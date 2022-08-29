Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : SUPPORT SERVICE FOR SALT CAKE FEEDING, FURNACE OIL AND MISCELLANEOUS WORKS IN SODA RECOVERY PLANT AT TNPL UNIT II, TRICHY

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers LimitedRFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, UNIT-II MONDIPATTI, MANAPPARAI TK, TRICHY (DT) - 621 306 TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING DEPARTMENT RFQ No.: 222323001883 DATE: 23/08/2022

Sub: SUPPORT SERVICE FOR SALT CAKE FEEDING, FURNACE OIL ANDMISCELLANEOUS WORKS IN SODA RECOVERY PLANT AT TNPL UNIT II, TRICHY

Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions. Envisaged period of contract shall be for One (1) Year from the date of award of contract. The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure - I & III.

Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON - PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID AND FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.

FIRM PRICE BID should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover 'A') along with NON - PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID in a separate cover (Cover 'B'). Please write clearly on the top of the cover for "FIRM PRICE BID and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID" both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (A) and NON PRICE BID with BUDGETERY PRICE BID (B) are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover 'C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Mondipatti, Trichy Dt - 621 306.

CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:

The tenderer shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid

Copies of documentary evidence towards experience in carrying out labour oriented works like manual handling of materials, manual/mechanised feeding of materials, manual packing of materials, operation and maintenance of equipments and machineries or installation of plant and machinery by engaging skilled and unskilled workmen in any Industry or Govt. establishment and carried out works for a value not less than ₹10 lakh within a period of Twelve (12) continuous months between 01/08/2017 and 31/07/2022.

The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non

The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid. Copies of Orders / Contracts/ Agreements Copies of Bills / Invoices Evidence of Payment received (i.e. Payment Vouchers, RTGS Payment details in case of payment through Bank etc.) Copies of IT return submitted for the past Three (3) Assessment Years. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of ₹1,46,000/- in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at TRICHY.



Page 1 of 24