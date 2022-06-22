Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : REQUIREMENT OF SPREADER ROLL FOR WIRE & PRESS IN PAPER MACHINE # 2
06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
MM/SP/TENDER/222313001579
June 21, 2022
M/s.
Dear Sirs,
Sub:
Requirement of Spreader Roll for Wire & Press in Paper Machine # 2 - Reg
Ref:
Our Tender no. 222313001579
Please find enclosed the following documents for supply of Spreader Roll for Wire & Press in Paper Machine # 2 against our Tender no. 222313001579
ANNEXURE -
I
Detailed Specifications of Spreader Roll for Wire & Press in Paper
Machine # 2
ANNEXURE -
II
Technical cum commercial Bid
ANNEXURE - III
General Terms and conditions
ANNEXURE - IV
Bidding Schedule (Price Bid)
ATTACHMENT
Drawing no. TNPL-A3-12100-645-M5047 Rev.1
TNPL will follow Two bid system i.e. , TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID & PRICE BID
You are requested to go through the terms and conditions and send one copy of the terms and conditions duly signed in all pages in token of acceptance along with the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. The due date for submission of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID and PRICE BID is4thJuly 2022 at 3.00 PMand to be submitted in a sealed cover super scribing the tender number and due date.
Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID" & TENDER NO., & DUE DATE " addressed to DGM (Purchase), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, KARUR Dist, PIN: 639 136, Tamil Nadu.
The Price bid should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be put in one sealed cover super scribing the TENDER NUMBER ,MATERIAL DESCRIPTION and DUE DATE.
The TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BIDS satisfying all the Tender conditions will only be considered for opening of PRICE BID. The price bid of those bidders who do not satisfy the terms and conditions of TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are liable for rejection.
Please note that the following points asked for in the TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Therefore Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for opening of price bid.
Contd...2
TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
MM/SP/TENDER/222313001579
2
Qualifying Criteria:
1. The Tenderer should have supplied atleast three (3) Spreader Rolls for Paper Machine wet end application with outer diameter in the range of 250 - 350 mm and Face width of 7000 - 8000 mm for a Paper Machine operating at a speed of not less than 900 MPM in the past Five (5) years prior to 30/04/2022 and should provide the reference list and documentary evidence for the supplies made.
Other requirements:
The Tenderer should provide G.A. Drawing for our approval prior to Manufacturing.
The Scope of supply and Technical specification of Bowed Roll for PM #2 Top wire section offered by the Tenderer should be strictly conforming to TNPL specifications.
The Tenderer should provide Guarantee / Warranty in the form of Bank Guarantee for 10% of basic price of the order towards workmanship and performance of the roll for a period of 24 months from the date of supply or 18 months from the date of installation, whichever is earlier. In case of any defect in the material or workmanship during the warranty period, the tenderer shall repair / rectify / replace the roll at free of cost.
The PBG should be issued through any one of the Nationalized Bankers in India or any one of the foreign bankers who are having branches in India. Otherwise, PBG will not be accepted.
Submission of Earnest Money Deposit amount of Rs.50,000/- and Tender fee of Rs.590/- (inclusive of GST@ 18%) by Demand Draft along with bids.
Submission of Tender within the due date and time
The date of opening of price bid of the qualified bidders will be communicated in due course and the price bids will be opened in the presence of interested bidders.
TENDER FEE:
In case, the tenderer has downloaded the tender documents from TNPL website, a DD for Rs.590/- (inclusive of GST@ 18%) is to be enclosed towards tender fee.
EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT:
An EMD of Rs.50,000/- shall be furnished by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. The EMD should be sent along with TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. This EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after finalization of the order.
The tender should be valid for a minimum period of 60 days from the date of opening of Price Bid. No bidder is permitted to withdraw his offer within the validity period of the tender or before finalization of the order. In case any bidder withdraws his offer within the validity period of the offer or before finalization of the order, the EMD amount paid by him will be forfeited.
Contd...3
TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
MM/SP/TENDER/222313001579
3
NOTE:
The Tenderers are advised to offer their best possible price. The negotiation will be conducted with technically and commercially acceptable LOWEST bidder. In case the lowest negotiated price appears to be reasonable taking into account the prevailing market conditions, the order may be awarded to the lowest bidder. If the reduced price of the lowest bidder after negotiation is still considered high, the tender may be canceled and re-tendering may be done.
The Tenderer should submit their offer along with a declaration stating that the Partners / Directors of the Company are not related to the employees of TNPL.
TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at our discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever. TNPL is not responsible for any postal delay or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,
DGM (PURCHASE)
Encl: as above
TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
MM/SP/TENDER/222313001579
ANNEXURE - I
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR SPREADER ROLL FOR WIRE & PRESS IN PM 2 (A3 - M5047 REV.1)
Roll should be supplied as per the Drawing A3-12100-645-M5047 Rev. 1.
The Tenderer should specify the Country of Origin of Roll in their offer.
The Roll should be suitable for operating / compatible with the following chemicals :
TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.