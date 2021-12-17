Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Tender for Supply of Old News Paper (ONP) – Malayalam FOR TNPL UNIT- II, Mondipatti, Manaparai Trichy Dist

MM/SP/TENDER: 212223002028 15.12.2021 Dear Sir, Sub: Tender for Supply of Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam FOR TNPL UNIT- II, Mondipatti, Manaparai Trichy Dist. - reg. Ref: Our TENDER No.212223002028 DT: 15.12.2021 We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 1000 MT (+5%) of Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam FOR TNPL UNIT- II, Mondipatti, Manaparai, Trichy Dist against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following: 1 General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Annexure - I Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure 2 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - II 3 Price Bid schedule (to be submitted in a separate sealed cover) Annexure - III The Tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement carefully and send one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid. The Tender is to be submitted in a sealed cover superscribing the Tender number and due date. Please write on the top of the cover in capital letters as "TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID" addressed to DGM (PURCHASE), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Kagithapuram Post, Karur Dist, Tamil Nadu. PIN: 639 136 The price bid (Annexure III) should also be sent in a separate sealed cover superscribing Tender No and Due Date along with Technical Cum Commercial Bid. Both the covers containing PRICE BID and TECHNICAL CUM COMMERCIAL BID are to be sent in one sealed cover superscribing the Tender No and Due Date. The due date for submission of Technical cum Commercial Bid and Price Bid is 23/12/2021 before 3.00 PM. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Office:67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Phone:(0091) 044-22354415/16/18.Fax:(0091)044-22350834/22354614 e-mail: response@tnpl.co.in/ export@tnpl.co.in Contd...2

[2] TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 212223002028 15.12.2021 Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bid, satisfying all the tender conditions, will only be considered for PRICE BID Stage. Please refer Qualifying conditions given at Annexure I (a) TENDER FINALISATION METHOD: The tenderers are advised to note that at the Reverse Auction / Price Bid, they have to quote the rate on FOR Mondipatti, Manaparai, Trichy Dist taking the following into consideration. Quantity and quality determination at TNPL site as per terms and conditions of the tender. The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would follow the following methodology to finalize the tender. Price Bid will be obtained from the tenderer in a separate sealed cover along with technical cum commercial bid. TNPL would fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for the e-auction (Reverse auction) and the date and time of e-auction (Reverse Auction) will be communicated to the qualified parties. After closing of the Reverse Auction TNPL will open the Price Bids on the same day at 4 PM, in the presence of interested bidders. The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through sealed price bid, whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for postal or any other delay in submission of bid on due date and in time. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, Deputy General Manager (Purchase) Encl: as above

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED 15.12.2021 MM/SP/TENDER: 212223002028 ANNEXURE - I (a) - Qualifying conditions The Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam offered should strictly confirm to TNPL specifica- tions. Tenderer should supply the entire Purchase Order Quantity without fail.

3 Submission of Earnest Money Deposit as per tender terms. Submission of Tender within the due date and time. The Tenderer shall have experience in supply of waste papers not less than 200 MT in any one of the calendar month in the past three financial years i.e 2018-19,2019-20 & 2020-21 and documentary proof in the form of work order copies /performance certificate for the same to be provided. In case of existing/previous contractor to TNPL, work order particulars and other details have to be furnished. Minimum Quantity Commitment:

Tenderers should submit their offer for a minimum commitment quantity of 300 MT, in the absence of which the Tender is liable for rejection. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):

An EMD of Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand only ) and Tender Fee of Rs.590/- (rupees five hundred and ninety only) An EMD of Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand only ) should be sent along with Technical cum Commercial Bid by DD drawn in favour of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at KARUR. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. Also please note that TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

In case the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from TNPL website, Tender fee of `590/- by DD in favor of TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED payable at Karur is to be enclosed. The contractors who had worked earlier for TNPL and whose performance was found bad/unsatisfactory/ blacklisted will not be considered. TNPL's decision is final in this regard. Note: Tenderers who do not comply with the above conditions will not be qualified in the tender for Reverse Auction stage.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED MM/SP/TENDER: 212223002028 15.12.2021 ANNEXURE - I GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS: DEFINITIONS: 01 PURCHASER: Purchaser means Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited having its Registered Office at No 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032. The term Purchaser includes successors and assigns of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited. 02 SUPPLIER: Supplier means the persons, firm or corporation to which the contract is addressed. The term supplier includes its successors and assigns. 03 COMPLETE AGREEMENT: The order/contract to be finalised including the terms and conditions, the work specifications hereto and any additional terms and conditions incorporated into and attached hereto. 04 MATERIAL: Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam 05 SCOPE OF WORK: Supply of Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam on FOR TNPL UNIT- II, Mondipatti, Manaparai , Trichy Dist. 06 QUANTITY: 1,000 MT (+5%) 07 TNPL reserves the right to split the order on more than one vendor. TNPL also reserves the right to place order for full tender quantity or part quantity thereof. 08 SPECIFICATIONS:The Tenderer should be in a position to supply the Old News Paper (ONP) - Malayalam as per TNPL specifications given below: Moisture should not be more than 10%.

Out Throw/Rejection should not be more than 2%. 09 PRICE: The price should be quoted for Door Delivery at our TNPL UNIT- II, Mondipatti, Manaparai, Trichy (Dist). The price quoted and accepted against the tender would be FIRM for the entire duration of the contract. Contd...2