Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : TRANSPORTATION OF CORE BOARD IN REELS / BOBBINS AND PVA FROM M/s ANAX PVT LTD, KOLHAPUR, MAHARASHTRA TO TNPL MAYANUR UNIT, KARUR DISTRICT THROUGH TRUCK
12/17/2021 | 11:59am EST
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram, Karur Dist. 639136, Tamil Nadu
ICSI
Phone
04324 - 277 001 (10 lines)
Fax
04324-277 025 Purchase: 276368
NATIONAL AWARD
e-mail
purchase.trans@tnpl.co.in
FOR EXCELLENCE IN
CORPORATE
Web
www.tnpl.com
GOVERNANCE
Corporate Identify No.L22121TN1979PLC007799
TENDER NO.212243000026
December 16, 2021
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Fixing Transport Contract for Transportation of Core Board in Reels/Bobbins and PVA from M/s ANAX Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur, Maharashtra to TNPL Mayanur Unit, Karur District through Truck
With reference to the above, please find enclosed our following tender document for Transportation of Core Board in Reels/Bobbins and PVA from M/s ANAX Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur, Maharashtra to TNPL Mayanur Unit, Karur District through Truck.
Annexure - I
General Terms and Conditions
Annexure - II
Commercial Bid
Annexure - III
Price Bid
The bidding schedule shall be submitted in two parts - first part containing Commercial bid and second part is Price bid.
You are requested to go through the terms and conditions and send one copy of the terms and conditions duly signed in all pages as token of your acceptance along with the Commercial Bid together with Demand Draft for EMD of 1,00,000/-
The due date for submission of Tender document along with EMD is 29/12/2021 before 3 pm.
The PRICE BID should also be sent in a separate sealed tender cover along with Commercial Bid. Both the sealed covers containing the Price bid and Commercial bid are to be kept in one sealed cover superscribing the tender no and due date addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Kagithapuram Post, Karur District, Pin:639 136.
The COMMERCIAL BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the COMMERCIAL BID satisfying the qualifying norms of the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of PRICE BID. The bidders who do not send EMD along with the Commercial Bid cover and not satisfying the terms and conditions of Commercial Bid are liable for rejection.
LOADABILITY:
The Tenderers shall quote their rate per MT basis and can operate Single axle normal Trucks, Double rear axle Trucks or Multi rear axle Trucks.
Due to the nature of material, the core board can be loaded,
appx.10 MT in single axle normal truck having loading capacity of 10 to 12.80 MT, appx.15 MT in double rear axle truck having loading capacity of 16 to 19.50 MT, appx.20 MT in multi rear axle truck having loading capacity of 21to25 MT (12 wheels) and appx.25 MT in multi rear axle truck having loading capacity of 26 to 30.50 MT (14 wheels)
This is only an indicative loadability of the trucks for information of the tenderers. However it is upto the individual tenderers to assess the lodability and offer their rate accordingly in the tender.
Also it is the responsibility of the tenderers to take care of the RTO regulations for load restrictions under section 114 of Motor vehicles act 88 and any restriction on load limitation by Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and any other statutory regulations.
The COMMERCIAL BID will be scrutinized first and those who qualify in the COMMERCIAL BID satisfying the qualifying norms of the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of
PRICE BID.
PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ARE THE QUALIFYING CONDITIONS FOR OPENING OF PRICE BID (POINT NO.1 TO 5):
Please note that the following points asked for in the Commercial Bid are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Therefore tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage.
01. EXPERIENCE:
The tenderer should have minimum three years experience in transporting bulk materials by Truck not less than 1000 MT per month in any three months during the past three years, i.e.,Financial year2018-19 /2019-20 /2020-21.
Documentary proof should be enclosed along with tender document for experience in the form of purchase/work order copies / transport agreements for past THREE YEARS.
Documentary proof should be enclosed for quantity transported should not be less than 1000 MT per month in any one month during the past three years, i.e., Financial year 2018-19 /2019-20 /2020-21 in the form of G.C.copies / copies of Bills/Invoices with payment vouchers / payment details through RTGS.
Tender received without year wise documentary proof for experience and quantity transported as above shall be rejected summarily without assigning any reasonswhatsoever.
The Transporters have to ensure the trucks supplied by them are provided with GPS facility, which can be tracked by TNPL also.
03. QUANTITY COMMITMENT (MINIMUM):
The tenderer shall be in a position to transport minimum quantity of 300 MT core board per month basis and 40 MT PVA per month basis. Those who are not able to commit for this minimum quantity of 300 MT and 40 MT per month will not be qualified.
04. EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT:
The tenderer should furnish interest free EMD of 1,00,000/- by Demand Draft drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. The EMD should be sent along with the COMMERCIAL BID. The price bid of those who fail to enclose EMD along with the commercial bid is liable for rejection. EMD other than in the form of Demand Draft is not acceptable.
05. In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from TNPL website, application
fee of590/- (Rs.500+GST @ 18%) by DD in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd., payable at Karur is to be enclosed.
06. The contractors who had worked earlier for TNPL and whose performance was found bad/unsatisfactory/ blacklisted will not be considered. TNPL's decision is final in this regard.
The Price Bid of those who fail to furnish the above details will not be considered.
The date of opening of Price bid will be communicated in due course and the same will be opened in the presence of interested bidders who choose to be present at the time of opening.
TENDER NO.212243000026
TENDER NO.212243000026
[ 3 ]
The details of requirement are as follows:
SL.
Scope of Work
Distance
Quantity
EMD Amount
No.
(appx)
(appx)
to be paid
01
Transportation of Core Board in Reels/ Bobbins
3600 MT
from M/s.ANAX Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur, Maharashtra to
TNPL Mayanur Unit, Karur District through Truck
1,00,000/-
936 KM
Transportation of PVA from M/s.ANAX Pvt Ltd,
02
Kolhapur, Maharashtra to TNPL Mayanur Unit,
480MT
Karur District through Truck. (Liquid form in plastic
Container)
PVA shall be in liquid form. Each container shall be of 1.3 MT weight.
The quantity indicated above is only approximate and may vary on either side. TNPL does not guarantee for the quantum of work to be handled. TNPL also reserve the right to split the contract to more than one transporter.
The Earnest Money Deposit shall be returned to the un-successful bidders on finalization of tender and for successful tenderers, the EMD will be converted into interest free Security Deposit which shall be returned only after satisfactory completion of the contract.
VALIDITY OF OFFER:
The rate quoted against the tender should be valid for acceptance for 90 days from the date of opening of Commercial Bid/ Price Bid and during the validity period of the offer, the bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate or withdraw his offer. In case of withdrawal of offer or revision of rate as stated above, the EMD amount will be forfeited and suitable penal action will be taken. The contract shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of award of purchase order.
The contract shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of award of purchase order.
The Tender form is not transferable. TNPL reserves its right to award contract to any number of transporters for based on the capability of the transporter to undertake the work. TNPL reserves its right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof.
The due date for submission of tender is 29/12/2021 before 3 P.M.Late offers will not be accepted. TNPL will not be responsible for postal or any other delay.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
D G M (PURCHASE) encl: as above
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
TENDER NO.212243000026
ANNEXURE - II
C O M M E R C I A L B I D
TRANSPORTATION OF CORE BOARD IN REELS/BOBBINS / PVA FROM M/s ANAX PVT LTD,
KOLHAPUR, MAHARASHTRA TO TNPL MAYANUR UNIT, KARUR DISTRICT THROUGH TRUCK
Note: Before filling up the details, please carefully read all the points. No correction or overwriting is allowed.
01. Name of Tenderer on whom order to be released: Door No./Street
Name of Village/Place/City:
District / PIN Code
Name of the Contact person
Phone / Mobile No
E-mail ID
Income Tax PAN No.(copy of PAN card should be enclosed)
GST Registration No.(copy of Registration should be enclosed)
Whether the tenderer has minimum three years
experiencein transporting bulk materials by truck
02
during the past three
years, i.e.,Financial year
2018-19,2019-20 &
2020-21.The tenderer
YES / NO
(a)
should enclose the documentary proof for
experience in the form of purchase/work order
copies / transport agreements for three years.
Whether the quantity transported by the tenderer
is not less than1000 MT per month in any one
monthduring the past three years, i.e.,financial
02 year 2018-19 /2019-20 /2020-21. If yes, should
YES / NO
(b)enclose the documentary proof in the form of
G.C.copies / copies of Bills/Invoices with
payment vouchers / payment details through
RTGS.
Whether the tenderer is in a position to transport
03
minimum quantity of 300 MT of Core Board per
YES / NO
month basis and 40 MT of PVA per month basis.
Otherwise, their offer is liable for rejection.
EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT:
DD NO :
Whether the tenderer has enclosed EMD amount
04 of 1,00,000/- along with the Commercial Bid. DATE : (Price Bid of those who fail to enclose DD towards
EMD along with the commercial bid will not be
Name of the Bank:
opened).
TENDER FEE:
Not Applicable / Enclosed
DD NO :
If the tender document is downloaded from our
05 website, Please furnish DD No. / Date for
DATE :
590/- (Rs.500/- + GST @ 18%) towards tender
document fee.
Name of the Bank:
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited [2]
TENDER NO.212243000026
DUE ON 29/12/2021
C O M M E R C I A L B I D
ANNEXURE - II
Whether the Partners or Directors or Proprietor as
the case may be of the Company are related to
06
any of the Employees of
TNPL. (If yes, a
YES / NO
declaration to this effect giving the details of the Name of the Employee, Relationship, etc. should be provided separately.)
I / We hereby declare that the particulars furnished above are true and correct to the best of my/our knowledge and agree to the terms and conditions of TNPL. (In case of any misstatement or false information furnished, the tenderer will disqualify in the tender).
I / We hereby declare that all the terms and conditions of the TENDER NO.212243000026 have been read and understood by me/us. I/We accept all the terms and conditions contained in TENDER NO.212243000026.
