Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : 90 GSM Plain Kraft Sheets of various sizes for Unit

TENDER.NO:222313006526 January 27, 2023 M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: E-Tenderfor Procurement of 90 GSM Plain Kraft Sheets of various sizes for Unit - I- Reg Ref: Press Tender No. 222313006526 TNPL would like to procure 90 GSM Plain Kraft Sheets of various sizes for Unit I against the above referred tender. In this connection please find the following: 1 E-tendering Terms and conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying factors of the Tender Annexure - II 3 General Terms and Conditions, Terms & Conditions for Reverse Annexure - III Auction and Process Compliance Statement 4 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - IV 5 Price Bid schedule Annexure - V The tenderers are requested to go through the E- tendering terms & conditions, General terms & conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully. The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 10.02.2023 before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 11.02.2023. Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 222313006526 (2) TENDER OPENING AND TECHNICAL BID EVALUATION Technical Bid opening will be done online and technical evaluation will be carried out after the due date of submission of online Bid. TNPL will examine the Technical Bids against the Qualifying criteria and Technical cum Commercial bid given in the Tender document. Evaluation will be done based on the documents submitted by the Bidder. The Sample should conform to TNPL Specification. The Bids which are not meeting Qualifying criteria will be rejected and further processing will not be carried out. Decision of TNPL is final and no dispute can be raised by any Bidder for rejection of their Bids and no claims on this account will be entertained. The Bidders whose Bids meet the Qualifying Criteria and Technical specifications of the tender will be called as "Technically Qualified Bidders". In case if the Bidder fails to comply with the requirements of TNPL, such Bids will be rejected without entertaining further correspondence in this regard. The technical offers excepting price Bid will be opened by TNPL tender opening committee at Purchase section, Kagithapuram through https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-II are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price bid opening and E-reverse auction stage. OPENING OF THE PRICE BIDS: The date and time of opening of Price Bids will be notified later through registered e-mail to the Bidders who fulfill the tender terms and conditions. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalize the tender. Technical Bid is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. In the e-tender, the price bids received from the technically qualified bidders will be opened electronically. The opening price for the e-auction will be fixed by TNPL . The opening price & the

minimum bid decrement, the date and time of e-auction( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app Contd..3

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER No: 222313006526 (3) The lowest offer received either through e-portal price bid (BOQ) or through e- auction whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order.

e-portal price bid (BOQ) or through e- auction whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. Further, if the bidder's offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factors mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened. Note : All the clarification in the document and specification at once shall be requested by E-mail to purchase.packing@tnpl.co.in Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): TENDER FEE: In case, the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, Tender Fee of Rs.590/- is to be remitted through RTGS/NEFT mode EMD: EMD of Rs 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand) should be submitted along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid through RTGS mode The remittance details of both Tender fee and EMD should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app Bank details for RTGS payment: Account Number 1152223000000372 Description CC Account Account Name TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD Corporate Address KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU-639136 BANK NAME KARUR VYSYA BANK Branch address KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, PIN Code 639002 IFS Code KVBL0001152 Note : Tender fee and EMD should be remitted separately. Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. NOTE: TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher. TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any other delay in submission of online bid on due date and time (Server time) through E-tenderingportal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, DGM (PURCHASE) Encl: as above

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD TENDER NO:222313006526 ANNEXURE - I: E-TENDERING TERMS AND CONDITIONS INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE BIDS IN E-TENDER Techno-commercial bids and price bids should be submitted through the following link https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app The tender will be processed online through e-tender and e-reverse auction. The bidder shall submit his response through bid submission to the tender in the online procurement platform at NIC's website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. No other forms of bid submission is accepted. Bidders are requested to quote their price through the online e-procurement portal/system only. The procedures to be followed are explained below: Techno-Commercial Bids are to be filled in the given formats attached. The required and mandatory formats are available in the Tender Document in the e-portal. Price Bids are to be filled in the e-portal in the relevant web pages enabled for the bidders.

Price bids will be opened before- reverse auction.

Bidders are requested to read the instructions and terms & conditions carefully before submitting their online tenders.

The Bidders are required to submit soft copies of their Bids electronically on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, using valid Digital Signature Certificates. The necessary instructions are given to assist the Bidders in registering on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, prepare their Bids in accordance with the requirements and submitting their Bids online on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal.

More useful information for submitting online Bids on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal may be obtained at: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app The bidding under this contract is electronic bid submission through website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Detailed guidelines for viewing bids and submission of online bids are given in the website. The bidder's can log on to this website and view the invitation for Bids and can view the details of Materials /works for which bids are invited. 1 REGISTRATION: The bidders need to submit the bids online. However, the bidders are required tohave enrolment/registration in the website by clicking on the link " Online bidder enrolment " which is free of charge. As part of the enrolment process, the bidders are required to choose a unique user name and assign a password for their accounts. Bidders are advised to register their valid email address and mobile number as part of the registration process. These details would be used for any communication from the e- Portal. Upon enrolment, the bidders are required to register their valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) (Class III Certificates with signing key usage) issued by any Certifying Authority recognized by CCA India (e.g. Sify / nCode / eMudhra etc.), with their profile. Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder . Please note that the bidders should ensure that they do not lend their DSC to others which may lead to misuse. Contd….2