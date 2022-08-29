Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Supply of 4200 GAR Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) through Stock and sale and arrange for delivery at TNPL unit-I, Kagithapuram Factory basis through railway rakes and Unit-II on truck basis

MM/SP/TENDER 222313003200 27th August 2022 Dear Sir, Sub: Supply of 4200 GAR Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) through Stock and sale and arrange for delivery at TNPL unit-I, Kagithapuram Factory basis through railway rakes and Unit-II on truck basis - reg. Ref: Our Press Tender No. 222313003200 dated 27st August 2022 We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 50,000 MT  5%of 4200 GAR Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in Bulk (Imported) through Stock and sale and arrange for delivery at TNPL factory basis through Railway rakes to Unit-I/Trucks to unit-II, against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following: 1 Qualifying Criteria Annexure - I 2 General Terms and Conditions Annexure - II (A) 3 Specification for Imported Coal Annexure - II (B) 4 Terms & Conditions Annexure - II (C) 5 Terms & Conditions for Reverse Auction Annexure - II (D) 6 Process Compliance Statement Annexure - II (E) 7 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - III 8 Price Bid schedule (to be filled separately) Annexure - IV The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully and attach one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid. The tender is to be submitted in a sealed cover super scribing the tender number and due date. Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID" The price bid (Annexure IV) should also be sent in a separate sealed cover super scribing Tender No. and Due date along with Technical Cum Price Bid. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be sent in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender no. and due date addressed to GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE) - Purchase Department, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Tamil Nadu. PIN.639 136. The due date for submission of Tender documents (Price Bid and Technical Cum Commercial Bid) along with EMD is 07.09.2022 before 3 p.m.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED Tender No:222313003200 - Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bid, satisfying all the tender conditions, will only be considered for PRICE BID Stage. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-I are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for reverse auction stage. The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected. Tenderers are advised to take note of the payment terms given in clause 6 of the enclosed general terms and conditions. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalise the tender. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid. TNPL would fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the e-auction and the date and time of e-auction will be communicated to the qualified parties. After closing of the e-auction, TNPL will open the Price Bids in the presence of interested bidders. The date and time of opening of price bids will be informed to the qualified bidders. The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through sealed price bid, whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE) Encl: as above 2 | P a g e

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED Tender No:222313003200 - Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) Annexure - I: Qualifying Criteria 1. The Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in Bulk offered should conform to TNPL specifications. Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): TENDER FEE: In case, the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, a DD or through RTGS mode for Rs.590/-is to be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid towards Tender Fee. EMD: EMD of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs)should be submitted along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid by Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR or through RTGS mode. Bank details for RTGS payment: 2. Account Number 1152223000000372 Description CC Account Account Name TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD Corporate Address KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU-639136 BANK NAME KARUR VYSYA BANK Branch address KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, PIN Code 639002 IFS Code KVBL0001152 Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection.TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Only the tenderers, who have sufficient stock at Karaikal, Tuticorin and Ennore port shall be considered in the subject tender. Tenderer shall furnish the Imported coal stock available at Port (necessary proof shall furnished). Tenders shall provide copies of the Purchase orders for Supply of imported coal. Acceptance of sampling and analysis given in clause 8 of General terms and conditions. The tenderer should commit to supply minimum 50% of the tender quantity and confirm the delivery schedules given in the tender. Acceptance of price validity as per tender terms Submission of tender within the due date and time NOTE: Tenderers who do not comply with the above conditions will not be qualified in the tender for further processing. 3 | P a g e

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED Tender No:222313003200 - Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in bulk (Imported) ANNEXURE - II (A) - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS PURCHASER: Purchaser means Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited having its Registered Office at No 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032. The term Purchaser includes successors and assigns of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited. SUPPLIER: Supplier means the persons, firm or corporation to which the contract is addressed. The term supplier includes its successors and assigns. COMPLETE AGREEMENT: The order/contract to be finalized including the terms and conditions, the work specifications hereto and any additional terms and conditions incorporated into and attached hereto.

MATERIAL & QUANTITY:

Steaming (Non Coking) Coal in Bulk (Imported) - 4200 GAR Quantity: 50,000 MT  5%.40,000 MT for Unit-I, Kagithapuram and 10,000 MT for Unit-II, Mondipatti

Origin: Indonesian.

TNPL reserves the right to alter the quantity of procurement based on its requirement. TNPL only reserves the right for the option of exercising the tolerance ( 5%) PRICE: The price should be quoted on Ex Port basis with detailed break up as per Price schedule attached. However, delivery of the material to be done at TNPL, Unit-1 Kagithapuram factory basis through Railway rakes/trucks-Unit-II. The price quoted and accepted against the tender would be FIRM for the entire duration of the contract. The price quoted is also inclusive of all rights (if any) of patent, registered design or trade mark and the Supplier shall indemnify the Purchaser against all claims in respect of the same.

SAMPLING AND ANALYSIS:

Each consignment should be accompanied by certification of Sampling and Analysis as per IS/ISO//ASTM Standard or any other International Standards mutually agreed upon. The certificate shall contain the necessary details including conformity of size stipulations of contract. The certificate shall be arranged by the Supplier at his cost.

On arrival of the consignment at TNPL site, the 3 rd party Inspection Agency to be appointed by TNPL shall draw samples in the presence of the representatives of Purchaser and Supplier. All analysis shall be in accordance with the following standard test methods. Testing of the Total moisture shall be done on daily basis for the coal received through Railway rakes and trucks. This test will be carried out by third party testing agent in presence of Buyer's and seller's representative only once. Retest will not be entertained on either side.

Mechanical Sampling Procedure: IS 436(Part I / Section II).

TNPL has installed an Automatic Coal Sampler in the Coal Conveyor for collecting sample and sampling would be done with Automatic Coal Sampler only in both Unit I & II. Total Moisture would be tested on daily basis. Note: In Unit I: For truck receipts, total moisture will be done on daily basis and quality parameters will be tested on lot wise basis. Note: For Unit II Total Moisture would be tested on daily basis and other quality parameters would be tested for every lot of 1500 MT (approximately)

Test report would be prepared on weighted average basis for whole shipment/Lot. NOTE: In case of any break down of the mechanical sampling system, TNPL would follow manual sampling procedure as per IS 436(Part I / Section I).

Total Moisture: ISO 589 : 2008 (E) Method - B2

Moisture(Inherent) : IS 1350 (Part-I) - 6.3.2 Method II

Volatile Matter : IS 1350 (Part-I) - 7

Ash : IS 1350 (Part-I)-8

Size : Sieve analysis of Imported Coal will be tested as per the standard ASTM D4749-87. This test will be carried out by third party testing agent in presence of Buyer's and seller's representative only once. Retest will not be entertained on either side. 4 | P a g e