Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : SUPPORT SERVICE FOR SALT CAKE FEEDING, FURNACE OIL AND MISCELLANEOUS WORKS IN SODA RECOVERY PLANT AT TNPL UNIT II, TRICHY

08/29/2022
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers LimitedRFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, UNIT-II

MONDIPATTI, MANAPPARAI TK, TRICHY (DT) - 621 306

TECHNICAL OUTSOURCING DEPARTMENT

RFQ No.: 222323001883

DATE: 23/08/2022

Sub: SUPPORT SERVICE FOR SALT CAKE FEEDING, FURNACE OIL ANDMISCELLANEOUS WORKS IN SODA RECOVERY PLANT AT TNPL UNIT II, TRICHY

Tenders are hereby invited for the subject work as per the following terms and conditions. Envisaged period of contract shall be for One (1) Year from the date of award of contract. The scope of work and other terms & conditions shall be as per Annexure - I & III.

Tender schedule will be in two parts viz., NON - PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID AND FIRM PRICE BID IN A SEALED COVER in two separate envelopes, both to be submitted together.

FIRM PRICE BID should be submitted in a separate sealed cover (Cover 'A') along with NON - PRICE BID & BUDGETARY PRICE BID in a separate cover (Cover 'B'). Please write clearly on the top of the cover for "FIRM PRICE BID and "NON-PRICE BID" with "BUDGETARY PRICE BID" both the covers containing FIRM PRICE BID (A) and NON PRICE BID with BUDGETERY PRICE BID (B) are to be put in one sealed cover (Cover 'C') superscripting the tender No. and due date and addressed to Technical Outsourcing Dept., Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Mondipatti, Trichy Dt - 621 306.

CONDITIONS TO THE TENDERER TO QUALIFY FOR PARTICIPATING IN REVERSE AUCTION:

The tenderer shall submit the following in Non-Price Bid

  • Copies of documentary evidence towards experience in carrying out labour oriented works like manual handling of materials, manual/mechanised feeding of materials, manual packing of materials, operation and maintenance of equipments and machineries or installation of plant and machinery by engaging skilled and unskilled workmen in any Industry or Govt. establishment and carried out works for a value not less than ₹10 lakh within a period of Twelve (12) continuous months between 01/08/2017 and 31/07/2022.
    The following documentary proof for the experience must be enclosed along with the Non
    • Price Bid and Budgetary Price Bid.
      • Copies of Orders / Contracts/ Agreements
      • Copies of Bills / Invoices
      • Evidence of Payment received (i.e. Payment Vouchers, RTGS Payment details in case of payment through Bank etc.)
      • Copies of IT return submitted for the past Three (3) Assessment Years.
      • Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for a value of ₹1,46,000/- in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" drawn on any of the Nationalized Banks, payable at TRICHY.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

RFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

  • Tenderers who have downloaded tender document through TNPL website should submit a non-refundabletender fee by way of separate DD for Rs.590/-drawnin favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED" payable at Trichy in the Non-PriceBid failing which tender will not be considered.
    • Budgetary Price Bid (Annexure - II A) in a separate cover.
    • Firm Price Bid (Annexure - II B) in a separate sealed cover.
  • In the absence of any one of the documents indicated above, the tender shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Note: Tender received not complying with the above qualifying conditions will be rejected and will not be eligible for participating in E - auction (Reverse Auction).

  • Once tender is submitted, tenderer cannot withdraw. Incase tenderer withdraws from tender on any day for any reason after submitting the tender EMD submitted shall be forfeited without any prejudice.
  • No information relating to this tender shall be released by the bidder or their employees / agencies whomsoever for publication, advertising or any other purpose without the prior written approval of TNPL.
  • Tenderer shall submit budgetary quote with individual item rate and total value of the tender. Reverse Auction will be conducted only with the total value of tender for which "Opening Value of Tender" and "Minimum Bid Decrement Value" will be decided by TNPL.
  • After submitting the tender, tenderer will not be permitted to make changes to the unit rate for individual items indicated in their budgetary quote. Unit rates indicated by bidders in their Firm Price Bid will be taken as reference to apply percentage variation (based on total value of tender) for individual item rates of the L1 Bidder emerged through Reverse Auction.
  • Both NON-PRICE BID and BUDGETARY PRICE BID shall not be opened in the presence of tenderer's representatives. TNPL shall follow E-auction (Reverse Auction). Only those who qualify in Non - price Bid and also submitted Budgetary Price Bid & Firm Price Bid will be
    considered for Reverse Auction. Method and period of Reverse Auction will be communicated in advance to the qualified bidders to facilitate them to participate in Reverse Auction. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay and reserves the right to reject any or all the tenderers at its own discretion.
  • Opening value of tender, Minimum Bid Decrement Value, Date of Auction and Time of auction will be informed to the qualified Bidder for participating in Reverse Auction. Qualified Bidder may log on to our Website (www.tnpltenders.com) and participate in the Reverse Auction. In case of any problem, please contact A G M (TOS) at 04332-265117.
  • After "Reverse Auction", the "Firm Price Bid" of the qualified bidders shall be opened in the presence of interested bidders / their authorized representatives. The lowest of the two, viz., "Reverse Auction" and "Sealed Firm Price Bid" only will be considered for further action towards award of the contract. In this regard, TNPL's decision shall be final and binding.
  • Tenderers who had worked for TNPL and whose performance was bad / unsatisfactory / blacklisted within Three (3) years will not be considered.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

RFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

  • The offers of tenderers who do not satisfy the terms and conditions are liable for rejection and in such case, the EMD submitted if any, shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers.
  • TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
  • Successful tenderer, on issue of order shall pay a further security deposit of ₹97,000/- in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Tami Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Mondipatti payable at Trichy. The Security deposit shall not bear any interest and will be returned to the successful tenderer only on satisfactory compliance of contract.
  • EMD shall be returned, interest free, to the unsuccessful tenderers within Three Months from the date of opening of Non-Price Bid & Budgetary Price Bid.
  • TNPL reserves the right to
    • Spilt the quantum / items of work and award the contract to one or more tenderers.
    • Reject any or all tenders in part or in full without assigning any reason thereof.
    • Reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its own discretion and TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation.
    • Waive any tender condition at its own discretion.
  • Before submitting the tender, tenderers are advised to visit the site at TNPL Unit - II, Mondipatti and contact concerned Engineer/Officer - in - charge to understand the nature of work involved and Human Resources Department (HR) to understand the prevailing Labour Rules in TNPL.
  • Tender consisting of both NON-PRICE BID (Annexure - I A), BUDGETARY PRICE BID (Annexure - II A) and "FIRM PRICE BID" (Annexure - II B) in a sealed cover is deemed for submission in the Technical Outsourcing Dept., TNPL Unit - II, Mondipatti, Manapparai (TK), Trichy (DT) Not later than 3.00 PM of 13/09/2022

for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER (TOS) Encl.: a.a.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

RFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

ANNEXURE - I

SUPPORT SERVICE FOR SALT CAKE FEEDING, FURNACE OIL AND MISCELLANEOUSWORKS IN SODA RECOVERY PLANT AT TNPL UNIT II, TRICHY

  • SCOPE OF WORK
    1.1. Feeding of Salt cake
    1. Salt cake in 1 MT jumbo bags will be available in salt cake godown in Recovery Boiler.
    2. Feeding of salt cake to the hopper from salt cake godown by using EOT crane as per instructions of Engineer/ in charge from Recovery island.
    3. In case Salt cake lumps are noticed, the lumps are to be powdered and fed to the hopper.
    4. The quantity to be fed around 10-25 MT/day, depending upon plant production.
    5. The empty jumbo bags are to be bundled and the same shall be shifted using the tenderer's vehicle and stored at the scrap yard / designated place as per the instruction of TNPL in charge.
    6. The accumulation of salt cake powder/spillage in the feeding hopper / discharge chute to the salt cake bin and the conveyor side area to be cleared.

1.2. Unloading of Furnace Oil

  1. Unloading of furnace oil tankers to storage tank using unloading pump.
  2. Taking oil sample and checking density by density meter of each tanker oil.
  3. Daily 2 to 7 tankers will be unloaded depending upon tank level.
  4. Cleaning of unloading, pumping area and main oil tank.

1.3. Cleaning & Miscellaneous Activity:

1.3.1. Plant area cleaning- Cleaning of Lime feeding area , Lime storage bins, Lime godown, Slaker area, Dregs filter area, Lime mud filter area grits and Dregs area, Lime stone area, Furnace oil tank area, Salt cake feeding area and any other area in Recausticizing plant area, Lime Kiln area , Recovery Boiler and Evaporator as instructed by TNPL In charge.

  1. Sulphamic acid handling - For acid washing, acid bags to be shifted to acid tank storage area. These bags to be fed to acid tank roof hopper as per the instructions of TNPL in-charge.
  2. Collecting samples of process chemicals, lime, furnace oil etc, as instructed by TNPL in charge.
  3. If any other unskilled activity, shall be carried out as instructed by TNPL Engineer-in- charge.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

RFQ No.222323001883, dt.23/08/2022

1.4. Testing cum Slaker Assistance:

  1. Lab Testing - Testing of causticizer slurry, White liquor, Weak white liquor, Green liquor, Filtrate, Lime, etc.
  2. Testing of TSS, Furnace oil, Lime checking and making reports.
  3. Assistance to causticizing plant operator for slaker and other plant operation.
  4. If any other plant operation related job, shall be assigned by TNPL Engineer-in- charge.

1.5. Work Assistants:

  1. Preparation of daily reports, ERP entry, etc.
  2. Keeping stock of Chemicals, PPEs, etc.
  3. Maintaining office files, documents, etc.
  4. If any other plant operation related job, shall be assigned by TNPL Engineer-in- charge.

1.6. OTHER CONDITIONS

  1. The contractor shall provide PPEs (Safety shoe, Safety Helmet, nose mask, safety goggles) to the manpower engaged.
  2. TNPL reserves the right to cancel the contract / impose penalty if the work is not carried out to the satisfaction of TNPL authority.
  3. The quantities and duration of activity shown are only indicative and may vary depending on Plant operating conditions.

1.6.4. Additional manpower has to be provided as per Plant requirement.

1.6.5. The above activities may be carried out round-the-clock basis, depending on Plant

Sl. No. requirement. Activity

No. of Manpower Required

Qualification

1

Skilled - Graduates

One per shift + One in General shift

Any Degree with

Testing cum Slaker Assistants

ERP Assistants

One per shift + One in General shift

Computer

knowledge

2

Skilled - ITI Technician

One Skilled Technician in G shift

Min ITI pass

Furnace Oil Unloading

Unskilled

3

Salt Cake feeding Air Port /

Nine Unskilled per Shift &

Spout / BL Gun/Oil Burner

Min 10th Pass

cleaning & Misc. Cleaning

Nine Unskilled in G shift

Activity

THE BIDDERS ARE ADVISED TO VISIT SODA RECOVERY PLANT TO ASSESS THE SCOPE AND NATURE OF WORK BEFORE SUBMISSION OF BID.

Disclaimer

TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
