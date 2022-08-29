Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : TRANSPORTATION OF BAGASSE / FUEL (COAL/ RAW LIGNITE) FROM AND TO M/S EID PARRY INDIA LTD, PUGALUR ON RATE CONTRACT BASIS FOR SUGAR SEASON 2022-23

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Kagithapuram, Karur Dist. 639136, Tamil Nadu ICSI Phone 04324 - 277 001 (10 lines) Fax 04324-277 025 Purchase: 276368 NATIONAL AWARD e-mail purchase.trans@tnpl.co.in FOR EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE Web www.tnpl.com GOVERNANCE Corporate Identify No.L22121TN1979PLC007799 TENDER NO.222313003188 August 27, 2022 Dear Sirs, Sub: Fixing transport contractor for transportation of Bagasse / Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite) from and to M/s EID Parry India Ltd, PUGALUR on rate contract basis for Sugar Season 2022-23 With reference to the above, please find enclosed the following tender documents: Anneuxre - I General/Special Terms and Conditions (for bagasse / Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite)) Anneuxre - II Commercial Bid Anneuxre - III Price Bid Anneuxre - IV Trucks / Tipper Details The bidding schedule shall be submitted in two parts - first part containing Commercial bid and second part is Price bid. You are requested to go through the terms and conditions and send one copy of the terms and conditions duly signed in all pages as token of your acceptance along with the Commercial Bid together with Demand Draft for 1,00,000/- towards EMD. The due date for submission of Tender documents along with EMD is 14/09/2022 before 3 p.m. The PRICE BID should also be sent in a separate sealed cover along with Commercial Bid. Both the sealed covers containing the Price bid and Commercial bid are to be kept in one sealed cover superscribing the tender no and due date addressed to DY GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur District, Pin:639 136. Tenderer may quote their rate per MT and can operate only TIPPERS for Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite) (No unloading charges will be paid). Trailer Tipper should not be used. LOADABILITY: FOR TRUCKS: Tenderers shall quote their rate per MT basis and can operate Single axle normal Trucks, Double rear axle Trucks or Multi rear axle Trucks. However considering the variations in unladen weight of different kinds of trucks and nature of material, Payment will be made for the actual net weight quantity subject to a maximum net weight of 12.80 MT for single axle normal Truck, 19.50 MT for Double rear axle Trucks and 25 MT (12 wheels) / 30.50 MT (14 wheels) for Multi rear axle Trucks. FOR TIPPERS: Tenderers shall quote their rate per MT basis and should operate through Tipper (6 / 10 / 12 wheelers) only. However considering the variations in unladen weight of different kinds of tippers and nature of material (Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite)), Payment will be made for the actual net weight quantity subject to a maximum net weight of 11.30 MT for 6 wheelers, 18 MT for 10 wheelers & 23 MT for 12 wheelers Tipper. TRAILER TIPPER SHOULD NOT BE USED. As per notification dated 03.09.2018 provided by Transport Commissioner, the loading weight of transport vehicles have been increased. However, stamping needs to be done in RC/Permit for increase in safe axle weight of transport vehicles. TNPL will not be responsible for any issues in connection with Load restriction enforced by RTO/NHAI. It is the responsibility of the tenderers to take care of the RTO regulations for load restrictions under section 114 of Motor vehicles act 88 and any restriction on load limitation by Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and any other statutory regulations. Contd..2 Corporate Office:67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Phone:(0091) 044-22354415/16/18.Fax:(0091)044-22350834/22354614 e-mail: response@tnpl.co.in/ export@tnpl.co.in

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO: 222313003188 [ 2 ] The Commercial BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the Commercial BID satisfying the qualifying norms of the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of PRICE BID. PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ARE THE QUALIFYING CONDITIONS OF THIS TENDER FOR OPENING OF PRICE BID (POINT NO.1 TO 8 below): Therefore tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. Please note that the following points asked for in the Commercial Bid are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Therefore tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. 01. EXPERIENCE: The tenderer should have minimum three years experience in transporting bulk materials by Truck/ Tipper not less than 2000 MT in any three months during the past three years, i.e.,Financial year 2019-20 / 2020-21 / 2021-22. Documentary proof should be enclosed along with tender document for experience in the form of purchase/work order copies / transport agreements for past THREE FINANCIAL YEARS.

Documentary proof should be enclosed for quantity transported and it should not be less than 2000 MT in any three months during the past three years, i.e.,Financial year 2019-20 /2020-21 /2021-22 in the form of G.C.copies / copies of Bills/Invoices with payment vouchers / payment details through RTGS. Tender received without year wise documentary proof for experience and quantity transported as above shall be summarily rejected without assigning any reasons whatsoever. 02. The Transporters have to ensure the trucks supplied by them are provided with GPS facility, which can be tracked by TNPL also. 03. TRUCK / TIPPER REQUIREMENT (MINIMUM) The tenderer shall have minimum 10 own/leased trucks & minimum 10 own/leased tippers. The tenderer shall enclose photo copies of complete RC particulars (all the pages of RC)and supporting documents for own/leased truck / tipper and summary sheet to be furnished as per format enclosed at Annexure IV. If the trucks / tippers are owned by the partners, photocopy of partnership deed to be produced along with photocopy of RC. In case of leased trucks /tippers lease agreement in 20/- non judicial stamp paper should be executed between the truck / tipper owner and transport contractor and the lease agreement in original to be produced. The contractor shall be in a position to submit the original RC for verification within five days of intimation. 04. QUANTITY COMMITMENT (MINIMUM) The contractor shall be in a position to transport minimum quantity of 290 MT of compacted bagasse / Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite) per day on weekly average basis. Otherwise, their offer is liable for rejection. Total quantity of material to be transported shall be 870 MT per day. 05. EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT An Interest free EMD of 1,00,000/- shall be furnished by Demand Draft drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. The EMD should be sent along with the Commercial BID. The price bid of those who fail to enclose EMD along with the Commercial bid is liable for rejection. EMD other than in the form of Demand Draft is not acceptable. Contd..3

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO: 222313003188 [ 3 ] 06. ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT In addition to the Earnest Money Deposit, which will be converted into Security Deposit, the successful bidder shall pay an Additional Security Deposit of 1,00,000/- within a week of award of contract by Demand Draft drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at Karur. Otherwise the same will be deducted from the first set of bills. The additional Security Deposit will not bear any interest and the same will be returned to the contractor only on satisfactory completion of the contract. 07. SOLVENCY CERTIFICATE/SPECIAL SECURITY DEPOSIT The tenderer should furnish Solvency Certificate for 5 Lakhs (Rupees Five Lakhs) from Revenue Authority or by Nationalized or Scheduled Bank issued after 31/03/2022 or remit Special Security Deposit of 50,000/- (interest free) by Demand Draft in place of Solvency Certificate along with the Commercial Bid. 08. TENDER FEE: In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from TNPL website, application fee of 590/- (Rs.500/- + GST @ 18%) by DD in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd., payable at Karur is to be enclosed. The price bids of those who fail to furnish the above details may not be considered. The date of opening of Price bid will be communicated in due course and the price bid will be opened in the presence of interested bidders who choose to be present at the time of opening. The details of requirement are as follows: Approx. distance Estimated Scope of work/ Bagasse / Fuel EMD ASD Sl & Route from Place of Sugar Mill (Coal/ Raw ( ) ( ) No TNPL Lignite) Quantity Transportation of Bagasse 01 from M/s EID Parry India Ltd, PUGALUR to TNPL Kagithapuram Unit-1. Transportation of Fuel (Coal/ Raw Lignite) from TNPL 02 Kagithapuram Unit-1 to M/s EID Parry India Ltd, PUGALUR. 1,75,000 4 KM (Route: TNPL MT main site - High 1,00,000/- 1,00,000/- School Medu - Pugalur) 1,00,000 MT The Earnest Money Deposit and Special Security Deposit (in place of solvency) shall be returned to the un-successful bidders on finalization of tender and for successful tenderers, the EMD and special Security Deposit will be converted into interest free Security Deposit which shall be returned only after satisfactory completion of the contract. Tenderers may take note of the following for Sl.No.1 of the above while offering their rates: Tenderer may quote their rate per MT basis and can operate both or either single axle normal / Double/Multi rear axle Trucks.

As per Loadability clause above, payment will be made for the actual quantity lifted subject to a maximum of 12.80 MT for single rear axle Normal truck, 19.5 MT for double rear axle truck and 25 MT (12 Wheels) & 30.5MT (14 Wheels) for Multi rear axle trucks . Tenderers may take note of the following for Sl.No.2 of the above while offering their rates: Tenderer may quote their rate per MT and can operate only Tippers. As per Loadability clause above, payment will be made for the actual quantity lifted subject to a maximum of 11.30 MT for 6 wheelers, 18 MT for 10 wheelers & 23 MT for 12 wheelers Tippers. TRAILER TIPPER SHOULD NOT BE USED. Contd..4

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO: 222313003188 [ 4 ] As per notification dated 03.09.2018 provided by Transport Commissioner, the loading weight of transport vehicles have been increased. However, stamping needs to be done in RC/Permit for increase in safe axle weight of transport vehicles.

The tenderers are requested to note the following while quoting the tender . ENGAGEMENT OF CLEANERS: Engagement of cleaners is not necessary inside the factory premises for the vehicles provided with the following facilities: Indicating Lamps for right / left with beep sound.

Rear view mirrors on both the sides of the cabin to see movement of vehicles on either side.

Reverse Horn / Reverse Light.

Parking lights, reflective stickers etc. to indicate the parked Tippers.

"No Hand Signal" affixed on the back door of the Tipper. ENGAGEMENT OF CLEANERS FOR THE VEHICLES WHICH DON'T HAVE THE ABOVE FACILITIES IS COMPULSORY. The tenderers are also requested to note the following method of calculation while applying the formula for compensation towards diesel price revision. Compensation towards diesel price revision during the contract period will be as per the formula given clause no.12 of General terms and conditions. While applying the above formula in case of any increase/decrease in diesel price, both up and down distance (say, 4+4=8 KM) will be taken for calculation as the trucks / tippers are running with empty return trip. VALIDITY OF OFFER: The rates quoted against the tender should be valid for acceptance for 90 days from the date of opening of price bid and during the validity period of the offer, the bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate or withdraw his offer. In case of withdrawal of offer or upward revision of rate as stated above, the EMD amount will be forfeited. The rate contract shall be valid for the sugarcane and Sugar Season 2022-23 including Special/mini season if any. The contractor shall adhere to the terms & conditions contained of this letter which shall form part of the contract. The tender forms are not transferable. Your offer should be submitted only in the bidding schedule provided to you. TNPL reserves its rights to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. The negotiation will be conducted with technically and Technical-cum-Commercially acceptable lowest bidder. In case the lowest negotiated rate appears to be reasonable taking into account the prevailing market conditions, the contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder. If the lowest bidder is not willing to negotiate and if the reduced rate of the lower bidder after negotiation is still considered high, the tender will be canceled and re-tendering will be done. The due date for submission of Tender documents is 14/09/2022 before 3 P.M. Late offers will be rejected. TNPL will not be responsible for postal delay or any other delay in submission of tender in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, D G M (PURCHASE) encl: as above.