge and is binding on the tenderer.
UNIT RATE
Tenderer shall quote the rate for carrying out the subject work in the Proforma enclosed as Annexure I-B & I-C. The rate offered shall be firm & fixed during the tenure of the contract.
PAYMENT TERMS
Tenderer shall raise running bills once in a month and the payment shall be effected as follows thro' RTGS:
90% of the certified bill value shall be released within 7 days from the date of preparation of bill certification / service receipt.
10% shall be withheld as retention money and released on satisfactory completion of the contract.
VALIDITY
The rate quoted shall be valid for a minimum period of 120 days for acceptance from due date. During the validity period, tenderer is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate.
CONTRACT PERIOD
The contract is valid for a period of One (1) yearfrom the date of award of contract. However, the period may be extended on the existing terms and conditions mutually agreed.
OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS
Tenderer shall quote their rate after thoroughly assessing the quantum/nature of work. The rate quoted by him shall remain firm and fixed without any escalation throughout the contract period. After submission of bid, in case the tenderer withdraws from the tender during the process towards award of contract on a later date for any reason the EMD submitted by Tenderer shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
The lowest among the "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of contract. The unit rate quoted by the tenderer in their bid only shall be considered for evaluation of tender.
The unit rate quoted by the tenderer in the firm price bid shall be considered for further evaluation of the tender, if emerged lowest among reverse auction bid and firm price bid.
Tenderer should comply minimum wages and all statutory compliances including bonus, Holiday wages etc., In case of any clarifications regarding minimum wages and other statutory levies, Tenderers are requested to contact HR-Department, without fail before submitting the bids.
After award of contract to the successful tenderer (contractor), if the contractor withdraws from the work on a later date (or) during the contract period for any reason, security deposit and additional security deposit submitted by the
