Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : TRANSPORTATION OF PAPER REELS/BUNDLES/BOXES FROM TNPL UNIT-1 AT KAGITHAPURAM AND ITS OUTSIDE GODOWNS (SITUATED IN AND AROUND 60 KMRADIUS / 61-130KM RADIUS FROM KAGITHAPURAM) TO VARIOUS BRANCHES/DESTINATIONS THROUGHOUT INDIA BY TRUCK THROUGH ROAD

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
TENDER NO.222313003177
August 27, 2022

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Transportation of Paper Reels/Bundles/Boxes from TNPL Unit-1at Kagithapuram and its outside Godowns (situated in and around 60 KMradius / 61-130KM radius from Kagithapuram) to various Branches / Destinations throughout India by Truck through road.

Ref: Tender No.222313003177

TNPL would like to fix up contractors for Transportation of Paper Reels/Bundles/Copier boxes/Note Book boxes - from TNPL Unit-1at Kagithapuram and its outside godowns (situated in and around 60 KMradius / 61-130KMradius from Kagithapuram) to various destinations/depot throughout India by Truck through road.

In this connection please find enclosed the following tender documents:

Annexure - 1 Scope of work and General Terms & Conditions
Annexure - 2 Technical-cum-Commercial Bid
Annexure - 3 Details of Destinations, Approximate Quantity and Transit Time
Annexure - 4 Price Bid
Annexure - 5 Confirmation on applicable GST

The bidding schedule shall be submitted in two parts - first part containing Technical-cum-Commercial bid and second part is Price bid.

The Due date for submission of completed Tender is 05/09/2022 before 3.00 PM.

The tenderers are requested to submit the tender documents in two parts as follows:

PART - I : Technical-cum-Commercial Bid (Annexure - 1, 2 & 3)
Duly filled Technical-cum-Commercial Bid

Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Documentary proof asked for in the Qualifying factors

EMD for ₹ 2,00,000/- by DD payable at KARUR in favour of "TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED"

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited [2] PART - II : Price Bid - (Annexure - 4) Duly filled Price Bid in Annexure - 4 NOTE: Normally all the despatches will be made from our factory premises at Unit-1, Kagithapuram only. Therefore the tenderers are requested to quote their rates per MT in Price Bid in Annexure - 4 for providing trucks at TNPL Unit-1, Kagithapuram. In case of any specific requirement, TNPL will intimate the transporter to deploy the truck at its godowns situated in and around 60 KMradius/61-130KMradius from TNPL Unit-1, Kagithapuram for which the additional freight charges per truck will be given as detailed in clause no.1 of general terms and conditions. These charges will be on per trip basis over and above the freight rate fixed for all the destinations against this tender. In addition to the above, in case of Government Order, you have to deliver the material for more than one places for that an additional charges per delivery over and above the freight charges will be given as detailed in clause no.1 These rates are fixed and the price bid of those tenderers who do not accept these rates are liable for rejection. The Price Bid shall be put in one separate cover superscribing the Tender Number and Due Date on the top of the cover. Tenderers can quote their rates per MT basis in the PRICE BID for all / interested destinations on rate contract basis valid for a period up to 31.08.2023. The quantity indicated is only an estimation and the same will vary on either side without any limitation depending upon our customer's requirement. The rate quoted by the tenderers should not have any binding on quantity indicated in the tender. Both the covers containing Technical-cum-Commercial Bid (Part - I) and Price Bid (Part -II) are to be put in one sealed cover. Please write the Tender Number and Due Date on the top of the cover in capital letters addressed to DY GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist., PIN:639 136, Tamil Nadu. The Technical-cum-Commercial Bid will be opened on the due date and scrutinized first. Those who qualify in the Technical-cum-Commercial Bid satisfying all the tender conditions will only be considered for opening of Price Bid. The price bid of those bidders who do not satisfy the terms and conditions of Technical-cum-Commercial Bid are liable for rejection. PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ARE THE QUALIFYING CONDITIONS FOR OPENING OF PRICE BID (POINT NO.1 TO 7): Therefore tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. The Tenderer should be a "Bank Approved Transporter".

Valid copy of IBA certificate should be enclosed along with Technical-cum- Commercial Bid as a documentary proof. Otherwise the tender will not be considered. Contd..3

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited [3] EXPERIENCE:

The Tenderer should have minimum five years experience in transportation of bulk materials. The tenderer should furnish the following details of their last five financial years performance :- Documentary proof for experience in the form of work order copies / contracts / transport agreements for the last FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS.

Original performance certificates from the customers for the last FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS.

Financial Year wise Turn-over details duly certified by the Auditors.

Turn-over details duly certified by the Auditors. Quantity moved destination wise.

Available mill wise data. If the tenderer is an existing transporter for TNPL Unit - 1/2 (for the year 2021-2022only) for transportation of Paper Reels / Bundles / Boxes / Board they need not provide the above documents. However they can only indicate the purchase order number of TNPL. Tenders received without year wise documentary proof for experience for five financialyears and other qualifying factors as above will not considered for price bid stage. However tenderers, those who have already qualified against our earlier TenderNo.222313001472 dt.11/06/2022 need not submit proof for experience in this tender. EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT :

An Interest free EMD of ₹2,00,000/- shall be furnished by Demand Draft drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. The EMD should be sent along with the COMMERCIAL BID. The price bid of those who fail to enclose EMD along with the commercial bid is liable for rejection. EMD other than in the form of Demand Draft is not acceptable. However tenderers, those who have already qualified against our earlier Tender No.222313001472 dt.11/06/2022 need not submit EMD. SOLVENCY CERTIFICATE:

The tenderer should furnish Solvency Certificate for 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five Lakhs only) from Revenue authority or Nationalized/Scheduled Bank in support of Financial status of the Party not less than the above amount issued after 31/03/2022 . If the solvency certificate date is prior to 31/03/2022 , an encumbrance certificate issued after 31/03/2022 shall be produced along with copy of solvency certificate. ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT/MATERIALS IN TRANSIT: In addition to the Earnest Money Deposit, the successful tenderer should agree to submit Additional Security Deposit and Bank Guarantee towards Material in Transit as per clause no.26 of General terms and conditions enclosed. TENDER FEE:

In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from TNPL website, tender fee of 590/- (inclusive of GST @ 18%) by DD in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd., payable at Karur is to be enclosed. The contractor who have worked earlier for TNPL and whose performance was found bad/unsatisfactory will not be considered. TNPL's decision is final in this regard. Tender received without any of the documents called for is liable for total rejection. Contd..4

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited [4] The date of opening of Price bid will be communicated in due course and the price bid of qualified bidders will be opened in the presence of interested bidders who choose to be present at the time of opening. VALIDITY OF OFFER: The rate quoted against the tender should be valid for acceptance for 90 days from the date of opening of commercial bid and during the validity of the offer, the bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate or withdraw his offer. In case of withdrawal of offer or revision of rate as stated above, the EMD amount will be forfeited and suitable penal action will be taken. The rate quoted against this tender will be on rate contract basis for a validity period till 31.08.2023 irrespective of the quantity of movement. The negotiation will be conducted with technically and commercially acceptable lowest bidder. In case the lowest negotiated rate appears to be reasonable taking into account the prevailing market conditions, the contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder. If the lowest bidder is not willing to negotiate/if the reduced rate of the lower bidder after negotiation is still considered high, re-tendering will be done for all/partial destinations at TNPL's discretion. The Tender form is not transferable. TNPL reserves its right to award contract to any number of transporters for any number of destinations based on the capability of the transporter to undertake the work. TNPL has right to engage additional 2 to 4 transporters for specific destinations. TNPL reserves its right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. The due date for submission of Tender documents is 05/09/2022 before 3.00 P.M. TNPL is not responsible for any postal delay or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, DY GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE) encl: as above.