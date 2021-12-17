Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : TRANSPORTATION OF CORE BOARD IN REELS / BOBBINS AND PVA FROM M/s ANAX PVT LTD, KOLHAPUR, MAHARASHTRA TO TNPL MAYANUR UNIT, KARUR DISTRICT THROUGH TRUCK

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Kagithapuram, Karur Dist. 639136, Tamil Nadu ICSI Phone 04324 - 277 001 (10 lines) Fax 04324-277 025 Purchase: 276368 NATIONAL AWARD e-mail purchase.trans@tnpl.co.in FOR EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE Web www.tnpl.com GOVERNANCE Corporate Identify No.L22121TN1979PLC007799 TENDER NO.212243000026 December 16, 2021

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Fixing Transport Contract for Transportation of Core Board in Reels/Bobbins and PVA from M/s ANAX Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur, Maharashtra to TNPL Mayanur Unit, Karur District through Truck

With reference to the above, please find enclosed our following tender document for Transportation of Core Board in Reels/Bobbins and PVA from M/s ANAX Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur, Maharashtra to TNPL Mayanur Unit, Karur District through Truck.

Annexure - I General Terms and Conditions Annexure - II Commercial Bid Annexure - III Price Bid

The bidding schedule shall be submitted in two parts - first part containing Commercial bid and second part is Price bid.

You are requested to go through the terms and conditions and send one copy of the terms and conditions duly signed in all pages as token of your acceptance along with the Commercial Bid together with Demand Draft for EMD of 1,00,000/-

The due date for submission of Tender document along with EMD is 29/12/2021 before 3 pm.

The PRICE BID should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover along with Commercial Bid. Both the sealed covers containing the Price bid and Commercial bid are to be kept in one sealed cover superscribing the tender no and due date addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur District, Pin:639 136.

The COMMERCIAL BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the COMMERCIAL BID satisfying the qualifying norms of the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of PRICE BID. The bidders who do not send EMD along with the Commercial Bid cover and not satisfying the terms and conditions of Commercial Bid are liable for rejection.

LOADABILITY:

The Tenderers shall quote their rate per MT basis and can operate Single axle normal Trucks, Double rear axle Trucks or Multi rear axle Trucks.

Due to the nature of material, the core board can be loaded,

appx.10 MT in single axle normal truck having loading capacity of 10 to 12.80 MT, appx.15 MT in double rear axle truck having loading capacity of 16 to 19.50 MT, appx.20 MT in multi rear axle truck having loading capacity of 21to25 MT (12 wheels) and appx.25 MT in multi rear axle truck having loading capacity of 26 to 30.50 MT (14 wheels)

This is only an indicative loadability of the trucks for information of the tenderers. However it is upto the individual tenderers to assess the lodability and offer their rate accordingly in the tender.

Also it is the responsibility of the tenderers to take care of the RTO regulations for load restrictions under section 114 of Motor vehicles act 88 and any restriction on load limitation by Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and any other statutory regulations.

Contd…2